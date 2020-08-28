Miley Cyrus, è uscito il nuovo singolo Midnight Sky: il testo

Sono quasi 50 milioni le visualizzazioni del video di “ Midnight Sky ”, il nuovo singolo di Miley Cyrus ( FOTO ). La cantante ha nuovamente sorpreso tutti con immagini accattivanti che hanno aperto la strada ad un nuovo capitolo della sua carriera. La canzone parla del suo spirito libero mentre affronta alcune delle sue relazioni passate. Un brano atteso da tempo e spesso citato da Miley Cyrus durante le numerose dirette sui social avvenute nelle ultime settimane. “Midnight Sky” anticipa il rilascio del suo prossimo album di inediti (il settimo della sua carriera) e spiazza con un sound da discoteca che ha subito catturato i fan dell’artista. Ora c’è grande attesa per la sua esibizione, la prima dove canterà il nuovo singolo, alla cerimonia di premiazione degli Mtv Video Music Awards , in programma nella notte tra il 30 e il 31 agosto.

Il testo di “Midnight Sky”, il nuovo singolo di Miley Cyrus:

Yeah, it’s been a long night and the mirror’s telling me to go home

But it’s been a long time since I felt this good on my own (Uh)

Lotta years went by with my hands tied up in your ropes (Your ropes)

Forever and ever, no more (No more)

The midnight sky is the road I’m takin’

Head high up in the clouds (Oh, oh)

I was born to run, I don’t belong to anyone, oh no

I don’t need to be loved by you (By you)

Fire in my lungs, can’t bite the devil on my tongue, oh no

I don’t need to be loved by you

See my lips on her mouth, everybody’s talkin’ now, baby

Ooh, you know it’s true (Yeah, yeah)

That I was born to run, I don’t belong to anyone, oh no

I don’t need to be loved by you (Loved by you)

La, la, la-la, la

She got her hair pulled back ‘cause the sweat’s drippin’ off of her face (Her face)

Said, “It ain’t so bad if I wanna make a couple mistakes”

You should know right now that I never stay put in one place

Forever and ever, no more (No more)

The midnight sky is the road I’m takin’

Head high up in the clouds (Oh, oh)

I was born to run, I don’t belong to anyone, oh no

I don’t need to be loved by you (By you)

Fire in my lungs, can’t bite the devil on my tongue, oh no

I don’t need to be loved by you

See my lips on her mouth, everybody’s talkin’ now, baby

Ooh, you know it’s true (Yeah)

That I was born to run, I don’t belong to anyone, oh no

I don’t need to be loved by you (By you)

Oh

I don’t hide blurry eyes like you

Like you

I was born to run, I don’t belong to anyone, oh no

I don’t need to be loved by you (By you)

Fire in my lungs, can’t bite the devil on my tongue, you know

I don’t need to be loved by you

See his hands ‘round my waist, thought you’d never be replaced, baby

Ooh, you know it’s true (Yeah)

That I was born to run, I don’t belong to anyone, oh no

I don’t need to be loved by you (Yeah)

a, la, la-la, la

La, la

You know it’s true, you know it’s true

Loved by you