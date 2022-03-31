Dopo il successo in radio del singolo Out of Time, che i fan di tutto il mondo hanno definito come la miglior traccia di Dawn FM, The Weeknd si prepara al lancio ufficiale del videoclip del brano. Arriverà su YouTube il prossimo martedì 5 aprile
Il cantante e produttore discografico canadese The Weeknd ha scelto la via di Twitter per un importante annuncio ai fan. Dopo il successo del suo ultimo album Dawn FM, uscito lo scorso gennaio, si prepara alla pubblicazione su YouTube del videoclip ufficiale del nuovo singolo estratto Out of Time, in arrivo sulla piattaforma di contenuti il prossimo martedì 5 aprile.
The Weeknd, martedì esce su YouTube il video di Out of Time
Abel Makkonen Tesfaye è sicuramente uno dei nomi più acclamati del panorama musicale pop e R&B degli ultimi anni. Riconoscimento ottenuto grazie al suo incredibile talento che ha permesso a tutte le sue maggiori produzioni – tra dischi, singoli e collaborazioni – di volare in alto tra le più riconoscibili e apprezzate di questi anni ’20 del nuovo Millennio. Dopo l’incredibile successo del suo ultimo album in studio Dawn FM, alla release ufficiale lo scorso 7 gennaio, e già Disco di platino, d’oro e d’argento negli USA e in numerosi Paesi europei, The Weeknd ha annunciato nelle ultime ore sul suo social network preferito Twitter, l’arrivo del tanto atteso videoclip ufficiale del nuovo singolo Out of Time. Si tratta del terzo brano estratto da Dawn FM e già in alta rotazione radiofonica sulle migliori emittenti internazionali dallo scorso 25 gennaio. Video su YouTube quindi molto atteso e che debutterà sulla celebre piattaforma di contenuti a partire da martedì 5 aprile. “Solo un avvertimento: il video di Out of Time uscirà martedì prossimo”, ha scritto la star ai fan di Twitter.
Il significato di Out of Time
Dopo l’annuncio dell’uscita del videoclip ufficiale di Out of Time di The Weeknd, fuori il prossimo martedì 5 aprile, i fan hanno subito commentato con gioia il tweet del cantante, definendola come la “migliore canzone di Dawn FM”. Ma di cosa parla il suo testo? Out of Time è come un vero punto di svolta nella tracklist dell’album uscito a gennaio e composta da ben 16 brani. In questo pezzo, Tesfaye parla alle partner del passato, chiedendo loro di riconnettersi con lui, tra versi di scuse e la voglia di ritornare sui propri passi. In Out of Time è presente un campione di Midnight Pretenders, prodotto da Tomoko Aran e Tetsuro Hamada.
Il testo di Out of Time
Yeah, yeah
The last few months, I've been working on me, baby
There's so much trauma in my life
I've been so cold to the ones who loved me, baby
I look back now and I realize
And I remember when I held you
You begged me with your drowning eyes to stay
And I regret I didn't tell you
Now I can't keep you from loving him, you made up your mind
Say I love you, girl, but I'm out of time
Say I'm there for you, but I'm out of time
Say that I'll care for you, but I'm out of time
Said, I'm too late to make you mine, out of time (ah)
If he mess' up just a little, baby, you know my line
If you don't trust him a little, then come right back, girl, come right back
Give me one chance, just a little, baby, I'll treat you right
And I'll love you like I should've loved you all the time
And I remember when I held you (held you, baby)
You begged me with your drowning eyes to stay (never again, baby)
And I regret I didn't tell you
Now I can't keep you from loving him, you made up your mind (uh)
Say I love you, girl, but I'm out of time
Say I'm there for you, but I'm out of time (no)
Say that I'll care for you, but I'm out of time (hey)
Said, I'm too late to make you mine, out of time (ah)
Ooh-ooh-ooh, singing (out of time)
Said, I had you to myself, but I'm (out of time)
Say that I'll care for you, but I'm out of time
But I'm too late to make you mine, out of time (uh)
Out of time, out of time
Don't you dare touch that dial
Because like the song says, you are out of time
You're almost there, but don't panic
There's still more music to come before you're completely engulfed in the blissful embrace of that little light you see in the distance
Soon you'll be healed, forgiven, and refreshed, free from all trauma, pain, guilt, and shame
You may even forget your own name, but before you dwell in that house forever
Here's 30 minutes of easy listening to some slow tracks, on 103.5 Dawn FM