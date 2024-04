Coachella 2024, Weekend 2: il racconto del primo giorno di Festival

3/31

Ecco la scaletta completa del concerto di Del Rey: Without You, West Coast, Doin' Time, Summertime Sadness, Cherry, Pretty When You Cry, Ride, Born to Die, I LUV IT (Camila Cabello), Bartender, Chemtrails Over the Country Club, The Grants, Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd., Norman Fucking Rockwell, Arcadia, Candy Necklace (feat. Jon Batiste), ​Hope Is a Dangerous Thing for a Woman Like Me to Have - But I Have It"(feat. Jack Antonoff), A&W, Young and Beautiful