Justin Bieber, è uscito il nuovo singolo Holy

Il cantautore torna sulle scene con un nuovo singolo in collaborazione con Chance The Rapper. Nelle stesse ore è stato anche pubblicato il video della canzone
Justin Bieber (FOTO) torna con “Holy” il nuovo singolo in collaborazione con Chance The Rapper. La canzone e il video sono stati annunciati sui social come l’inizio di una nuova era per il cantautore. I due artisti avevano lanciato alcuni indizi negli ultimi giorni con brevi frasi del testo e alcuni riferimenti alla canzone che li vede duettare. Il video invece è un cortometraggio che vede la partecipazione degli attori Ryan Destiny e Wilmer Valderrama. La scena inizia con Justin Bieber intento a lavorare prima di vivere una giornata terribile. Prima viene licenziato poi dopo alcune vicissitudini scopre, insieme alla compagna, di essere sfrattato. Successivamente un soldato accosta la loro macchina e li invita a pranzo con la sua famiglia. Il video si conclude con una scena di felicità dove amici e familiari sono riuniti a tavola insieme.
Solo pochi giorni fa Justin Bieber ha interpretato un alter ego di Drake per il nuovo singolo del cantante. A metà agosto invece aveva pubblicato un duetto con Jaden Smith, mentre precedentemente aveva sorpreso tutti con “Stuck With U”, brano in collaborazione con Ariana Grande (le sue collaborazioni più famose) e inciso per sostenere una raccolta fondi per i figli degli operatori sanitari coinvolti nell’emergenza sanitaria. Lo scorso 14 febbraio è uscito “Changes”, il suo settimo album in studio.
Il testo di “Holy” di Justin Bieber
I hear a lot about sinners
Don't think that I'll be a saint
But I might go down to the river
'Cause the way that the sky opens up when we touch
Yeah, it's making me say
That the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me
Feels so holy, holy, holy, holy, holy
On God
Runnin' to the altar like a track star
Can't wait another second
'Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me feels so holy
I don't do well with the drama
And no I can't stand it being fake (No, no, no, no, no, no no no)
I don't believe in nirvana
But the way that we love in the night gave me life
Baby I can't explain
That the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me
Feels so holy, holy, holy, holy, holy
On God
Runnin' to the altar like a track star
Can't wait another second
'Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me feels so holy
They say we're too young and
The pimps and the players say, "Don't go crushing"
Wise men say fools rush in
But I don't know
They say we're too young and
The pimps and the players say, "Don't go crushing"
Wise men say fools rush in
But I don't know (Chance, the Rapper)
The first step pleases the Father
Might be the hardest to take
But when you come out of the water
I'm a believer
My heart is fleshy
Life is short with a temper like Joe Pesci
They always come and sing your praises
Your name is catchy
But they don't see you how I see you
Parlay and Desi
Cross, Tween, Tween, Hesi hit the jet speed
When they get messy
Go lefty, like Lionel Messi
Let's take a trip and get the Vespas
Or rent a jetski
I know the spots that got the best weed
We goin' next week
I wanna, I wanna honor you
Bridegroom, I'm my Father's child
I know when the son takes the first steps, the Father's proud
If you make it to the water He'll part the clouds
I know He made you a snack like Oscar Proud
Suffer it to be so now
Gotta clean it up
Formalize the union in communion He can trust
I know I ain't leaving you like I know He ain't leaving us
I know we believe in God and I know God believe in us
'Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me
Feels so holy, holy, holy, holy, holy
On God
Runnin' to the altar like a track star
Can't wait another second
On God
Runnin' to the altar like a track star
Can't wait another second
On God
Runnin' to the altar like a track star
Can't wait another second
'Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me feels so holy