Miley Cyrus, il nuovo singolo è Angels Like You: il testo

La canzone è la seconda traccia della tracklist dell’album Plastic Hearts, distribuito nel novembre del 2020 e trainato dal successo di Midnight Sky e Prisoner, in duetto con Dua Lipa
Angels Like You è il nuovo brano della popstar, classe 1992. Nelle scorse ore Destiny Hope Cyrus, questo il nome all’anagrafe, ha pubblicato il videoclip del singolo che ha riscosso immediatamente grande successo, infatti al momento il filmato conta più di 1.400.000 visualizzazioni su YouTube.
Miley Cyrus, il nuovo album è Plastic hEARTS
Super Bowl, l’halftime show con The Weeknd. Apre Miley Cyrus. FOTO
Plastic Hearts è il titolo del nuovo progetto discografico della cantante, che ha raggiunto il gradino più alto del podio della prestigiosa US Top Rock Albums Billboard. L'album è stato anticipato dal primo singolo Midnight Sky, che ha scalato le classifiche in ogni angolo del pianeta, conquistando anche numerosi e prestigiosi riconoscimenti, tra i quali un disco di platino nel Regno Unito per aver venduto più di 600.000 copie.
Dopo Midngiht Sky, Miley Cyrus ha pubblicato l’esplosiva collaborazione Prisoner in duetto con Dua Lipa, quest’ultima protagonista degli imminenti Grammy Awards dove si esibirà insieme a numerosi altri artisti, tra i quali Taylor Swift, Harry Styles e Doja Cat.
Miley Cyrus, il videoclip di Angels Like You
Super Bowl 2021, Miley Cyrus apre la finale di NFL su TikTok. VIDEO
Ora, la voce di Wrecking Ball ha pubblicato un nuovo estratto dall’album: si tratta di Angels Like You, seconda traccia del disco. Parallalemante, la cantante ha distribuito anche il videoclip ufficiale sul suo canale YouTube che vanta oltre quindici milioni di iscritti.
Angels Like You, il testo
Miley Cyrus, l’esibizione sulle note del nuovo singolo Prisoner
Ecco il testo di Angels Like You di Miley Cyrus:
Flowers in hand, waiting for me
Every word in poetry
Won’t call me by name, only baby
The more that you give the less that I
Need everyone says I look happy
When it feels right
I know that you’re wrong for me
Gonna wish we never met on the day I leave
I brought you down to your knees
‘Cause they say that misery loves company
It's not your fault I ruin everything
And it’s not you’re fault I can’t be what you need
Baby
Angels like you can’t fly down here with me
I’m everything they said I would be
(La La la)
I’m everything they said I would be
I’ll put you down slow
Love you goodbye
before you let go, just one more time
Take off you’re clothes
pretend that it’s fine
A little more hurt won’t kill you
tonight mama says you don’t look happy
Close your eyes
I know that you’re wrong for me
Gonna wish we never met on the day I leave
I brought you down to your knees
‘Cause they say that misery loves company
It's not your fault I ruin everything
And it’s not you’re fault I can’t be what you need
Baby
Angels like you can’t fly down here with me
I’m everything they said I would be
I know that you’re wrong for me
Gonna wish we never met on the day I leave
I brought you down to your knees
‘Cause they say that misery loves company
It's not your fault I ruin everything
And it’s not you’re fault I can’t be what you need
Baby
Angels like you can’t fly down here with me
I’m everything they said I would be