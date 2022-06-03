Blue, il videoclip della nuova canzone Haven’t Found You Yet

Haven’t Found You Yet è il primo brano estratto dal nuovo disco di inediti Heart & Soul

Duncan James , Lee Ryan , Simon Webbe e Antony Costa sono tornati. I Blue hanno appena pubblicato il nuovo singolo Haven’t Found You Yet, il cui videoclip ha velocemente superato quota 200.000 visualizzazioni su YouTube.

Haven’t Found You Yet è il titolo della canzone che ha avuto il compito di aprire la nuova era discografica della formazione che ha conquistato le classiche a suon di pop. Nelle scorse ore il gruppo ha distribuito il videoclip ufficiale ottenendo ottimi riscontri.

Haven’t Found You Yet, il testo della canzone

Parallelamente, i Blue hanno anche pubblicato il testo del brano nella didascalia del video:

Blurry pictures and silhouettes of

Somebody

You that somebody?

Guilty pleasures got me obsessed

Like nobody

Don’t make it easy

Yeah I might be over-reaching

Maybe yo’re with someone else

I’s all about timing

All about timing

And I just ca’t help myself when

I have picked up on your scent

There’s no more denying

Denying

I will dream you into life

Like a song I can’t forget

And I know that I will love you

I just haven’t met you yet

Swear that I can almost taste you

Like there’s something in the air

I just haven’t found you

I just haven’t found you

Found you yet

All these pieces will

Come together as soon as I

Can reach the other side

Close the distance between

Whats real and whats down the line

Yeah I might be over-reaching

Maybe yo’re with someone else

Its all about timing

All about timing

And I just cant help myself when

I have picked up on your scent

There’s no more denying

I will dream you into life

Like a song I can’t forget

And I know that I will love you

I just haven’t found you yet

Swear that I can almost taste you

Like there’s something in the air

I just haven’t found you

I just haven’t found you

Found you yet

Can you hear me now

Feel ‘m reaching out

If you hear me now

Wo’t you scream out loud

Can you hear me now

Feel ‘m reaching out

If you hear me now

I will dream you into life

Like a song I can’t forget

And I know that I will love you

I just haven’t found you yet

Swear that I can almost taste you

Like there’s something in the air

I just haven’t found you

I just haven’t found you

Found you yet