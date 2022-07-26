MTV VMA 2022, tutte le nomination: ci sono anche i Maneskin

Ancora una candidatura a un premio per la rock band italiana. Quest'anno in lizza agli MTV VMA Awards 2022 con I wanna be your slave nella categoria Best Alternative e in quella Best New Artist

Ci sono anche i Maneskin tra gli artisti candidati agli MTV Video Music Awards 2022, il contest che premia i migliori videoclip del mondo e le migliori canzoni degli ultimi 12 mesi. Da quando hanno vinto l’Eurovision song contest nel 2021, i Maneskin sono sul trampolino di lancio e già lo scorso anno sono riusciti a vincere nella categoria Best Rock agli Mtv Ema Awards, mettendosi dietro mostri sacri del calibro di Foo Fighters, Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, Kings of Leon e The Killers.

L’esibizione dei Maneskin alla László Papp Sports Arena di Budapest fu accolta da una standing ovation da parte del pubblico locale e del pubblico internazionale. Ora, dopo un anno sulla cresta dell’onda, i Maneskin vogliono dimostrare di non essere una meteora ma di essere pronti a conquistare altre grandi fette di pubblico. La nomination nella categoria Best Rock per i Maneskin lo scorso anno agli Mtv EMA è stata un ulteriore traguardo nella conquista definitiva del titolo di rock band di caratura mondiale, capace di acquisire pubblico di varie generazioni e non solo i giovanissimi che, di solito, seguono le mode.

La cerimonia di consegna dei VMAs 2022 è in programma per il 28 agosto al Prudential Center di Newark, nel New Jersey. L’arena indoor è una delle più grandi dello Stato e al suo interno possono trovare posto fino a 17.500 persone e si presume che a breve potrebbe già registrarsi il sold-out. Quest’anno, i Maneskin non sono stati candidati nella categoria Best Rock ma sono stati inseriti nella categoria Best New Artist . Tuttavia, nonostante il prestigio della categoria Best New Artist, i Maneskin stanno puntando a ottenere la vittoria nella categoria Best Alternative , nella quale sono stati candidati con con I wanna be your slave.

