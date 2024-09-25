Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
Linkin Park, è uscito il nuovo singolo Heavy Is the Crown

Musica

Matteo Rossini

©Getty

I Linkin Park hanno pubblicato Heavy Is the Crown, secondo singolo estratto dal nuovo progetto discografico From Zero in arrivo sul mercato il 15 novembre

Heavy Is the Crown è il secondo singolo dei Linkin Park nella nuova formazione con la voce di Emily Armstrong. Il gruppo rock ha pubblicato il brano come secondo estratto dall’album From Zero in uscita tra poche settimane.

Linkin Park, il testo e il videoclip del nuovo singolo Heavy Is the Crown

A inizio settembre i Linkin Park sono tornati con la canzone The Emptiness Machine, la prima senza la voce di Chester Bennington, scomparso tragicamente nel 2017, e Rob Bourdon alla batteria. A distanza di poche settimane, la formazione rock ha lanciato Heavy Is the Crown come secondo brano dall’album From Zero in arrivo sul mercato il 15 novembre.

 

La canzone è stata scelta come inno dei mondiali di League of Legends. Il gruppo ha pubblicato il videoclip ufficiale del brano; in meno di ventiquattro ore il filmato ha superato nove milioni di visualizzazioni su YouTube. 

approfondimento

Linkin Park, Emily Armstrong la nuova cantante, arrivano tour e album

Questo il testo di Heavy Is the Crown:

 

It's pouring in

You’re laid on the floor again

One knock at the door and then

We both know how the story ends

You can’t win if your white flag’s out when the war begins

Aiming so high but swinging so low

Trying to catch fire but feeling so cold

Hold it inside and hope it won’t show

I’m saying it’s not but inside I know

 

Today’s gonna be the day you notice

Cause I’m tired of explaining what the joke is

 

This is what you asked for

Heavy is the crown

Fire in the sunrise

Ashes raining down

Try to hold it in but

It keeps bleeding out

This is what you asked for

Heavy is the

Heavy is the crown

 

Turn to run

Now look what it's become

Outnumbered ten to one

Back then should've bit your tongue

'Cause there’s no turning back this path once it’s begun

You’re already on that list

Say you don’t want what you can't resist

Waving that sword when the pen won’t miss

Watch it all falling apart like this

 

This is what you asked for

Heavy is the crown

Fire in the sunrise

Ashes raining down

Try to hold it in but it

It keeps bleeding out

This is what you asked for

Heavy is the

Heavy is the crown

 

Today’s gonna be the day you notice

Cause I’m tired of explaining what the joke is

 

This is what you asked for

This is what you asked for

Heavy is the crown

Fire in the sunrise

Ashes raining down

Try to hold it in but it

It keeps bleeding out

This is what you asked for

Heavy is the

Heavy is the crown

Heavy is the crown

Heavy is the

Heavy is the crown

approfondimento

I Linkin Park pianificano un tour di reunion (con una voce femminile)

I Linkin Park sono tra le formazioni rock più amate nella storia della musica. Nel corso degli anni il gruppo ha scalato le classifiche con album come Hybrid Theory e Minutes to Midnight. Per quanto riguarda i singoli, ricordiamo In the End, Numb, What I've Done, Shadow of the Day e Burn It Down.

