Grammy Awards 2024, tutte le nomination. Ecco chi sono i candidati. IN AGGIORNAMENTOMusica
Con un annuncio sul sito della Recording Academy e sulla pagina ufficiale dei Grammy sono state comunicate le candidature delle 94 categorie. SZA e Taylor Swift hanno fatto incetta di nomination. La premiazione della 66esima edizione dei premi si terrà il 4 febbraio 2024 alla Crypto.com Arena di Los Angeles
Sono state svelate le nomination per i Grammy Awards 2024. Le candidature delle 94 categorie sono state comunicate con un annuncio sul sito della Recording Academy e sulla pagina ufficiale dei Grammy (QUI LA LISTA COMPLETA). SZA e Taylor Swift hanno dominato. Ma numerose candidature sono andate anche a Phoebe Bridgers, la star dell'R&B Victoria Monét, Jon Batiste, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish e Olivia Rodrigo. La premiazione della 66esima edizione dei Grammy Awards (che copre l'anno di ammissibilità dal 1 ottobre 2022 al 15 settembre 2023) si terrà il 4 febbraio 2024 alla Crypto.com Arena di Los Angeles.
Tutte le nomination delle principali categorie
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Boygenius - The Record
Janelle Monáe - The Age of Pleasure
Jon Batiste - World Music Radio
Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo - Guts
SZA - SOS
Taylor Swift - Midnights
RECORD OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
Boygenius - Not Strong Enough
Jon Batiste - Worship
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
SZA - Kill Bill
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Victoria Monét - On My Mama
SONG OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
Dua Lipa - Dance the Night
Jon Batiste - Butterfly
Lana Del Rey - A&W
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
SZA - Kill Bill
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
BEST NEW ARTIST
Coco Jones
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
Kelly Clarkson - Chemistry
Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo - Guts
Ed Sheeran - -
Taylor Swift - Midnights
BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE
Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
Doja Cat - Paint the Town Red
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish - Never Felt So Alone
Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace
Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile - Thousand Miles
SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers - Ghost in the Machine
Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice - Karma
BEST ROCK ALBUM
Foo Fighters - But Here We Are
Greta Van Fleet - Starcatcher
Metallica - 72 Seasons
Paramore - This Is Why
Queens of the Stone Age - In Times New Roman…
BEST ROCK SONG
Angry - The Rolling Stones
Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl - Olivia Rodrigo
Emotion Sickness - Queens Of The Stone Age
Not Strong Enough - boygenius
Rescued - Foo Fighters
BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE
Sculptures Of Anything Goes - Arctic Monkeys
More Than A Love Song - Black Pumas
Not Strong Enough - Boygenius
Rescued - Foo Fighters
Lux Æterna - Metallica
BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM
Arctic Monkeys - The Car
Boygenius - The Record
Gorillaz - Cracker Island
Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
PJ Harvey - I Inside the Old Year Dying
BEST METAL PERFORMANCE
Bad Man - Disturbed
Phantom Of The Opera - Ghost
72 Seasons - Metallica
Hive Mind - Slipknot
Jaded - Spiritbox
BEST RAP ALBUM
Her Loss - Drake & 21 Savage
MICHAEL - Killer Mike
HEROES & VILLIANS - Metro Boomin
King's Disease III - Nas
UTOPIA - Travis Scott
BEST RAP SONG
Attention - Doja Cat
Barbie World - Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua
Just Wanna Rock - Lil Uzi Vert
Rich Flex - Drake & 21 Savage
SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS - Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future And Eryn Allen Kane)
BEST RAP PERFORMANCE
The Hillbillies - Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
Love Letter - Black Thought
Rich Flex - Drake & 21 Savage
SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS - Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future And Eryn Allen Kane
Players - Coi Leray
BEST R&B ALBUM
Babyface - Girls Night Out
Coco Jones - What I Didn’t Tell You
Emily King - Special Occasion
Summer Walker - Clear 2: Soft Life EP
Victoria Monét - Jaguar II
BEST R&B PERFORMANCE
Chris Brown - Summer Too Hot
Coco Jones - ICU
Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley - Back to Love
SZA - Kill Bill
Victoria Monét - How Does It Make You Feel
BEST JAZZ VOCAL ALBUM
For Ella 2 - Patti Austin Featuring Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band
Alive At The Village Vanguard - Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding
Lean In - Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke
Mélusine - Cécile McLorin Salvant
How Love Begins - Nicole Zuraitis
BEST JAZZ INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM
The Source - Kenny Barron
Phoenix - Lakecia Benjamin
Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn - Adam Blackstone
The Winds Of Change - Billy Childs
Dream Box - Pat Metheny
BEST REGGAE ALBUM
Born For Greatness - Buju Banton
Simma - Beenie Man
Cali Roots Riddim 2023 - Collie Buddz
No Destroyer - Burning Spear
Colors Of Royal - Julian Marley & Antaeus
BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC RECORDING
Blackbox Life Recorder 21F - Aphex Twin
Loading - James Blake
Higher Than Ever Before - Disclosure
Strong - Romy & Fred again..
Rumble - Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan
BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC ALBUM
Playing Robots Into Heaven - James Blake
For That Beautiful Feeling - The Chemical Brothers
Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022) - Fred again..
Kx5 - Kx5
Quest For Fire - Skrillex
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL
Jack Antonoff
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Hit-Boy
Metro Boomin
Daniel Nigro
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
Brothers Osborne - Brothers Osborne
Kelsea Ballerini - Rolling Up the Welcome Mat
Lainey Wilson - Bell Bottom Country
Tyler Childers - Rustin’ in the Rain
Zach Bryan - Zach Bryan
BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE
Brandy Clark - Buried
Chris Stapleton - White Horse
Dolly Parton - The Last Thing on My Mind
Luke Combs - Fast Car
Tyler Childers - In Your Love
BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA
AURORA - Daisy Jones & The Six
Barbie The Album - Various Artists
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From And Inspired By - Various Artists
Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3 - Various Artists
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story - Weird Al Yankovic
BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK
Barbie - Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Ludwig Göransson
The Fabelmans - John Williams
Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny - John Williams
Oppenheimer - Ludwig Göransson
BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA
Barbie World - Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua)
Dance The Night - Dua Lipa
I'm Just Ken - Ryan Gosling
Lift Me Up - Rihanna
What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish
BEST MUSIC VIDEO
I'm Only Sleeping - The Beatles
In Your Love - Tyler Childers
What Was I Made For - Billie Eilish
Count Me Out - Kendrick Lamar
Rush - Troye Sivan