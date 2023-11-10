Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
Grammy Awards 2024, tutte le nomination. Ecco chi sono i candidati. IN AGGIORNAMENTO

Musica
X/Twitter
grammy_awards_nomination

Con un annuncio sul sito della Recording Academy e sulla pagina ufficiale dei Grammy sono state comunicate le candidature delle 94 categorie. SZA e Taylor Swift hanno fatto incetta di nomination. La premiazione della 66esima edizione dei premi si terrà il 4 febbraio 2024 alla Crypto.com Arena di Los Angeles

Sono state svelate le nomination per i Grammy Awards 2024. Le candidature delle 94 categorie sono state comunicate con un annuncio sul sito della Recording Academy e sulla pagina ufficiale dei Grammy (QUI LA LISTA COMPLETA). SZA e Taylor Swift hanno dominato. Ma numerose candidature sono andate anche a Phoebe Bridgers, la star dell'R&B Victoria Monét, Jon Batiste, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish e Olivia Rodrigo. La premiazione della 66esima edizione dei Grammy Awards (che copre l'anno di ammissibilità dal 1 ottobre 2022 al 15 settembre 2023) si terrà il 4 febbraio 2024 alla Crypto.com Arena di Los Angeles.

Tutte le nomination delle principali categorie

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Boygenius - The Record
Janelle Monáe - The Age of Pleasure
Jon Batiste - World Music Radio
Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo - Guts
SZA - SOS
Taylor Swift - Midnights

 

RECORD OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
Boygenius - Not Strong Enough
Jon Batiste - Worship
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
SZA - Kill Bill
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Victoria Monét - On My Mama

 

SONG OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
Dua Lipa - Dance the Night
Jon Batiste - Butterfly
Lana Del Rey - A&W
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
SZA - Kill Bill
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

 

BEST NEW ARTIST

Coco Jones
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty

 

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

Kelly Clarkson - Chemistry

Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo - Guts

Ed Sheeran - -

Taylor Swift - Midnights

 

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
Doja Cat - Paint the Town Red
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

 

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish - Never Felt So Alone
Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace
Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile - Thousand Miles
SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers - Ghost in the Machine
Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice - Karma

 

BEST ROCK ALBUM

Foo Fighters - But Here We Are
Greta Van Fleet - Starcatcher
Metallica - 72 Seasons
Paramore - This Is Why
Queens of the Stone Age - In Times New Roman…

 

BEST ROCK SONG

Angry - The Rolling Stones

Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl - Olivia Rodrigo

Emotion Sickness - Queens Of The Stone Age

Not Strong Enough - boygenius

Rescued - Foo Fighters

 

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

Sculptures Of Anything Goes - Arctic Monkeys

More Than A Love Song - Black Pumas

Not Strong Enough - Boygenius

Rescued - Foo Fighters

Lux Æterna - Metallica

 

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

Arctic Monkeys - The Car
Boygenius - The Record
Gorillaz - Cracker Island
Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
PJ Harvey - I Inside the Old Year Dying

 

BEST METAL PERFORMANCE

Bad Man - Disturbed

Phantom Of The Opera - Ghost

72 Seasons - Metallica

Hive Mind - Slipknot

Jaded - Spiritbox

 

BEST RAP ALBUM

Her Loss - Drake & 21 Savage

MICHAEL - Killer Mike

HEROES & VILLIANS - Metro Boomin

King's Disease III - Nas

UTOPIA - Travis Scott

 

BEST RAP SONG

Attention - Doja Cat

Barbie World - Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua

Just Wanna Rock - Lil Uzi Vert

Rich Flex - Drake & 21 Savage

SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS - Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future And Eryn Allen Kane)

 

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

The Hillbillies - Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Love Letter - Black Thought

Rich Flex - Drake & 21 Savage

SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS - Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future And Eryn Allen Kane

Players - Coi Leray

 

BEST R&B ALBUM

Babyface - Girls Night Out
Coco Jones - What I Didn’t Tell You
Emily King - Special Occasion
Summer Walker - Clear 2: Soft Life EP
Victoria Monét - Jaguar II

 

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

Chris Brown - Summer Too Hot
Coco Jones - ICU
Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley - Back to Love
SZA - Kill Bill
Victoria Monét - How Does It Make You Feel

 

BEST JAZZ VOCAL ALBUM

For Ella 2 - Patti Austin Featuring Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band

Alive At The Village Vanguard - Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding

Lean In - Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke

Mélusine - Cécile McLorin Salvant

How Love Begins - Nicole Zuraitis

 

BEST JAZZ INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM

The Source - Kenny Barron

Phoenix - Lakecia Benjamin

Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn - Adam Blackstone

The Winds Of Change - Billy Childs

Dream Box - Pat Metheny

 

BEST REGGAE ALBUM

Born For Greatness - Buju Banton

Simma - Beenie Man

Cali Roots Riddim 2023 - Collie Buddz

No Destroyer - Burning Spear

Colors Of Royal - Julian Marley & Antaeus

 

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC RECORDING

Blackbox Life Recorder 21F - Aphex Twin

Loading - James Blake

Higher Than Ever Before - Disclosure

Strong - Romy & Fred again..

Rumble - Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan

 

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC ALBUM

Playing Robots Into Heaven - James Blake

For That Beautiful Feeling - The Chemical Brothers

Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022) - Fred again..

Kx5 - Kx5

Quest For Fire - Skrillex

 

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Jack Antonoff

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

 

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Brothers Osborne - Brothers Osborne
Kelsea Ballerini - Rolling Up the Welcome Mat
Lainey Wilson - Bell Bottom Country
Tyler Childers - Rustin’ in the Rain
Zach Bryan - Zach Bryan

 

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

Brandy Clark - Buried
Chris Stapleton - White Horse
Dolly Parton - The Last Thing on My Mind
Luke Combs - Fast Car
Tyler Childers - In Your Love

 

BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA

AURORA - Daisy Jones & The Six

Barbie The Album - Various Artists

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From And Inspired By - Various Artists

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3 - Various Artists

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story - Weird Al Yankovic

 

BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK

Barbie - Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Ludwig Göransson

The Fabelmans - John Williams

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny - John Williams

Oppenheimer - Ludwig Göransson

 

BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA

Barbie World - Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua)

Dance The Night - Dua Lipa

I'm Just Ken - Ryan Gosling

Lift Me Up - Rihanna

What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish

 

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

I'm Only Sleeping - The Beatles
In Your Love - Tyler Childers
What Was I Made For - Billie Eilish
Count Me Out - Kendrick Lamar
Rush - Troye Sivan

