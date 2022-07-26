MTV VMA 2022, tutte le nomination: ci sono anche i Maneskin

Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
MTV Video Music Awards 2022, tutte le nomination: ci sono anche i Maneskin

Musica
©Getty

Ancora una candidatura a un premio per la rock band italiana. Quest'anno in lizza agli MTV VMA Awards 2022 con I wanna be your slave nella categoria Best Alternative e in quella Best New Artist

Ci sono anche i Maneskin tra gli artisti candidati agli MTV Video Music Awards 2022, il contest che premia i migliori videoclip del mondo e le migliori canzoni degli ultimi 12 mesi. Da quando hanno vinto l’Eurovision song contest nel 2021, i Maneskin sono sul trampolino di lancio e già lo scorso anno sono riusciti a vincere nella categoria Best Rock agli Mtv Ema Awards, mettendosi dietro mostri sacri del calibro di Foo Fighters, Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, Kings of Leon e The Killers.

I Maneskin cercano la conferma agli MTV VMA Awards 2022

L’esibizione dei Maneskin alla László Papp Sports Arena di Budapest fu accolta da una standing ovation da parte del pubblico locale e del pubblico internazionale. Ora, dopo un anno sulla cresta dell’onda, i Maneskin vogliono dimostrare di non essere una meteora ma di essere pronti a conquistare altre grandi fette di pubblico. La nomination nella categoria Best Rock per i Maneskin lo scorso anno agli Mtv EMA è stata un ulteriore traguardo nella conquista definitiva del titolo di rock band di caratura mondiale, capace di acquisire pubblico di varie generazioni e non solo i giovanissimi che, di solito, seguono le mode.

La cerimonia di premiazione degli MTV VMA Awards 2022

La cerimonia di consegna dei VMAs 2022 è in programma per il 28 agosto al Prudential Center di Newark, nel New Jersey. L’arena indoor è una delle più grandi dello Stato e al suo interno possono trovare posto fino a 17.500 persone e si presume che a breve potrebbe già registrarsi il sold-out. Quest’anno, i Maneskin non sono stati candidati nella categoria Best Rock ma sono stati inseriti nella categoria Best New Artist. Tuttavia, nonostante il prestigio della categoria Best New Artist, i Maneskin stanno puntando a ottenere la vittoria nella categoria Best Alternative, nella quale sono stati candidati con con I wanna be your slave.

MTV VMA Awards 2022, TUTTE LE NOMINATION

Video of the year

Doja Cat – Woman – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – Way 2 Sexy – OVO/Republic

Ed Sheeran – Shivers – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – As It Was – Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – Industry Baby – Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo – brutal – Geffen Records

Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records

 

Artist of the year

Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment

Drake – OVO/Republic

Ed Sheeran – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – Columbia Records

Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records

Lil Nas X – Columbia Records

Lizzo – Atlantic Records

 

Song of the year

Adele – Easy on Me – Columbia Records

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Doja Cat – Woman – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Elton John & Dua Lipa – Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) – EMI / Interscope Records

Lizzo – About Damn Time – Atlantic Records

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – Stay – Columbia Records

 

Best new artist 

Baby Keem – Columbia Records

Dove Cameron – Disruptor Records / Columbia Records

GAYLE – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records

Latto – Streamcut / RCA Records

Måneskin – Arista Records

Seventeen – PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records      

 

Push performance of the year

September 2021: Griff – One Night – Warner Records

October 2021: Remi Wolf – Sexy Villain – Island Records

November 2021: Nessa Barrett – i hope ur miserable until ur dead – Warner Records

December 2021: SEVENTEEN – Rock With You – PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records

January 2021: Mae Muller – Better Days – Capitol Records UK

February 2022: GAYLE – abcdefu – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records

March 2022: Sheneesa – R U That – Rich Immigrants / Interscope Records

April 2022: Omar Apollo – Tamagotchi – Warner Records

May 2022: Wet Leg – Chaise Longue – Domino Recording Company

June 2022: Muni Long – Baby Boo – Supergiant Records LLC / Def Jam Recording

July 2022: Doechii – Persuasive – Top Dog Entertainment / Capitol Records

 

Best collaboration

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – Way 2 Sexy – OVO/Republic

Elton John & Dua Lipa – Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) – EMI / Interscope Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – INDUSTRY BABY – Columbia Records

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – Sweetest Pie – 300 Entertainment

Post Malone & The Weeknd – One Right Now – Mercury Records / Republic Records

ROSALÍA ft. The Weeknd – LA FAMA – Columbia Records

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – STAY – Columbia Records

 

Best pop

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Doja Cat – Woman – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Ed Sheeran – Shivers – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – As It Was – Columbia Records

Lizzo – About Damn Time – Atlantic Records

Olivia Rodrigo – traitor – Geffen Records

 

Best hip-hop

Eminem & Snoop Dogg – From The D 2 The LBC – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Future ft. Drake, Tems – WAIT FOR U – Freebandz / Epic Records

Kendrick Lamar – N95 – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Latto – Big Energy – Streamcut / RCA Records

Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – Do We Have A Problem? – Young Money / Cash Money / Republic Records

Pusha T – Diet Coke – G.O.O.D. Music / Def Jam

 

Best rock

Foo Fighters – Love Dies Young – RCA Records

Jack White – Taking Me Back – Third Man Records

Muse – Won’t Stand Down – Warner Records

Red Hot Chili Peppers – Black Summer – Warner Records

Shinedown – Planet Zero – Elektra Music Group

Three Days Grace – So Called Life – RCA Records

 

Best alternative

Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear – Love It When You Hate Me – Elektra Music Group / DTA Records

Imagine Dragons x JID – Enemy – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records

Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW – emo girl – Bad Boy / Interscope Records

Måneskin – I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE – Arista Records

Panic! At The Disco – Viva Las Vengeance – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group

Twenty One Pilots  – Saturday – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group

WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker – G R O W – MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation Records

 

Best Latin

Anitta – Envolver – Warner Records

Bad Bunny – Tití Me Preguntó – Rimas Entertainment

Becky G X KAROL G – MAMIII – Kemosabe Records / Sony Music Latin / RCA Records

Daddy Yankee – REMIX – Republic Records

Farruko – Pepas – Sony Music US Latin

J Balvin & Skrillex – In Da Getto – Sueños Globales, LLC /Universal Music Latino / Asylum Records UK

 

Best R&B

Alicia Keys – City of Gods (Part II) – AKW

Chlöe – Have Mercy – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records

H.E.R. – For Anyone – RCA Records

Normani ft. Cardi B – Wild Side – Keep Cool/RCA Records

Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B – No Love (Extended Version) – LVRN / Interscope Records

The Weeknd – Out Of Time – XO / Republic Records

 

Best K-pop

BTS – Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment) – BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records

ITZY – LOCO – JYP Entertainment

LISA – LALISA – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records

SEVENTEEN – HOT – PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records

Stray Kids – MANIAC – JYP Entertainment

TWICE – The Feels – JYP Entertainment

 

 

Video for good

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5 – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Latto – P*ssy – Streamcut / RCA Records

Lizzo – About Damn Time – Atlantic Records

Rina Sawayama – This Hell – Dirty Hit

Stromae – Fils de joie – Mosaert Label / The Darkroom / Interscope Records

 

Best metaverse performance

BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records

BTS | Minecraft – BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records

Charli XCX | Roblox – Atlantic Records

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave – Def Jam

Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite – Republic Records

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group

 

Best longform video

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Foo Fighters – Studio 666 – RCA Records

Kacey Musgraves – star-crossed – Interscope Records / MCA Nashville

Madonna – Madame X – Interscope Records

Olivia Rodrigo – driving home 2 u – Geffen Records

Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records

 

Best cinematography

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – family ties – Columbia Records

Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran – Bam Bam – Epic Records

Harry Styles – As It Was – Columbia Records

Kendrick Lamar – N95 – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Normani ft. Cardi B – Wild Side – Keep Cool / RCA Records

Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records

 

Best direction

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – family ties – Columbia Records

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Ed Sheeran – Shivers – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – As It Was – Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – INDUSTRY BABY – Columbia Records

Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records

 

Best art direction

Adele – Oh My God – Columbia Records

Doja Cat – Get Into It (Yuh) – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – Way 2 Sexy – OVO / Republic Records

Kacey Musgraves – simple times – Interscope Records / MCA Nashville

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – INDUSTRY BABY – Columbia Records

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa – Sweetest Pie – 300 Entertainment

 

Best visual effects

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Coldplay X BTS – My Universe – Atlantic Records

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5 – pgLang/Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath/Interscope Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – INDUSTRY BABY – Columbia Records

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – Sweetest Pie – 300 Entertainment

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – STAY – Columbia Records

 

Best choreography

BTS – Permission to Dance – BIGHIT Music/Geffen Records

Doja Cat – Woman – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd – Tears In The Club – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – As It Was – Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – INDUSTRY BABY – Columbia Records

Normani ft. Cardi B – Wild Side – Keep Cool / RCA Records

 

Best editing

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – family ties – Columbia Records

Doja Cat – Get Into It (Yuh) – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Olivia Rodrigo – brutal – Geffen Records

ROSALÍA – SAOKO – Columbia Records

Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records

The Weeknd – Take My Breath – XO / Republic Records

