Bob Dylan: pubblicate le registrazioni delle George Harrison Sessions

Vendute in un famoso negozio britannico, le copie dei tre album del 1970 hanno un valore inestimabile per i fan

Un numero limitato di fan di Bob Dylan è riuscito a mettere le mani su un pezzo da collezione. Si tratta di una raccolta di tre album che comprendono anche le leggendarie George Harrison Sessions . Il negozio britannico Badlands ha provveduto alla messa in vendita domenica annunciando sui social che c’era disponibilità solo di un’unità per cliente: “Si tratta di una versione estremamente limitata. Si esaurirà immediatamente ... Grazie e in bocca al lupo”. La collezione è andata sold out in pochi minuti ed è stata rilasciata in risposta a una legge europea che stabilisce che le registrazioni diventino di pubblico dominio 50 anni dopo la loro creazione se non sono ufficialmente rilasciate dal detentore del copyright.

I tre album denominati “ Bob Dylan - 50th Anniversary Collection 1970 ” contengono take della stessa canzone e sono diventati estremamente preziosi a causa delle poche copie. Spesso vengono vendute sul mercato a prezzi che superano le 1000 sterline per ogni album (la vendita milionaria di “ The Times They Are A-Changin’ ”). La pubblicazione include la session completa del 1 ° maggio 1970 di Bob Dylan e George Harrison in cui si esibiscono casualmente su vecchi brani di Dylan come " One Too Many Mornings " e " It Ain't Me Babe " insieme a " Yesterday " dei Beatles . Circolato come bootleg per anni, ora potrà essere ascoltato con un audio di maggiore qualità.

Sono presenti anche le registrazioni di session dell’album “New Morning” in cui Bob Dylan è accompagnato dall'organista Al Kooper, il bassista Charlie Daniels, il batterista Russ Kunkel, il chitarrista David Bromberg, il bassista Stu Woods e il batterista Alvin Rogers. Sempre a causa della legge sul copyright, nel 2021 potrebbero essere rilasciate le session complete di “Greatest Hits Volume 2”, anche in questo caso senza preavviso. Nel 2024 invece potrebbe toccare alle registrazioni del tour di Before The Flood.

La tracklist di “Bob Dylan – 50th Anniversary Collection 1970”

Ecco l'elenco completo delle tracce di “Bob Dylan - 50th Anniversary Collection 1970”.

Disc 1:

March 3, 1970

1.I Can’t Help but Wonder Where I’m Bound

2.Universal Soldier – Take 1

3.Spanish Is the Loving Tongue – Take 1

4.Went to See the Gypsy – Take 2

5.Went to See the Gypsy – Take 3

6.Woogie Boogie

March 4, 1970

7. Went to See the Gypsy – Take 4

8. Thirsty Boots – Take 1

March 5, 1970

9. Little Moses – Take 1

10. Alberta – Take 2

11. Come All You Fair and Tender Ladies – Take 1

12. Things About Comin’ My Way – Takes 2 & 3

13. Went to See the Gypsy – Take 6

14. Untitled 1970 Instrumental #1

15. Come a Little Bit Closer – Take 2

16. Alberta ¬– Take 5

May 1, 1970

17. Sign on the Window – Take 2

18. Sign on the Window – Takes 3, 4 & 5

19. If Not for You – Take 1

20. Time Passes Slowly – Rehearsal

21. If Not for You – Take 2

22. If Not for You – Take 3

23. Song to Woody – Take 1

24. Mama, You Been on My Mind – Take 1

25. Yesterday – Take 1



Disc 2:

1.Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues – Take 1

2.I Met Him on a Sunday (Ronde-Ronde) – Take 1

3.One Too Many Mornings – Take 1

4.Ghost Riders in the Sky – Take 1

5.Cupid – Take 1

6.All I Have to Do Is Dream – Take 1

7.Gates of Eden – Take 1

8.I Threw It All Away – Take 1

9.I Don’t Believe You (She Acts Like We Never Have Met) – Take 1

10.Matchbox – Take 1

11.Your True Love – Take 1

12.Telephone Wire – Take 1

13.Fishing Blues – Take 1

14.Honey, Just Allow Me One More Chance – Take 1

15.Rainy Day Women #12 & 35 – Take 1

16.It Ain’t Me Babe

17.If Not for You

18.Sign on the Window – Take 1

19.Sign on the Window – Take 2

20.Sign on the Window – Take 3

June 1, 1970

21.Alligator Man

22. Alligator Man [rock version]

23. Alligator Man [country version]

24. Day of the Locusts – Take 2

25. Sarah Jane 1

26. Sign on the Window

27. Sarah Jane 2



Disc 3:

June 2, 1970

1.If Not for You – Take 1

2.If Not for You – Take 2

June 3, 1970

3. Jamaica Farewell

4. Can’t Help Falling in Love

5. Long Black Veil

6. One More Weekend

June 4, 1970

7. Bring Me Little Water, Sylvie – Take 1

8. Three Angels

9. Tomorrow Is a Long Time – Take 1

10. Tomorrow Is a Long Time – Take 2

11. New Morning

12. Untitled 1970 Instrumental #2

June 5, 1970

13. Went to See the Gypsy

14. Sign on the Window – Stereo Mix

15. Winterlude

16. I Forgot to Remember to Forget 1

17. I Forgot to Remember to Forget 2

18. Lily of the West – Take 2

19. Father of Night – rehearsal

20. Lily of the West

August 12, 1970

21. If Not for You – Take 1

22. If Not for You – Take 2