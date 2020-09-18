Justin Bieber, è uscito il nuovo singolo Holy

Il cantautore torna sulle scene con un nuovo singolo in collaborazione con Chance The Rapper. Nelle stesse ore è stato anche pubblicato il video della canzone

Justin Bieber ( FOTO ) torna con “ Holy ” il nuovo singolo in collaborazione con Chance The Rapper . La canzone e il video sono stati annunciati sui social come l’inizio di una nuova era per il cantautore. I due artisti avevano lanciato alcuni indizi negli ultimi giorni con brevi frasi del testo e alcuni riferimenti alla canzone che li vede duettare. Il video invece è un cortometraggio che vede la partecipazione degli attori Ryan Destiny e Wilmer Valderrama. La scena inizia con Justin Bieber intento a lavorare prima di vivere una giornata terribile. Prima viene licenziato poi dopo alcune vicissitudini scopre, insieme alla compagna, di essere sfrattato. Successivamente un soldato accosta la loro macchina e li invita a pranzo con la sua famiglia. Il video si conclude con una scena di felicità dove amici e familiari sono riuniti a tavola insieme.

Solo pochi giorni fa Justin Bieber ha interpretato un alter ego di Drake per il nuovo singolo del cantante . A metà agosto invece aveva pubblicato un duetto con Jaden Smith, mentre precedentemente aveva sorpreso tutti con “ Stuck With U ”, brano in collaborazione con Ariana Grande ( le sue collaborazioni più famose ) e inciso per sostenere una raccolta fondi per i figli degli operatori sanitari coinvolti nell’emergenza sanitaria. Lo scorso 14 febbraio è uscito “Changes”, il suo settimo album in studio.

Il testo di “Holy” di Justin Bieber

I hear a lot about sinners

Don't think that I'll be a saint

But I might go down to the river

'Cause the way that the sky opens up when we touch

Yeah, it's making me say

That the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me

Feels so holy, holy, holy, holy, holy

On God

Runnin' to the altar like a track star

Can't wait another second

'Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me feels so holy

I don't do well with the drama

And no I can't stand it being fake (No, no, no, no, no, no no no)

I don't believe in nirvana

But the way that we love in the night gave me life

Baby I can't explain

That the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me

Feels so holy, holy, holy, holy, holy

On God

Runnin' to the altar like a track star

Can't wait another second

'Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me feels so holy

They say we're too young and

The pimps and the players say, "Don't go crushing"

Wise men say fools rush in

But I don't know

They say we're too young and

The pimps and the players say, "Don't go crushing"

Wise men say fools rush in

But I don't know (Chance, the Rapper)

The first step pleases the Father

Might be the hardest to take

But when you come out of the water

I'm a believer

My heart is fleshy

Life is short with a temper like Joe Pesci

They always come and sing your praises

Your name is catchy

But they don't see you how I see you

Parlay and Desi

Cross, Tween, Tween, Hesi hit the jet speed

When they get messy

Go lefty, like Lionel Messi

Let's take a trip and get the Vespas

Or rent a jetski

I know the spots that got the best weed

We goin' next week

I wanna, I wanna honor you

Bridegroom, I'm my Father's child

I know when the son takes the first steps, the Father's proud

If you make it to the water He'll part the clouds

I know He made you a snack like Oscar Proud

Suffer it to be so now

Gotta clean it up

Formalize the union in communion He can trust

I know I ain't leaving you like I know He ain't leaving us

I know we believe in God and I know God believe in us

'Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me

Feels so holy, holy, holy, holy, holy

On God

Runnin' to the altar like a track star

Can't wait another second

On God

Runnin' to the altar like a track star

Can't wait another second

On God

Runnin' to the altar like a track star

Can't wait another second

'Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me feels so holy