Billie Eilish anticipa il video del nuovo singolo Chihiro

È uscito da neanche un mese Hit Me Hard and Soft, il nuovo album della cantante statunitense Billie Eilish, ed è già un successo per il pubblico e per la critica. L’artista, sull’onda di questo trend positivo, dopo il primo estratto Lunch è pronta a far uscire il nuovo singolo Chihiro. Il video ufficiale uscirà nel pomeriggio del 6 giugno, ma la cantante ha fatto un regalo ai propri fan e ha pubblicato un piccolo estratto della clip.

Il testo

To take my love away

When I come back around, will I know what to say?

Said you won't forget my name

Not today, not tomorrow

Kinda strange, feelin' sorrow

I got change (yup), you could borrow (borrow)

When I come back around, will I know what to say?

Not today, maybe tomorrow

Open up the door, can you open up the door?

I know you said before you can't cope with any more

You told me it was war, said you'd show me what's in store

I hope it's not for sure, can you open up the door?

Did you take

My love away

From me? Me

Me

Saw your seat at the counter when I looked away

Saw you turn around, but it wasn't your face

Said, "I need to be alone now, I'm takin' a break"

How come when I returned, you were gone away?

I don't, I don't know why I called

I don't know you at all

I don't know you

Not at all

I don't, I don't know why I called

I don't know you at all

I don't know you

Did you take

My love away

From me? Me

And that's when you found me

I was waitin' in the garden

Contemplatin', beg your pardon

But there's a part of me that recognizes you

Do you feel it too?

When you told me it was serious

Were you serious? Mm

They told me they were only curious

Now it's serious, hm

Open up the door, can you open up the door?

I know you said before you can't cope with any more

You told me it was war, said you'd show me what's in store

I hope it's not for sure, can you open up the door?

Wringing my hands in my lap

And they tell me it's all been a trap

And you don't know if you'll make it back

I said, "No, don't say that"

Hm-hm