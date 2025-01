Bryan Adams in concerto a Roma, la possibile scaletta e cosa sapere

La scaletta del concerto di Bryan Adams a Roma non è stata ufficializzata. Tuttavia, è probabile che l'artista riproponga la setlist del Bare Bones Tour:

Run to You

Tonight We Have the Stars

Back to You

Here I Am

Let’s Make This A Night To Remember

Can’t Stop This Thing We Started

I Thought I’ve Seen Everything

When You Love Someone

Heat of the Night

Seven Spanish Angels

Not Romeo, Not Juliet

You’re Still Beautiful to Me

Cuts Like a Knife

This Time

Please Forgive Me

Summer of ‘69

Walk on By

Remember

Lonely Nights

Heaven

The Right Place

The Only Thing That Looks Good on Me Is You

(Everything) I do, I do it for you

Encores

Somebody

Free Bird

Have You Ever Really Loved a Woman

Never Let Go

Straight from the Heart

All for One