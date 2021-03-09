Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
News:
Sport:
Video:
Format:
cinema
serie tv
tv show
Musica
altre sezioni
Altro
Seguici:

Miley Cyrus, il nuovo singolo è Angels Like You: il testo

Musica

Matteo Rossini

©Kika Press

La canzone è la seconda traccia della tracklist dell’album Plastic Hearts, distribuito nel novembre del 2020 e trainato dal successo di Midnight Sky e Prisoner, in duetto con Dua Lipa

Angels Like You è il nuovo brano della popstar, classe 1992. Nelle scorse ore Destiny Hope Cyrus, questo il nome all’anagrafe, ha pubblicato il videoclip del singolo che ha riscosso immediatamente grande successo, infatti al momento il filmato conta più di 1.400.000 visualizzazioni su YouTube.

Miley Cyrus, il nuovo album è Plastic hEARTS

approfondimento

Super Bowl, l’halftime show con The Weeknd. Apre Miley Cyrus. FOTO

 

Plastic Hearts è il titolo del nuovo progetto discografico della cantante, che ha raggiunto il gradino più alto del podio della prestigiosa US Top Rock Albums Billboard. L'album è stato anticipato dal primo singolo Midnight Sky, che ha scalato le classifiche in ogni angolo del pianeta, conquistando anche numerosi e prestigiosi riconoscimenti, tra i quali un disco di platino nel Regno Unito per aver venduto più di 600.000 copie.

 

Dopo Midngiht Sky, Miley Cyrus ha pubblicato l’esplosiva collaborazione Prisoner in duetto con Dua Lipa, quest’ultima protagonista degli imminenti Grammy Awards dove si esibirà insieme a numerosi altri artisti, tra i quali Taylor Swift, Harry Styles e Doja Cat.

Miley Cyrus, il videoclip di Angels Like You

approfondimento

Super Bowl 2021, Miley Cyrus apre la finale di NFL su TikTok. VIDEO

 

Ora, la voce di Wrecking Ball ha pubblicato un nuovo estratto dall’album: si tratta di Angels Like You, seconda traccia del disco. Parallalemante, la cantante ha distribuito anche il videoclip ufficiale sul suo canale YouTube che vanta oltre quindici milioni di iscritti.

Angels Like You, il testo

approfondimento

Miley Cyrus, l’esibizione sulle note del nuovo singolo Prisoner

 

Ecco il testo di Angels Like You di Miley Cyrus:

 

Flowers in hand, waiting for me

Every word in poetry 

Won’t call me by name, only baby

The more that you give the less that I 

Need everyone says I look happy

When it feels right

 

I know that you’re wrong for me

Gonna wish we never met on the day I leave

I brought you down to your knees

‘Cause they say that misery loves company 

It's not your fault I ruin everything

And it’s not you’re fault I can’t be what you need

Baby

Angels like you can’t fly down here with me 

I’m everything they said I would be

 

(La La la)

I’m everything they said I would be

 

I’ll put you down slow

Love you goodbye

before you let go, just one more time

Take off you’re clothes

pretend that it’s fine

A little more hurt won’t kill you 

tonight mama says you don’t look happy

Close your eyes 

 

I know that you’re wrong for me

Gonna wish we never met on the day I leave

I brought you down to your knees

‘Cause they say that misery loves company 

It's not your fault I ruin everything

And it’s not you’re fault I can’t be what you need

Baby

Angels like you can’t fly down here with me 

I’m everything they said I would be

 

I know that you’re wrong for me

Gonna wish we never met on the day I leave

I brought you down to your knees

‘Cause they say that misery loves company 

It's not your fault I ruin everything

And it’s not you’re fault I can’t be what you need

Baby

Angels like you can’t fly down here with me 

I’m everything they said I would be

Spettacolo: Ultime notizie

Ludovica Valli ha partorito, è nata Anastasia

Spettacolo

L'ex tronista ha dato alla luce la prima figlia, nata dall'amore con il compagno Gianmaria Di...

Ludovica Valli ha partorito, è nata Anastasia

Miley Cyrus, il nuovo singolo è Angels Like You: il testo

Musica

La canzone è la seconda traccia della tracklist dell’album Plastic Hearts, distribuito nel...

Miley Cyrus, il nuovo singolo è Angels Like You: il testo

Maneskin, già sold out una delle due date dei concerti di dicembre

Musica

Dopo la vittoria (a sorpresa) al 71esimo Festival di Sanremo, i Maneskin tornano live. Annunciate...

Maneskin, già sold out una delle due date dei concerti di dicembre

Space Jam: a New Legacy, perché Pepé Le Pew è stato rimosso dal film?

Cinema

Il personaggio della puzzola, uno dei protagonisti del film originale del 1996, non sarà presente...

Space Jam: a New Legacy, perché Pepé Le Pew è stato rimosso dal film?

Benji Mascolo, il video di "Sara lo sa"

Musica

Estratto dall’album “California”, la canzone racconta una storia realmente accaduta ad una...

Benji Mascolo, il video di "Sara lo sa"

Video in evidenza

Share:

Spettacolo: Per te

Arriva sempre primo

Ricevi le notizie più importanti di politica, mondo, cronaca, spettacolo, le analisi e gli aggiornamenti. Per accettare le notifiche devi dare il consenso.

Hai attivato le notifiche di sky tg24

Fai login per ottenere il meglio subito.

Accedi con il tuo Sky ID o registrati in pochi istanti.