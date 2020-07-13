Bon Jovi, esce la canzone "American Reckoning" su George Floyd

I Bon Jovi pubblicano la canzone “American Reckoning”, omaggio a George Floyd e al movimento #blacklivesmatter che da settimane ha dato vita a proteste su tutto il territorio statunitense a seguito della morte del cittadino afroamericano avvenuta il 25 giugno scorso. Jon Bon Jovi ha presentato il brano sui social spiegando di essersi commosso mentre scriveva ‘American Reckoning’, un sentimento provato come se fosse un testimone della storia: “Credo che il più grande dono di un artista sia la capacità di usare la propria voce per parlare di questioni che ci commuovono”. Nella canzone il gruppo fa una riflessione profonda sul sistema corrotto degli Stati Uniti in materia di diritti e lascia un quesito irrisolto: “E’ questa la rinascita americana, la famosa resa dei conti? O è solo un’illusione?”.

“American Reckoning” è un inno alla libertà di parola e a quella di manifestare contro i soprusi e sarà inclusa in “Bon Jovi 2020”, album previsto per il 15 maggio e composto da 10 tracce. A causa dell’emergenza Coronavirus (GLI AGGIORNAMENTI - LO SPECIALE - I NUMERI ITALIANI: GRAFICHE) si è scelto di posticipare l’uscita e di aggiungere altri due brani: “American Reckoning” e “Do What You Can”, canzone scritta durante il lockdown insieme ai fans del gruppo. I proventi ricavati dai download del brano saranno devoluti a favore della “Equal Justice Initiative” di Bryan Stevenson, organizzazione senza scopo di lucro che fornisce rappresentanza legale ai prigionieri che potrebbero essere stati erroneamente condannati, o a chiunque non possa permettersi di essere difeso da un legale.

Il testo di “American Reckoning”

America’s on fire

There’s protests in the street

Her conscience has been looted

And her soul is under siege

Another mother’s crying, as history repeats

I can’t breathe

God damn those 8 long minutes

Lying face down in cuffs on the ground

Bystanders pleaded for mercy

As one, cop shoved a kid in the crowd

When did a judge and a jury

Become a badge and a knee

On these streets?

Stay alive, stay alive

Shine a light, stay alive

Use your voice and you remember me

American reckoning

I’ll never know what it’s like

To walk a mile in his shoes

And I’ll never have to have the talk

So it don’t happen to you

Three little words written ‘cross the chest

Of a twelve year old who hasn’t lived life yet

“Am I next? Am I next?”

Stay alive, stay alive

Shine a light, stay alive

Use your voice and you remember me

American reckoning

Is this a moment or movement?

Is this the tide or a flood?

Is our American reckoning?

Our story written in blood

Or in love

Or in peace

Stay alive, stay alive

Shine a light, stay alive

Use your voice and you remember me

Stay alive, stay alive

Shine a light, stay alive

Use your voice and you remember me

American reckoning In our American reckoning