MTV VMA, le nomination: trionfano Ariana Grande e Lady Gaga

Musica

Le due popstar sono in lizza per nove premi e guidano la classifica delle candidature ai Video Music Awards 2020. Aggiunte due nuove categorie “Miglior video da casa” e “Miglior performance in quarantena”

Ariana Grande e Lady Gaga ottengono nove nomination agli MTV Video Music Awards 2020 conquistando la vetta dietro Billie Eilish (il nuovo singolo My Future) e The Weeknd, entrambi fermi a sei candidature. Quest’anno l’evento ha aggiunto anche nuove categorie per riconoscere il lavoro prodotto durante la quarantena. “Rain On Me” di Lady Gaga e Ariana Grande è stata nominata per Video Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Collaboration, Best Pop, Best Cinematography, Migliori Effetti visivi e Miglior Coreografia. Nella categoria più importante, video dell’anno, ci sono anche Billie Eilish con “everything i wanted”, Eminem ft. Juice WRLD con il brano “Godzilla”, Future ft. Drake per “Life Is Good”, Taylor Swift in “The Man” e The Weeknd con “Blinding Lights”.

I VMA andranno in onda in diretta il 30 agosto dal Barclays Center di Brooklyn e seguiranno tutte le linee guida sulla sicurezza. Ancora da decidere se ci sarà pubblico limitato o completamente assente. Le categorie inserite quest’anno per premiare il lavoro in lockdown sono “Best Music Video da casa” e “Miglior performance in quarantena”.

Tutte le candidature ai Video Music Awards 2020

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

  • Billie Eilish – everything i wanted
  • Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – Godzilla
  • Future ft. Drake – Life Is Good
  • Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
  • Taylor Swift – The Man
  • The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

  • DaBaby
  • Justin Bieber
  • Lady Gaga
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Post Malone
  • The Weeknd

SONG OF THE YEAR

  • Billie Eilish – everything i wanted
  • Doja Cat – Say So
  • Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
  • Megan Thee Stallion – Savage
  • Post Malone – Circles
  • Roddy Ricch – The Box

BEST COLLABORATION

  • Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – Stuck with U
  • Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)
  • Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – Beautiful People
  • Future ft. Drake – Life Is Good
  • Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – Tusa
  • Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST, Presented by Chime Banking

  • Doja Cat
  • Jack Harlow
  • Lewis Capaldi
  • Roddy Ricch
  • Tate McRae
  • YUNGBLUD

BEST POP

  • BTS – On
  • Halsey – You should be sad
  • Jonas Brothers – What a Man Gotta Do
  • Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – Intentions
  • Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
  • Taylor Swift – Lover

BEST HIP-HOP

  • DaBaby – BOP
  • Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – Godzilla
  • Future ft. Drake – Life Is Good
  • Megan Thee Stallion – Savage
  • Roddy Ricch – The Box
  • Travis Scott – HIGHEST IN THE ROOM

BEST ROCK

  • Blink-182 – Happy Days
  • Coldplay – Orphans
  • Evanescence – Wasted On You
  • Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – Dear Future Self (Hands Up)
  • Green Day – Oh Yeah!
  • The Killers – Caution

BEST ALTERNATIVE

  • The 1975 – If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)
  • All Time Low – Some Kind Of Disaster
  • FINNEAS – Let's Fall in Love for the Night
  • Lana Del Rey – Doin' Time
  • Machine Gun Kelly – Bloody Valentine
  • Twenty One Pilots – Level of Concern

BEST LATIN

  • Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – China
  • Bad Bunny – Yo Perreo Sola
  • Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – MAMACITA
  • J Balvin – Amarillo
  • Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – Tusa
  • Maluma ft. J Balvin – Qué Pena

BEST R&B

  • Alicia Keys – Underdog
  • Chloe x Halle – Do It
  • H.E.R. ft. YG – Slide
  • Khalid ft. Summer Walker – Eleven
  • Lizzo – Cuz I Love You
  • The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

BEST K-POP

  • (G)I-DLE – Oh My God
  • BTS – On
  • EXO – Obsession
  • Monsta X – SOMEONE'S SOMEONE
  • Tomorrow X Together – 9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)
  • Red Velvet – Psycho

VIDEO FOR GOOD

  • Anderson Paak – Lockdown
  • Billie Eilish – all the good girls go to hell
  • Demi Lovato – I Love Me
  • H.E.R. - I Can't Breathe
  • Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture
  • Taylor Swift – The Man

BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME

  • 5 Seconds of Summer – Wildflower
  • Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – Stuck with U
  • blink-182 – Happy Days
  • Drake – Toosie Slide
  • John Legend – Bigger Love
  • Twenty One Pilots – Level of Concern

BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE

  • Chloe & Halle – Do It from MTV's Prom-athon
  • CNCO – Unplugged At Home
  • DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether
  • John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series
  • Lady Gaga – Smile from One World: Together At Home
  • Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute

BEST DIRECTION

  • Billie Eilish – xanny – Directed by Billie Eilish
  • Doja Cat – Say So – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis
  • Dua Lipa – Don't Start Now – Directed by Nabil
  • Harry Styles – Adore You – Directed by Dave Meyers
  • Taylor Swift – The Man – Directed by Taylor Swift
  • The Weeknd – Blinding Lights – Directed by Anton Tammi

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

  • 5 Seconds of Summer – Old Me – Cinematography by Kieran Fowler
  • Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – My Oh My – Cinematography by Dave Meyers
  • Billie Eilish – all the good girls go to hell – Cinematography by Christopher Probst
  • Katy Perry – Harleys In Hawaii – Cinematography by Arnau Valls
  • Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – Rain On Me – Cinematography by Thomas Kloss
  • The Weeknd – Blinding Lights – Cinematography by Oliver Millar

BEST ART DIRECTION

  • A$AP Rocky – Babushka Boi – Art Direction by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen
  • Dua Lipa – Physical – Art Direction by Anna Colomé Nogu ́
  • Harry Styles – Adore You – Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks
  • Miley Cyrus – Mother's Daughter – Art Direction by Christian Stone
  • Selena Gomez – Boyfriend – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter
  • Taylor Swift – Lover – Art Direction by Ethan Tobman

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

  • Billie Eilish – all the good girls go to hell – Visual Effects by Drive Studios
  • Demi Lovato – I Love Me – Visual Effects by Hoody FX
  • Dua Lipa – Physical – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4
  • Harry Styles – Adore You – Visual Effects by Mathematic
  • Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – Rain On Me – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios
  • Travis Scott – HIGHEST IN THE ROOM – Visual Effects by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

  • BTS – On – Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun
  • CNCO & Natti Natasha – Honey Boo – Choreography by Kyle Hanagami
  • DaBaby – BOP – Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry
  • Dua Lipa – Physical – Choreography by Charm La'Donna
  • Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – Rain On Me – Choreography by Richy Jackson
  • Normani – Motivation – Choreography by Sean Bankhead

BEST EDITING

  • Halsey – Graveyard – Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
  • James Blake – Can't Believe the Way We Flow – Edited by Frank Lebon
  • Lizzo – Good As Hell – Edited by Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan
  • Miley Cyrus – Mother's Daughter – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico
  • ROSALÍA – A Palé – Edited by Andre Jones
  • The Weeknd – Blinding Lights – Edited by Janne Vartia & Tim Montana

