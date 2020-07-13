Bon Jovi, esce la canzone "American Reckoning" su George Floyd

Il gruppo rende omaggio a George Floyd con il nuovo singolo “American Reckoning” che disegna la situazione che l’America sta affrontando nelle ultime settimane
I Bon Jovi pubblicano la canzone “American Reckoning”, omaggio a George Floyd e al movimento #blacklivesmatter che da settimane ha dato vita a proteste su tutto il territorio statunitense a seguito della morte del cittadino afroamericano avvenuta il 25 giugno scorso. Jon Bon Jovi ha presentato il brano sui social spiegando di essersi commosso mentre scriveva ‘American Reckoning’, un sentimento provato come se fosse un testimone della storia: “Credo che il più grande dono di un artista sia la capacità di usare la propria voce per parlare di questioni che ci commuovono”. Nella canzone il gruppo fa una riflessione profonda sul sistema corrotto degli Stati Uniti in materia di diritti e lascia un quesito irrisolto: “E’ questa la rinascita americana, la famosa resa dei conti? O è solo un’illusione?”.
“American Reckoning” è un inno alla libertà di parola e a quella di manifestare contro i soprusi e sarà inclusa in “Bon Jovi 2020”, album previsto per il 15 maggio e composto da 10 tracce. A causa dell’emergenza Coronavirus (GLI AGGIORNAMENTI - LO SPECIALE - I NUMERI ITALIANI: GRAFICHE) si è scelto di posticipare l’uscita e di aggiungere altri due brani: “American Reckoning” e “Do What You Can”, canzone scritta durante il lockdown insieme ai fans del gruppo. I proventi ricavati dai download del brano saranno devoluti a favore della “Equal Justice Initiative” di Bryan Stevenson, organizzazione senza scopo di lucro che fornisce rappresentanza legale ai prigionieri che potrebbero essere stati erroneamente condannati, o a chiunque non possa permettersi di essere difeso da un legale.
Il testo di “American Reckoning”
America’s on fire
There’s protests in the street
Her conscience has been looted
And her soul is under siege
Another mother’s crying, as history repeats
I can’t breathe
God damn those 8 long minutes
Lying face down in cuffs on the ground
Bystanders pleaded for mercy
As one, cop shoved a kid in the crowd
When did a judge and a jury
Become a badge and a knee
On these streets?
Stay alive, stay alive
Shine a light, stay alive
Use your voice and you remember me
American reckoning
I’ll never know what it’s like
To walk a mile in his shoes
And I’ll never have to have the talk
So it don’t happen to you
Three little words written ‘cross the chest
Of a twelve year old who hasn’t lived life yet
“Am I next? Am I next?”
Stay alive, stay alive
Shine a light, stay alive
Use your voice and you remember me
American reckoning
Is this a moment or movement?
Is this the tide or a flood?
Is our American reckoning?
Our story written in blood
Or in love
Or in peace
Stay alive, stay alive
Shine a light, stay alive
Use your voice and you remember me
Stay alive, stay alive
Shine a light, stay alive
Use your voice and you remember me
American reckoning In our American reckoning