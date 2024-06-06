Billie Eilish anticipa il video del nuovo singolo Chihiro

Il brano prende ispirazione dal protagonista del celebre film d'animazione giapponese "La città incantata" (Premio Oscar e Orso d'Oro nel 2003). Il ritmo martellante della canzone si michia alla voce morbida della cantautrice statunitense
È uscito da neanche un mese Hit Me Hard and Soft, il nuovo album della cantante statunitense Billie Eilish, ed è già un successo per il pubblico e per la critica. L’artista, sull’onda di questo trend positivo, dopo il primo estratto Lunch è pronta a far uscire il nuovo singolo Chihiro. Il video ufficiale uscirà nel pomeriggio del 6 giugno, ma la cantante ha fatto un regalo ai propri fan e ha pubblicato un piccolo estratto della clip.
La canzone
Il brano prende ispirazione da Chihiro, il protagonista del celebre film d’animazione di Hayao Miyazaki La città Incantata, considerata una delle migliori pellicole di sempre nella sua categoria (ha vinto un Oscar e un Orso d’Oro nel 2003). La cantautrice, infatti, ha spiegato di essere una grande fan dei lavori del regista giapponese. La canzone ha una melodia martellante, avvolta dalla voce e dal tono morbido di Billie Eilish.
Il testo
To take my love away
When I come back around, will I know what to say?
Said you won't forget my name
Not today, not tomorrow
Kinda strange, feelin' sorrow
I got change (yup), you could borrow (borrow)
When I come back around, will I know what to say?
Not today, maybe tomorrow
Open up the door, can you open up the door?
I know you said before you can't cope with any more
You told me it was war, said you'd show me what's in store
I hope it's not for sure, can you open up the door?
Did you take
My love away
From me? Me
Me
Saw your seat at the counter when I looked away
Saw you turn around, but it wasn't your face
Said, "I need to be alone now, I'm takin' a break"
How come when I returned, you were gone away?
I don't, I don't know why I called
I don't know you at all
I don't know you
Not at all
I don't, I don't know why I called
I don't know you at all
I don't know you
Did you take
My love away
From me? Me
And that's when you found me
I was waitin' in the garden
Contemplatin', beg your pardon
But there's a part of me that recognizes you
Do you feel it too?
When you told me it was serious
Were you serious? Mm
They told me they were only curious
Now it's serious, hm
Open up the door, can you open up the door?
I know you said before you can't cope with any more
You told me it was war, said you'd show me what's in store
I hope it's not for sure, can you open up the door?
Wringing my hands in my lap
And they tell me it's all been a trap
And you don't know if you'll make it back
I said, "No, don't say that"
Hm-hm