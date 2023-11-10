Grammy Awards 2024, tutte le nomination. Ecco chi sono i candidati

Tutte le nomination delle principali categorie

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Boygenius - The Record

Janelle Monáe - The Age of Pleasure

Jon Batiste - World Music Radio

Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo - Guts

SZA - SOS

Taylor Swift - Midnights

RECORD OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?

Boygenius - Not Strong Enough

Jon Batiste - Worship

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

SZA - Kill Bill

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Victoria Monét - On My Mama

SONG OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?

Dua Lipa - Dance the Night

Jon Batiste - Butterfly

Lana Del Rey - A&W

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

SZA - Kill Bill

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

BEST NEW ARTIST

Coco Jones

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

Kelly Clarkson - Chemistry

Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo - Guts

Ed Sheeran - -

Taylor Swift - Midnights

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?

Doja Cat - Paint the Town Red

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish - Never Felt So Alone

Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace

Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile - Thousand Miles

SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers - Ghost in the Machine

Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice - Karma

BEST ROCK ALBUM

Foo Fighters - But Here We Are

Greta Van Fleet - Starcatcher

Metallica - 72 Seasons

Paramore - This Is Why

Queens of the Stone Age - In Times New Roman…

BEST ROCK SONG

Angry - The Rolling Stones

Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl - Olivia Rodrigo

Emotion Sickness - Queens Of The Stone Age

Not Strong Enough - boygenius

Rescued - Foo Fighters

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

Sculptures Of Anything Goes - Arctic Monkeys

More Than A Love Song - Black Pumas

Not Strong Enough - Boygenius

Rescued - Foo Fighters

Lux Æterna - Metallica

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

Arctic Monkeys - The Car

Boygenius - The Record

Gorillaz - Cracker Island

Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

PJ Harvey - I Inside the Old Year Dying

BEST METAL PERFORMANCE

Bad Man - Disturbed

Phantom Of The Opera - Ghost

72 Seasons - Metallica

Hive Mind - Slipknot

Jaded - Spiritbox

BEST RAP ALBUM

Her Loss - Drake & 21 Savage

MICHAEL - Killer Mike

HEROES & VILLIANS - Metro Boomin

King's Disease III - Nas

UTOPIA - Travis Scott

BEST RAP SONG

Attention - Doja Cat

Barbie World - Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua

Just Wanna Rock - Lil Uzi Vert

Rich Flex - Drake & 21 Savage

SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS - Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future And Eryn Allen Kane)

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

The Hillbillies - Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Love Letter - Black Thought

Rich Flex - Drake & 21 Savage

SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS - Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future And Eryn Allen Kane

Players - Coi Leray

BEST R&B ALBUM

Babyface - Girls Night Out

Coco Jones - What I Didn’t Tell You

Emily King - Special Occasion

Summer Walker - Clear 2: Soft Life EP

Victoria Monét - Jaguar II

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

Chris Brown - Summer Too Hot

Coco Jones - ICU

Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley - Back to Love

SZA - Kill Bill

Victoria Monét - How Does It Make You Feel

BEST JAZZ VOCAL ALBUM

For Ella 2 - Patti Austin Featuring Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band

Alive At The Village Vanguard - Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding

Lean In - Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke

Mélusine - Cécile McLorin Salvant

How Love Begins - Nicole Zuraitis

BEST JAZZ INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM

The Source - Kenny Barron

Phoenix - Lakecia Benjamin

Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn - Adam Blackstone

The Winds Of Change - Billy Childs

Dream Box - Pat Metheny

BEST REGGAE ALBUM

Born For Greatness - Buju Banton

Simma - Beenie Man

Cali Roots Riddim 2023 - Collie Buddz

No Destroyer - Burning Spear

Colors Of Royal - Julian Marley & Antaeus

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC RECORDING

Blackbox Life Recorder 21F - Aphex Twin

Loading - James Blake

Higher Than Ever Before - Disclosure

Strong - Romy & Fred again..

Rumble - Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan



BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC ALBUM

Playing Robots Into Heaven - James Blake

For That Beautiful Feeling - The Chemical Brothers

Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022) - Fred again..

Kx5 - Kx5

Quest For Fire - Skrillex

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Jack Antonoff

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Brothers Osborne - Brothers Osborne

Kelsea Ballerini - Rolling Up the Welcome Mat

Lainey Wilson - Bell Bottom Country

Tyler Childers - Rustin’ in the Rain

Zach Bryan - Zach Bryan

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

Brandy Clark - Buried

Chris Stapleton - White Horse

Dolly Parton - The Last Thing on My Mind

Luke Combs - Fast Car

Tyler Childers - In Your Love

BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA

AURORA - Daisy Jones & The Six

Barbie The Album - Various Artists

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From And Inspired By - Various Artists

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3 - Various Artists

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story - Weird Al Yankovic

BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK

Barbie - Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Ludwig Göransson

The Fabelmans - John Williams

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny - John Williams

Oppenheimer - Ludwig Göransson

BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA

Barbie World - Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua)

Dance The Night - Dua Lipa

I'm Just Ken - Ryan Gosling

Lift Me Up - Rihanna

What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

I'm Only Sleeping - The Beatles

In Your Love - Tyler Childers

What Was I Made For - Billie Eilish

Count Me Out - Kendrick Lamar

Rush - Troye Sivan