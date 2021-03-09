Miley Cyrus, il nuovo singolo è Angels Like You: il testo

Angels Like You è il nuovo brano della popstar , classe 1992 . Nelle scorse ore Destiny Hope Cyrus , questo il nome all’anagrafe, ha pubblicato il videoclip del singolo che ha riscosso immediatamente grande successo, infatti al momento il filmato conta più di 1.400.000 visualizzazioni su YouTube.

Plastic Hearts è il titolo del nuovo progetto discografico della cantante, che ha raggiunto il gradino più alto del podio della prestigiosa US Top Rock Albums Billboard. L'album è stato anticipato dal primo singolo Midnight Sky, che ha scalato le classifiche in ogni angolo del pianeta, conquistando anche numerosi e prestigiosi riconoscimenti, tra i quali un disco di platino nel Regno Unito per aver venduto più di 600.000 copie.

Ora, la voce di Wrecking Ball ha pubblicato un nuovo estratto dall’album: si tratta di Angels Like You, seconda traccia del disco. Parallalemante, la cantante ha distribuito anche il videoclip ufficiale sul suo canale YouTube che vanta oltre quindici milioni di iscritti .

Angels Like You, il testo

Ecco il testo di Angels Like You di Miley Cyrus:

Flowers in hand, waiting for me

Every word in poetry

Won’t call me by name, only baby

The more that you give the less that I

Need everyone says I look happy

When it feels right

I know that you’re wrong for me

Gonna wish we never met on the day I leave

I brought you down to your knees

‘Cause they say that misery loves company

It's not your fault I ruin everything

And it’s not you’re fault I can’t be what you need

Baby

Angels like you can’t fly down here with me

I’m everything they said I would be

(La La la)

I’m everything they said I would be

I’ll put you down slow

Love you goodbye

before you let go, just one more time

Take off you’re clothes

pretend that it’s fine

A little more hurt won’t kill you

tonight mama says you don’t look happy

Close your eyes

I know that you’re wrong for me

Gonna wish we never met on the day I leave

I brought you down to your knees

‘Cause they say that misery loves company

It's not your fault I ruin everything

And it’s not you’re fault I can’t be what you need

Baby

Angels like you can’t fly down here with me

I’m everything they said I would be

I know that you’re wrong for me

Gonna wish we never met on the day I leave

I brought you down to your knees

‘Cause they say that misery loves company

It's not your fault I ruin everything

And it’s not you’re fault I can’t be what you need

Baby

Angels like you can’t fly down here with me

I’m everything they said I would be