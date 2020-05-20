Rolling Stone, la classifica dei 100 migliori singoli di debutto

Kesha, Video Games di Lorde. L'articolo ha subito conquistato i principali magazine internazionali. Rolling Stone ha pubblicato la lista dei cento migliori singoli di debutto. Nella classifica spiccano alcune delle canzoni più celebri degli ultimi decenni, tra queste Tik Tok di, Video Games di Lana Del Rey e Royals di. L'articolo ha subito conquistato i principali magazine internazionali.

Rolling Stone: la classifica dei migliori singoli di debutto

I cento migliori singoli di debutto, ovvero quei brani che hanno dato il via alle carriere di quei cantanti divenuti poi grandi protagonisti della discografia in tutto il mondo. Rolling Stone ha stilato la lista che abbraccia generi differenti: dal rap al pop passando per il soul.

La medaglia d’oro della classifica di Rolling Stone va alla Principessa del Pop con ...Baby One More Time. È il 23 ottobre 1998 quando Britney Spears pubblica la canzone che avrebbe cambiato definitivamente la storia della musica. Il brano apre a una nuova era pop influenzando i decenni successivi e ispirando le grandi star delle classifiche di oggi.

…Baby One More Time scala immediatamente le classifiche in ogni angolo del pianeta vendendo più di un milione e mezzo di copie soltanto nel Regno Unito. Britney Spears conquista immediatamente il pubblico aprendo a una carriera che da lì a breve l’avrebbe fatta diventare un’icona della musica.

Il secondo posto della classifica viene conquistato da uno dei gruppi più celebri di sempre: The Jackson 5. I cinque fratelli debuttano con I Want You Back spianando la strada del successo al più grande artista dell’ultimo secolo.

Medaglia di bronzo per Anarchy in the U.K. dei Sex Pistols, subito dopo Sucker M.C.’s/It’s Like That dei Run-DMC e Maybellene di Chuck Berry.

Scorrendo la classifica è possibile trovate numerose star delle classifiche musicali degli ultimi anni, tra loro Lana Del Rey, Lorde, Kesha, Taylor Swift e Lil Nas X.

Ecco la classifica completa dei cento migliori singoli di debutto secondo Rolling Stone