Blue, il videoclip della nuova canzone Haven’t Found You Yet

Haven’t Found You Yet è il primo brano estratto dal nuovo disco di inediti Heart & Soul
Duncan James, Lee Ryan, Simon Webbe e Antony Costa sono tornati. I Blue hanno appena pubblicato il nuovo singolo Haven’t Found You Yet, il cui videoclip ha velocemente superato quota 200.000 visualizzazioni su YouTube.
Haven’t Found You Yet, il videoclip della canzone
A distanza di circa sette anni dall’uscita dell’ultimo album Colours, la boy band ha fatto ritorno sulla scena musicale con un brano che ha subito riscosso grande successo.
Haven’t Found You Yet è il titolo della canzone che ha avuto il compito di aprire la nuova era discografica della formazione che ha conquistato le classiche a suon di pop. Nelle scorse ore il gruppo ha distribuito il videoclip ufficiale ottenendo ottimi riscontri.
Haven’t Found You Yet, il testo della canzone
Parallelamente, i Blue hanno anche pubblicato il testo del brano nella didascalia del video:
Blurry pictures and silhouettes of
Somebody
You that somebody?
Guilty pleasures got me obsessed
Like nobody
Don’t make it easy
Yeah I might be over-reaching
Maybe yo’re with someone else
I’s all about timing
All about timing
And I just ca’t help myself when
I have picked up on your scent
There’s no more denying
Denying
I will dream you into life
Like a song I can’t forget
And I know that I will love you
I just haven’t met you yet
Swear that I can almost taste you
Like there’s something in the air
I just haven’t found you
I just haven’t found you
Found you yet
All these pieces will
Come together as soon as I
Can reach the other side
Close the distance between
Whats real and whats down the line
Yeah I might be over-reaching
Maybe yo’re with someone else
Its all about timing
All about timing
And I just cant help myself when
I have picked up on your scent
There’s no more denying
I will dream you into life
Like a song I can’t forget
And I know that I will love you
I just haven’t found you yet
Swear that I can almost taste you
Like there’s something in the air
I just haven’t found you
I just haven’t found you
Found you yet
Can you hear me now
Feel ‘m reaching out
If you hear me now
Wo’t you scream out loud
Can you hear me now
Feel ‘m reaching out
If you hear me now
I will dream you into life
Like a song I can’t forget
And I know that I will love you
I just haven’t found you yet
Swear that I can almost taste you
Like there’s something in the air
I just haven’t found you
I just haven’t found you
Found you yet
Heart & Soul, il nuovo album
Haven’t Found You Yet è il primo brano estratto dal disco Heart & Soul, presentato nei giorni scorsi su Instagram: "È tutto vero. Siamo entusiasti di svelare la cover dell’album e la tracklist di Heart & Soul, il nostro primo disco insieme dopo sette anni. Siamo tornati e siamo pronti per fare rumore”.
Questa la tracklist del disco:
SIDE A
- Haven’t Found You Yet
- Dance With Me
- This Could Be Love
- Let’d Get Sad
- Heart & Soul
SIDE B
- Man No
- Magnetic
- Gravity
- Ultraviolet
- Stop