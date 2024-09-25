Linkin Park, è uscito il nuovo singolo Heavy Is the Crown

I Linkin Park hanno pubblicato Heavy Is the Crown, secondo singolo estratto dal nuovo progetto discografico From Zero in arrivo sul mercato il 15 novembre
Heavy Is the Crown è il secondo singolo dei Linkin Park nella nuova formazione con la voce di Emily Armstrong. Il gruppo rock ha pubblicato il brano come secondo estratto dall’album From Zero in uscita tra poche settimane.
Linkin Park, il testo e il videoclip del nuovo singolo Heavy Is the Crown
A inizio settembre i Linkin Park sono tornati con la canzone The Emptiness Machine, la prima senza la voce di Chester Bennington, scomparso tragicamente nel 2017, e Rob Bourdon alla batteria. A distanza di poche settimane, la formazione rock ha lanciato Heavy Is the Crown come secondo brano dall’album From Zero in arrivo sul mercato il 15 novembre.
La canzone è stata scelta come inno dei mondiali di League of Legends. Il gruppo ha pubblicato il videoclip ufficiale del brano; in meno di ventiquattro ore il filmato ha superato nove milioni di visualizzazioni su YouTube.
approfondimento
Linkin Park, Emily Armstrong la nuova cantante, arrivano tour e album
Questo il testo di Heavy Is the Crown:
It's pouring in
You’re laid on the floor again
One knock at the door and then
We both know how the story ends
You can’t win if your white flag’s out when the war begins
Aiming so high but swinging so low
Trying to catch fire but feeling so cold
Hold it inside and hope it won’t show
I’m saying it’s not but inside I know
Today’s gonna be the day you notice
Cause I’m tired of explaining what the joke is
This is what you asked for
Heavy is the crown
Fire in the sunrise
Ashes raining down
Try to hold it in but
It keeps bleeding out
This is what you asked for
Heavy is the
Heavy is the crown
Turn to run
Now look what it's become
Outnumbered ten to one
Back then should've bit your tongue
'Cause there’s no turning back this path once it’s begun
You’re already on that list
Say you don’t want what you can't resist
Waving that sword when the pen won’t miss
Watch it all falling apart like this
This is what you asked for
Heavy is the crown
Fire in the sunrise
Ashes raining down
Try to hold it in but it
It keeps bleeding out
This is what you asked for
Heavy is the
Heavy is the crown
Today’s gonna be the day you notice
Cause I’m tired of explaining what the joke is
This is what you asked for
This is what you asked for
Heavy is the crown
Fire in the sunrise
Ashes raining down
Try to hold it in but it
It keeps bleeding out
This is what you asked for
Heavy is the
Heavy is the crown
Heavy is the crown
Heavy is the
Heavy is the crown
approfondimento
I Linkin Park pianificano un tour di reunion (con una voce femminile)
I Linkin Park sono tra le formazioni rock più amate nella storia della musica. Nel corso degli anni il gruppo ha scalato le classifiche con album come Hybrid Theory e Minutes to Midnight. Per quanto riguarda i singoli, ricordiamo In the End, Numb, What I've Done, Shadow of the Day e Burn It Down.