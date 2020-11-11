Purple Disco Machine e Sophie And The Giants hanno regalato al pubblico uno dei tormentoni di questo 2020
Un brano che sta tenendo compagnia al pubblico italiano da molti mesi, Hypnotized è una delle canzoni di maggior successo dell'anno, non c’è quindi da stupirsi del nuovo importante traguardo raggiunto, ovvero un prestigioso doppio disco di platino.
Hypnotized: il successo
Da un lato Purple Disco Machine, uno dei produttori più eclettici e originali del panorama discografico internazionale, dall’altro lo stile inconfondibile della band Sophie And The Giants, il risultato non poteva quindi che essere un successo garantito.
Hypnotized, uno dei singoli di maggior popolarità degli ultimi mesi, ha scalato numerose classifiche, superato sessanta milioni di streaming, conquistato la medaglia di bronzo della classifica FIMI ed è salito sul gradino più alto del podio della classifica dell’airplay radiofonico.
Nel corso dei mesi il brano ha conquistato sempre maggior popolarità fino a diventare anche uno dei tormentoni della stagione più calda dell’anno, grande successo anche per il video ufficiale che al momento conta più di quindici milioni di visualizzazioni su YouTube.
Ecco il testo di Hypnotized di Purple Disco Machine e Sophie And The Giants:
Feel buried alive
This city is uptight
Suffocated and lonely in the crowd
I'm surrounded by
All the screens of their life
Screaming in to space to drown them out
I felt down, so low
Found nowhere to go
But I know you wait for me
You wait for me
So far out of sight
Stepped into the white
But I know you wait for me
I'm coming home
I'm coming back down tonight
'Cause I've been hypnotised by the lights
But I'm coming home
I'm coming back down tonight
Yeah, it's taken time to realise
But I'm coming home
I'm coming back down tonight
So hold me tight
I just wanna fade out
Somewhere we can shut the world away
I'm ready to hide
Far from the fall out
They won't find us in the paradise we'll make
I felt down, so low
Found nowhere to go
But I know you wait for me
You wait for me
So far out of sight
Stepped into the white
But I know you wait for me
I'm coming home
I'm coming back down tonight
'Cause I've been hypnotised by the lights
But I'm coming home
I'm coming back down tonight
Yeah, it's taken time to realise
But I'm coming home
I'm coming back down tonight
I'm coming home
I'm coming back down tonight
I'm coming home
I'm coming back down tonight
Free falling from the high
I'm following the voice I know
Free falling from the high
I'm coming home
I'm coming back down tonight
'Cause I've been hypnotised by the lights
But I'm coming home
I'm coming back down tonight
Yeah, it's taken time to realise
But I'm coming home
I'm coming back down tonight
I'm coming home
I'm coming back down tonight
I'm coming home
I'm coming back down tonight