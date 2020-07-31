MTV VMA, le nomination: trionfano Ariana Grande e Lady Gaga

Le due popstar sono in lizza per nove premi e guidano la classifica delle candidature ai Video Music Awards 2020. Aggiunte due nuove categorie “Miglior video da casa” e “Miglior performance in quarantena”
Ariana Grande e Lady Gaga ottengono nove nomination agli MTV Video Music Awards 2020 conquistando la vetta dietro Billie Eilish (il nuovo singolo My Future) e The Weeknd, entrambi fermi a sei candidature. Quest’anno l’evento ha aggiunto anche nuove categorie per riconoscere il lavoro prodotto durante la quarantena. “Rain On Me” di Lady Gaga e Ariana Grande è stata nominata per Video Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Collaboration, Best Pop, Best Cinematography, Migliori Effetti visivi e Miglior Coreografia. Nella categoria più importante, video dell’anno, ci sono anche Billie Eilish con “everything i wanted”, Eminem ft. Juice WRLD con il brano “Godzilla”, Future ft. Drake per “Life Is Good”, Taylor Swift in “The Man” e The Weeknd con “Blinding Lights”.
I VMA andranno in onda in diretta il 30 agosto dal Barclays Center di Brooklyn e seguiranno tutte le linee guida sulla sicurezza. Ancora da decidere se ci sarà pubblico limitato o completamente assente. Le categorie inserite quest’anno per premiare il lavoro in lockdown sono “Best Music Video da casa” e “Miglior performance in quarantena”.
Tutte le candidature ai Video Music Awards 2020
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
- Billie Eilish – everything i wanted
- Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – Godzilla
- Future ft. Drake – Life Is Good
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
- Taylor Swift – The Man
- The Weeknd – Blinding Lights
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- DaBaby
- Justin Bieber
- Lady Gaga
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Post Malone
- The Weeknd
SONG OF THE YEAR
- Billie Eilish – everything i wanted
- Doja Cat – Say So
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
- Megan Thee Stallion – Savage
- Post Malone – Circles
- Roddy Ricch – The Box
BEST COLLABORATION
- Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – Stuck with U
- Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)
- Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – Beautiful People
- Future ft. Drake – Life Is Good
- Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – Tusa
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST, Presented by Chime Banking
- Doja Cat
- Jack Harlow
- Lewis Capaldi
- Roddy Ricch
- Tate McRae
- YUNGBLUD
BEST POP
- BTS – On
- Halsey – You should be sad
- Jonas Brothers – What a Man Gotta Do
- Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – Intentions
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
- Taylor Swift – Lover
BEST HIP-HOP
- DaBaby – BOP
- Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – Godzilla
- Future ft. Drake – Life Is Good
- Megan Thee Stallion – Savage
- Roddy Ricch – The Box
- Travis Scott – HIGHEST IN THE ROOM
BEST ROCK
- Blink-182 – Happy Days
- Coldplay – Orphans
- Evanescence – Wasted On You
- Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – Dear Future Self (Hands Up)
- Green Day – Oh Yeah!
- The Killers – Caution
BEST ALTERNATIVE
- The 1975 – If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)
- All Time Low – Some Kind Of Disaster
- FINNEAS – Let's Fall in Love for the Night
- Lana Del Rey – Doin' Time
- Machine Gun Kelly – Bloody Valentine
- Twenty One Pilots – Level of Concern
BEST LATIN
- Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – China
- Bad Bunny – Yo Perreo Sola
- Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – MAMACITA
- J Balvin – Amarillo
- Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – Tusa
- Maluma ft. J Balvin – Qué Pena
BEST R&B
- Alicia Keys – Underdog
- Chloe x Halle – Do It
- H.E.R. ft. YG – Slide
- Khalid ft. Summer Walker – Eleven
- Lizzo – Cuz I Love You
- The Weeknd – Blinding Lights
BEST K-POP
- (G)I-DLE – Oh My God
- BTS – On
- EXO – Obsession
- Monsta X – SOMEONE'S SOMEONE
- Tomorrow X Together – 9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)
- Red Velvet – Psycho
VIDEO FOR GOOD
- Anderson Paak – Lockdown
- Billie Eilish – all the good girls go to hell
- Demi Lovato – I Love Me
- H.E.R. - I Can't Breathe
- Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture
- Taylor Swift – The Man
BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME
- 5 Seconds of Summer – Wildflower
- Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – Stuck with U
- blink-182 – Happy Days
- Drake – Toosie Slide
- John Legend – Bigger Love
- Twenty One Pilots – Level of Concern
BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE
- Chloe & Halle – Do It from MTV's Prom-athon
- CNCO – Unplugged At Home
- DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether
- John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series
- Lady Gaga – Smile from One World: Together At Home
- Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute
BEST DIRECTION
- Billie Eilish – xanny – Directed by Billie Eilish
- Doja Cat – Say So – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis
- Dua Lipa – Don't Start Now – Directed by Nabil
- Harry Styles – Adore You – Directed by Dave Meyers
- Taylor Swift – The Man – Directed by Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd – Blinding Lights – Directed by Anton Tammi
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
- 5 Seconds of Summer – Old Me – Cinematography by Kieran Fowler
- Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – My Oh My – Cinematography by Dave Meyers
- Billie Eilish – all the good girls go to hell – Cinematography by Christopher Probst
- Katy Perry – Harleys In Hawaii – Cinematography by Arnau Valls
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – Rain On Me – Cinematography by Thomas Kloss
- The Weeknd – Blinding Lights – Cinematography by Oliver Millar
BEST ART DIRECTION
- A$AP Rocky – Babushka Boi – Art Direction by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen
- Dua Lipa – Physical – Art Direction by Anna Colomé Nogu ́
- Harry Styles – Adore You – Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks
- Miley Cyrus – Mother's Daughter – Art Direction by Christian Stone
- Selena Gomez – Boyfriend – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter
- Taylor Swift – Lover – Art Direction by Ethan Tobman
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
- Billie Eilish – all the good girls go to hell – Visual Effects by Drive Studios
- Demi Lovato – I Love Me – Visual Effects by Hoody FX
- Dua Lipa – Physical – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4
- Harry Styles – Adore You – Visual Effects by Mathematic
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – Rain On Me – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios
- Travis Scott – HIGHEST IN THE ROOM – Visual Effects by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
- BTS – On – Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun
- CNCO & Natti Natasha – Honey Boo – Choreography by Kyle Hanagami
- DaBaby – BOP – Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry
- Dua Lipa – Physical – Choreography by Charm La'Donna
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – Rain On Me – Choreography by Richy Jackson
- Normani – Motivation – Choreography by Sean Bankhead
BEST EDITING
- Halsey – Graveyard – Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
- James Blake – Can't Believe the Way We Flow – Edited by Frank Lebon
- Lizzo – Good As Hell – Edited by Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan
- Miley Cyrus – Mother's Daughter – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico
- ROSALÍA – A Palé – Edited by Andre Jones
- The Weeknd – Blinding Lights – Edited by Janne Vartia & Tim Montana