Abel Makkonen Tesfaye è sicuramente uno dei nomi più acclamati del panorama musicale pop e R&B degli ultimi anni. Riconoscimento ottenuto grazie al suo incredibile talento che ha permesso a tutte le sue maggiori produzioni – tra dischi, singoli e collaborazioni – di volare in alto tra le più riconoscibili e apprezzate di questi anni ’20 del nuovo Millennio. Dopo l’incredibile successo del suo ultimo album in studio Dawn FM , alla release ufficiale lo scorso 7 gennaio, e già Disco di platino, d’oro e d’argento negli USA e in numerosi Paesi europei, The Weeknd ha annunciato nelle ultime ore sul suo social network preferito Twitter , l’arrivo del tanto atteso videoclip ufficiale del nuovo singolo Out of Time . Si tratta del terzo brano estratto da Dawn FM e già in alta rotazione radiofonica sulle migliori emittenti internazionali dallo scorso 25 gennaio. Video su YouTube quindi molto atteso e che debutterà sulla celebre piattaforma di contenuti a partire da martedì 5 aprile . “Solo un avvertimento: il video di Out of Time uscirà martedì prossimo”, ha scritto la star ai fan di Twitter.

Dopo l’annuncio dell’uscita del videoclip ufficiale di Out of Time di The Weeknd, fuori il prossimo martedì 5 aprile, i fan hanno subito commentato con gioia il tweet del cantante, definendola come la “ migliore canzone di Dawn FM ”. Ma di cosa parla il suo testo? Out of Time è come un vero punto di svolta nella tracklist dell’album uscito a gennaio e composta da ben 16 brani. In questo pezzo, Tesfaye parla alle partner del passato, chiedendo loro di riconnettersi con lui, tra versi di scuse e la voglia di ritornare sui propri passi. In Out of Time è presente un campione di Midnight Pretenders, prodotto da Tomoko Aran e Tetsuro Hamada.

Il testo di Out of Time

Yeah, yeah

The last few months, I've been working on me, baby

There's so much trauma in my life

I've been so cold to the ones who loved me, baby

I look back now and I realize

And I remember when I held you

You begged me with your drowning eyes to stay

And I regret I didn't tell you

Now I can't keep you from loving him, you made up your mind

Say I love you, girl, but I'm out of time

Say I'm there for you, but I'm out of time

Say that I'll care for you, but I'm out of time

Said, I'm too late to make you mine, out of time (ah)

If he mess' up just a little, baby, you know my line

If you don't trust him a little, then come right back, girl, come right back

Give me one chance, just a little, baby, I'll treat you right

And I'll love you like I should've loved you all the time

And I remember when I held you (held you, baby)

You begged me with your drowning eyes to stay (never again, baby)

And I regret I didn't tell you

Now I can't keep you from loving him, you made up your mind (uh)

Say I love you, girl, but I'm out of time

Say I'm there for you, but I'm out of time (no)

Say that I'll care for you, but I'm out of time (hey)

Said, I'm too late to make you mine, out of time (ah)

Ooh-ooh-ooh, singing (out of time)

Said, I had you to myself, but I'm (out of time)

Say that I'll care for you, but I'm out of time

But I'm too late to make you mine, out of time (uh)

Out of time, out of time

Don't you dare touch that dial

Because like the song says, you are out of time

You're almost there, but don't panic

There's still more music to come before you're completely engulfed in the blissful embrace of that little light you see in the distance

Soon you'll be healed, forgiven, and refreshed, free from all trauma, pain, guilt, and shame

You may even forget your own name, but before you dwell in that house forever

Here's 30 minutes of easy listening to some slow tracks, on 103.5 Dawn FM