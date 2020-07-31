MTV VMA, le nomination: trionfano Ariana Grande e Lady Gaga

Le due popstar sono in lizza per nove premi e guidano la classifica delle candidature ai Video Music Awards 2020. Aggiunte due nuove categorie “Miglior video da casa” e “Miglior performance in quarantena”

Ariana Grande e Lady Gaga ottengono nove nomination agli MTV Video Music Awards 2020 conquistando la vetta dietro Billie Eilish (il nuovo singolo My Future) e The Weeknd, entrambi fermi a sei candidature. Quest’anno l’evento ha aggiunto anche nuove categorie per riconoscere il lavoro prodotto durante la quarantena. “Rain On Me” di Lady Gaga e Ariana Grande è stata nominata per Video Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Collaboration, Best Pop, Best Cinematography, Migliori Effetti visivi e Miglior Coreografia. Nella categoria più importante, video dell’anno, ci sono anche Billie Eilish con “everything i wanted”, Eminem ft. Juice WRLD con il brano “Godzilla”, Future ft. Drake per “Life Is Good”, Taylor Swift in “The Man” e The Weeknd con “Blinding Lights”.

I VMA andranno in onda in diretta il 30 agosto dal Barclays Center di Brooklyn e seguiranno tutte le linee guida sulla sicurezza. Ancora da decidere se ci sarà pubblico limitato o completamente assente. Le categorie inserite quest’anno per premiare il lavoro in lockdown sono “Best Music Video da casa” e “Miglior performance in quarantena”.

Tutte le candidature ai Video Music Awards 2020

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish – everything i wanted

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – Godzilla

Future ft. Drake – Life Is Good

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Taylor Swift – The Man

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

DaBaby

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Megan Thee Stallion

Post Malone

The Weeknd

SONG OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish – everything i wanted

Doja Cat – Say So

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Megan Thee Stallion – Savage

Post Malone – Circles

Roddy Ricch – The Box

BEST COLLABORATION

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – Stuck with U

Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)

Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – Beautiful People

Future ft. Drake – Life Is Good

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – Tusa

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST, Presented by Chime Banking

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Lewis Capaldi

Roddy Ricch

Tate McRae

YUNGBLUD

BEST POP

BTS – On

Halsey – You should be sad

Jonas Brothers – What a Man Gotta Do

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – Intentions

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Taylor Swift – Lover

BEST HIP-HOP

DaBaby – BOP

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – Godzilla

Future ft. Drake – Life Is Good

Megan Thee Stallion – Savage

Roddy Ricch – The Box

Travis Scott – HIGHEST IN THE ROOM

BEST ROCK

Blink-182 – Happy Days

Coldplay – Orphans

Evanescence – Wasted On You

Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – Dear Future Self (Hands Up)

Green Day – Oh Yeah!

The Killers – Caution

BEST ALTERNATIVE

The 1975 – If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)

All Time Low – Some Kind Of Disaster

FINNEAS – Let's Fall in Love for the Night

Lana Del Rey – Doin' Time

Machine Gun Kelly – Bloody Valentine

Twenty One Pilots – Level of Concern

BEST LATIN

Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – China

Bad Bunny – Yo Perreo Sola

Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – MAMACITA

J Balvin – Amarillo

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – Tusa

Maluma ft. J Balvin – Qué Pena

BEST R&B

Alicia Keys – Underdog

Chloe x Halle – Do It

H.E.R. ft. YG – Slide

Khalid ft. Summer Walker – Eleven

Lizzo – Cuz I Love You

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

BEST K-POP

(G)I-DLE – Oh My God

BTS – On

EXO – Obsession

Monsta X – SOMEONE'S SOMEONE

Tomorrow X Together – 9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)

Red Velvet – Psycho

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Anderson Paak – Lockdown

Billie Eilish – all the good girls go to hell

Demi Lovato – I Love Me

H.E.R. - I Can't Breathe

Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture

Taylor Swift – The Man

BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME

5 Seconds of Summer – Wildflower

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – Stuck with U

blink-182 – Happy Days

Drake – Toosie Slide

John Legend – Bigger Love

Twenty One Pilots – Level of Concern

BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE

Chloe & Halle – Do It from MTV's Prom-athon

CNCO – Unplugged At Home

DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether

John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series

Lady Gaga – Smile from One World: Together At Home

Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute

BEST DIRECTION

Billie Eilish – xanny – Directed by Billie Eilish

Doja Cat – Say So – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis

Dua Lipa – Don't Start Now – Directed by Nabil

Harry Styles – Adore You – Directed by Dave Meyers

Taylor Swift – The Man – Directed by Taylor Swift

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights – Directed by Anton Tammi

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

5 Seconds of Summer – Old Me – Cinematography by Kieran Fowler

Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – My Oh My – Cinematography by Dave Meyers

Billie Eilish – all the good girls go to hell – Cinematography by Christopher Probst

Katy Perry – Harleys In Hawaii – Cinematography by Arnau Valls

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – Rain On Me – Cinematography by Thomas Kloss

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights – Cinematography by Oliver Millar

BEST ART DIRECTION

A$AP Rocky – Babushka Boi – Art Direction by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen

Dua Lipa – Physical – Art Direction by Anna Colomé Nogu ́

Harry Styles – Adore You – Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks

Miley Cyrus – Mother's Daughter – Art Direction by Christian Stone

Selena Gomez – Boyfriend – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter

Taylor Swift – Lover – Art Direction by Ethan Tobman

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Billie Eilish – all the good girls go to hell – Visual Effects by Drive Studios

Demi Lovato – I Love Me – Visual Effects by Hoody FX

Dua Lipa – Physical – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4

Harry Styles – Adore You – Visual Effects by Mathematic

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – Rain On Me – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios

Travis Scott – HIGHEST IN THE ROOM – Visual Effects by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

BTS – On – Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun

CNCO & Natti Natasha – Honey Boo – Choreography by Kyle Hanagami

DaBaby – BOP – Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry

Dua Lipa – Physical – Choreography by Charm La'Donna

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – Rain On Me – Choreography by Richy Jackson

Normani – Motivation – Choreography by Sean Bankhead

BEST EDITING