Purple Disco Machine, "Hypnotized" è disco di platino

Ecco il testo di Hypnotized di Purple Disco Machine e Sophie And The Giants:

Feel buried alive

This city is uptight

Suffocated and lonely in the crowd

I'm surrounded by

All the screens of their life

Screaming in to space to drown them out

I felt down, so low

Found nowhere to go

But I know you wait for me

You wait for me

So far out of sight

Stepped into the white

But I know you wait for me

I'm coming home

I'm coming back down tonight

'Cause I've been hypnotised by the lights

But I'm coming home

I'm coming back down tonight

Yeah, it's taken time to realise

But I'm coming home

I'm coming back down tonight

So hold me tight

I just wanna fade out

Somewhere we can shut the world away

I'm ready to hide

Far from the fall out

They won't find us in the paradise we'll make

I felt down, so low

Found nowhere to go

But I know you wait for me

You wait for me

So far out of sight

Stepped into the white

But I know you wait for me

I'm coming home

I'm coming back down tonight

'Cause I've been hypnotised by the lights

But I'm coming home

I'm coming back down tonight

Yeah, it's taken time to realise

But I'm coming home

I'm coming back down tonight

I'm coming home

I'm coming back down tonight

I'm coming home

I'm coming back down tonight

Free falling from the high

I'm following the voice I know

Free falling from the high

I'm coming home

I'm coming back down tonight

'Cause I've been hypnotised by the lights

But I'm coming home

I'm coming back down tonight

Yeah, it's taken time to realise

But I'm coming home

I'm coming back down tonight

I'm coming home

I'm coming back down tonight

I'm coming home

I'm coming back down tonight