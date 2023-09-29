Il videoclip del singolo è stato girato nel centro di Las Vegas dove trentasei anni fa la band registrò quello di I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For

A poche ore dall’inizio dei concerti allo Sphere di Las Vegas per festeggiare l’iconico album Achtung Baby, uscito nel 1991, gli U2 hanno lanciato il singolo Atomic City, registrato al Sound City di Los Angeles. La canzone è una lettera indirizzata al pubblico e si rifà al termine coniato per Las Vegas negli anni ’50.

Per celebrare l’inizio degli appuntamenti live, la formazione ha lanciato il singolo Atomic City, termine utilizzato per riferirsi a Las Vegas negli anni ’50 quando la città veniva promossa come centro di turismo atomico per la vicinanza al Nevada Test Site.

Oggi, venerdì 29 settembre, la rock band irlandese darà il via alla serie di concerti U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere in programma nella città del Nevada per celebrare uno dei suoi dischi più famosi e apprezzati di sempre. Bono , The Edge , Adam Clayton e Larry Mullern Jr. saranno protagonisti di venticinque date in programma fino al 16 dicembre.

In concomitanza con l’uscita del brano, gli U2 hanno pubblicato il videoclip ufficiale realizzato nel centro di Las Vegas dove trentasei anni fa la band registrò quello di I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For, secondo singolo estratto dall’album The Joshua Tree. Il video è stato diretto da Ben Kutchins con la direzione creativa di Tarik Mikou e Moment Factory Music.

Il singolo è arrivato a distanza di pochi mesi dall’uscita dell’album Songs of Surrender, giunto in vetta alla classifica FIMI dei dischi più venduti in Italia.

Ecco il testo di Atomic City degli U2:

Come all you stars, falling out of the sky

Come all you angels, forgetting to fly

Come all who feel we’re not on our own

All U.F.Os, come on your way home

Alone, that’s no way to be carrying on

C’mon

Are we betting on a future that’s long gone

in luck or in song

You just have to be right one more time than your wrong

Atomic City

Atomic City… (Atomic)

I’m free... where you are is where I’ll be

I’m free... so unexpectedly

Come all who serve above and below

Come all believers and all who don’t know

Come quick, Come soon, comme ci comme ça

Let me dive into your eyes and blah blah blah

Guitar shaped pool with strings

Etcetera

Sinatra swings

A choir sings

Love is God and God is Love

And if your dreams don’t scare you, they’re not big enough

Atomic City

Atomic City …..

(Atomic sun for everyone … for everyone)

God doesn’t play dice

But he likes roulette

The wheel has not stopped spinning yet

I’m free... where you are is where I’ll be

I’m free... so unexpectedly

I’m free… I see what’s in front of me

And your freedom is contagious

What you’ve got I wanna be

I’m free.. it took me my whole life

I got the keys to the cages

I’m ready for bright light

I’m free… I came here for the fight

I’m front row in Las Vegas

And there’s a big one on tonight