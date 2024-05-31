Eminem, è uscito il nuovo singolo Houdini

Houdini è il primo singolo estratto dal dodicesimo album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) in arrivo prossimamente
Eminem è tornato. Il rapper di Detroit ha pubblicato il nuovo singolo Houdini, primo estratto dal dodicesimo album in studio The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce). Nel videoclip l’artista ha omaggiato il suo stile dei primi anni 2000 citando anche il celebre Guess Who’s Back? contenuto in Without Me, uno dei suoi maggiori successi di sempre.
Un ritorno esplosivo. Dopo una serie di anticipazioni disseminate sul suo profilo Instagram, Eminem ha finalmente pubblicato il nuovo brano Houdini. La canzone ha anticipato l’uscita The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) in arrivo nei prossimi mesi.
Il singolo è stato accompagnato dal videoclip diretto da Rich Lee in cui il rapper ha omaggiato il brano Without Me. Presenti i cameo di numerosi amici e colleghi di Eminem: 50 Cent, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Pete Davidson, Mr. Porter, Royce Da 5’9, The Alchemist, Shane Gillis e il manager Paul Rosenberg. All'interno della canzone anche un’interpolazione del brano Abracadabra della Steve Miller Band. Nel brano Eminem ha riflettuto sull’uomo che è oggi, su come sia cambiato e sulla nostra società.
Ecco il testo di Houdini di Eminem:
Guess who's back? Back again
Shady's back, tell a friend
Guess who's back? Guess who's back?
Guess who's back? Guess who's back?
Guess who's back? Guess who's back?
Guess who's back? Ha-ha
Da-da-da-da, da-da-da-da-da
Da-da-da-da, da-da-da-da-da
Well, look what the stork brung (What?)
Little baby devil with the forked tongue
And it's stickin' out, yeah, like a sore thumb (Blah)
With a forehead that it grew horns from, still a White jerk
Pullin' up in a Chrysler to the cypher
With the Vics, percs and a Bud Light shirt
Lyrical technician, an electrician, y'all light work
And I don't got to play pretend you that you I make believe
And you know I'm here to stay 'cause me (Why?)
If I was to ever take a leave, it would be at spring to break a fever
If I was to ask for Megan Thee Stallion if she would collab with me
Would I really have a shot at a feat? I don't know, but I'm glad to be, back like-
Abra, abracadabra (And for my last trick)
I'm 'bout to reach in my bag
Abra, abracadabra (And for my last trick)
And just like that I'm back
Now, back in the days of old me
When right around the time I became a dope fiend
Ate some codeine, as a way of copin', taste of opiates, case of O.E. (Mmm)
Turned me into a smiley face emoji
My s**t may not be age-appropriate
But I will hit an 8-year-old in the face with a participation trophy
'Cause I have zero doubts, that this whole world's 'bout to turn into some girl scouts
That censorship bureau's out to shut me down
So when I started this verse, it did start off lighthearted first
But it feels like I'm targeted, mind-bogglin' how my profit has skyrocketed
Look what I pocketed
Yeah, the s**t is just like y'all have been light joggin'
And I've been runnin' full speed, and that's why I'm ahead like my noggin'
And I'm the fight y'all get in, when you debate who the best, but opps, I'm white chalkin'
When I step up to that mic, cock it then
"Oh my God, it's him, not again"
Abra-abracadabra (And for my last trick)
I'm 'bout to reach in my bag, bruh
Abra-abracadabra (And for my last trick)
And just like that I'm back, bro
Some times I wonder what the old me'd say (If what?)
If he could see the way s**t is today (Look at this shit, man)
He'd probably say that everything is gay (Like happy)
What's my name? What's my name? (Slim Shady)
So how many little kids still wanna act like me? (Ha-ha)
I'm a bigger prick than cacti be (Yeah)
And that's why these (What?) words sting just like when bein' attacked by bees (Bzzz)
In the coupe, leanin' back my seat (What?)
Bumpin' R. Kelly's favorite group, the Black Eyed Peas (Guy pees)
In my Air Max 90s, white Tees, walkin' parental advisory
My transgender cat's Siamese, identifies as Black, but acts Chinese
Like a muthaf**kin' Hacky Sack, I treat (What?) the whole world 'cause I got it at my feet (Yeah)
How can I explain to you (What?) that even myself I'm a danger to? (Yeah)
I hop on tracks like a kangaroo, and say a few things or two to anger you
But f**k that, if I think that s**t, I'ma say that s**t
Cancel me, what? OK, that's it, go ahead Paul, quit
Snake-a*s prick, you male cross dresser, fake-a*s b***h
And I'll probably get s**t for that (Watch)
But you can all suck my d**k, in fact, f**k them, f**k Dre, f**k Jimmy, f**k me, f**k you
F**k my own kids, they're brats (F**k 'em)
They can screw off, them and you all (Yeah)
You too, Paul, got two balls, big as RuPaul's
What you thought you saw (What?), ain't what you saw (Nah)
'Cause you're never gonna see me
Caught sleepin' and see the kidnappin' never did happen
Like Sherri Papini, Harry Houdini
I vanish into the thin air as I'm leavin' like-
Abra-abracadabra (And for my last trick)
I'm 'bout to reach in my bag, bruh
Abra-abracadabra (And for my last trick)
And just like that I'm back, bro
Eminem è tra le colonne portanti del rap e non solo. In oltre vent’anni di carriera l’artista si è affermato come uno dei nomi più importanti della scena mondiale vendendo oltre 220.000.000 di copie e collezionando numerosi riconoscimenti, tra i quali 1 Premio Oscar e 15 Grammy Awards.
Nel corso degli anni l’artista ha dato prova di un talento unico: dal debutto con Infinite all’affermazione con The Slim Shady LP proseguendo con grandi capolavori come The Marshall Mathers LP, The Eminem Show, Encore e Music to Be Murdered By. Tra i suoi brani più famosi troviamo The Real Slim Shady, Cleanin' Out My Closet, Lose Yourself, When I’m Gone e Not Afraid.