Eminem, è uscito il nuovo singolo Houdini

eminem, è uscito houdini

Un ritorno esplosivo. Dopo una serie di anticipazioni disseminate sul suo profilo Instagram, Eminem ha finalmente pubblicato il nuovo brano Houdini. La canzone ha anticipato l’uscita The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) in arrivo nei prossimi mesi.

Il singolo è stato accompagnato dal videoclip diretto da Rich Lee in cui il rapper ha omaggiato il brano Without Me. Presenti i cameo di numerosi amici e colleghi di Eminem: 50 Cent, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Pete Davidson, Mr. Porter, Royce Da 5’9, The Alchemist, Shane Gillis e il manager Paul Rosenberg. All'interno della canzone anche un’interpolazione del brano Abracadabra della Steve Miller Band. Nel brano Eminem ha riflettuto sull’uomo che è oggi, su come sia cambiato e sulla nostra società.

Ecco il testo di Houdini di Eminem:

Guess who's back? Back again

Shady's back, tell a friend

Guess who's back? Guess who's back?

Guess who's back? Guess who's back?

Guess who's back? Guess who's back?

Guess who's back? Ha-ha

Da-da-da-da, da-da-da-da-da

Da-da-da-da, da-da-da-da-da

Well, look what the stork brung (What?)

Little baby devil with the forked tongue

And it's stickin' out, yeah, like a sore thumb (Blah)

With a forehead that it grew horns from, still a White jerk

Pullin' up in a Chrysler to the cypher

With the Vics, percs and a Bud Light shirt

Lyrical technician, an electrician, y'all light work

And I don't got to play pretend you that you I make believe

And you know I'm here to stay 'cause me (Why?)

If I was to ever take a leave, it would be at spring to break a fever

If I was to ask for Megan Thee Stallion if she would collab with me

Would I really have a shot at a feat? I don't know, but I'm glad to be, back like-

Abra, abracadabra (And for my last trick)

I'm 'bout to reach in my bag

Abra, abracadabra (And for my last trick)

And just like that I'm back

Now, back in the days of old me

When right around the time I became a dope fiend

Ate some codeine, as a way of copin', taste of opiates, case of O.E. (Mmm)

Turned me into a smiley face emoji

My s**t may not be age-appropriate

But I will hit an 8-year-old in the face with a participation trophy

'Cause I have zero doubts, that this whole world's 'bout to turn into some girl scouts

That censorship bureau's out to shut me down

So when I started this verse, it did start off lighthearted first

But it feels like I'm targeted, mind-bogglin' how my profit has skyrocketed

Look what I pocketed

Yeah, the s**t is just like y'all have been light joggin'

And I've been runnin' full speed, and that's why I'm ahead like my noggin'

And I'm the fight y'all get in, when you debate who the best, but opps, I'm white chalkin'

When I step up to that mic, cock it then

"Oh my God, it's him, not again"

Abra-abracadabra (And for my last trick)

I'm 'bout to reach in my bag, bruh

Abra-abracadabra (And for my last trick)

And just like that I'm back, bro

Some times I wonder what the old me'd say (If what?)

If he could see the way s**t is today (Look at this shit, man)

He'd probably say that everything is gay (Like happy)

What's my name? What's my name? (Slim Shady)

So how many little kids still wanna act like me? (Ha-ha)

I'm a bigger prick than cacti be (Yeah)

And that's why these (What?) words sting just like when bein' attacked by bees (Bzzz)

In the coupe, leanin' back my seat (What?)

Bumpin' R. Kelly's favorite group, the Black Eyed Peas (Guy pees)

In my Air Max 90s, white Tees, walkin' parental advisory

My transgender cat's Siamese, identifies as Black, but acts Chinese

Like a muthaf**kin' Hacky Sack, I treat (What?) the whole world 'cause I got it at my feet (Yeah)

How can I explain to you (What?) that even myself I'm a danger to? (Yeah)

I hop on tracks like a kangaroo, and say a few things or two to anger you

But f**k that, if I think that s**t, I'ma say that s**t

Cancel me, what? OK, that's it, go ahead Paul, quit

Snake-a*s prick, you male cross dresser, fake-a*s b***h

And I'll probably get s**t for that (Watch)

But you can all suck my d**k, in fact, f**k them, f**k Dre, f**k Jimmy, f**k me, f**k you

F**k my own kids, they're brats (F**k 'em)

They can screw off, them and you all (Yeah)

You too, Paul, got two balls, big as RuPaul's

What you thought you saw (What?), ain't what you saw (Nah)

'Cause you're never gonna see me

Caught sleepin' and see the kidnappin' never did happen

Like Sherri Papini, Harry Houdini

I vanish into the thin air as I'm leavin' like-

Abra-abracadabra (And for my last trick)

I'm 'bout to reach in my bag, bruh

Abra-abracadabra (And for my last trick)

And just like that I'm back, bro