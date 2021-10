Il testo di “Follow Yo Follow Me” dei Genesis

approfondimento

Stay with me

My love I hope you'll always be

Right here by my side if ever I needed you

Oh my love

In your arms

I feel so safe and so secure

Everyday is such a perfect day to spend

Alone with you

I will follow you will you follow me

All the days and nights that we know will be

I will stay with you will you stay with me

Just one single tear in each passing year

With the dark

Oh I see so very clearly now

All my fears are drifting by me so slowly now

Fading away

I can say

The night is long but you are here

Close at hand I'm better for the smile you give

And while I live

I will follow you will you follow me

All the days and nights that we know will be

I will stay with you will you stay with me

Just one single tear in each passing year there will be

I will follow you will you follow me

All the days and nights that we know will be

I will stay with you will you stay with me

Just one single tear in each passing year

I will follow you will you follow me

All the days and nights that we know will be

I will stay with you will you stay with me

Just one single tear in each passing year