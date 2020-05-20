Rolling Stone, la classifica dei 100 migliori singoli di debutto

Dagli Oasis a Taylor Swift passando per Elvis Presley e Britney Spears, Rolling Stone ha stilato la classifica dei cento migliori brani che hanno segnato il debutto delle carriere di cantanti divenuti poi delle vere e proprie icone.
Rolling Stone: la classifica dei migliori singoli di debutto
I cento migliori singoli di debutto, ovvero quei brani che hanno dato il via alle carriere di quei cantanti divenuti poi grandi protagonisti della discografia in tutto il mondo. Rolling Stone ha stilato la lista che abbraccia generi differenti: dal rap al pop passando per il soul.
La medaglia d’oro della classifica di Rolling Stone va alla Principessa del Pop con ...Baby One More Time. È il 23 ottobre 1998 quando Britney Spears pubblica la canzone che avrebbe cambiato definitivamente la storia della musica. Il brano apre a una nuova era pop influenzando i decenni successivi e ispirando le grandi star delle classifiche di oggi.
…Baby One More Time scala immediatamente le classifiche in ogni angolo del pianeta vendendo più di un milione e mezzo di copie soltanto nel Regno Unito. Britney Spears conquista immediatamente il pubblico aprendo a una carriera che da lì a breve l’avrebbe fatta diventare un’icona della musica.
Il secondo posto della classifica viene conquistato da uno dei gruppi più celebri di sempre: The Jackson 5. I cinque fratelli debuttano con I Want You Back spianando la strada del successo al più grande artista dell’ultimo secolo.
Medaglia di bronzo per Anarchy in the U.K. dei Sex Pistols, subito dopo Sucker M.C.’s/It’s Like That dei Run-DMC e Maybellene di Chuck Berry.
Scorrendo la classifica è possibile trovate numerose star delle classifiche musicali degli ultimi anni, tra loro Lana Del Rey, Lorde, Kesha, Taylor Swift e Lil Nas X.
Ecco la classifica completa dei cento migliori singoli di debutto secondo Rolling Stone
- Britney Spears, “…Baby One More Time”
- The Jackson 5, “I Want You Back”
- The Sex Pistols, “Anarchy in the U.K.”
- Run-DMC, “Sucker M.C.’s/It’s Like That”
- Chuck Berry, “Maybellene”
- R.E.M., “Radio Free Europe”
- Led Zeppelin, “Good Times Bad Times”
- Elvis Presley, “That’s All Right”
- The Ramones, “Blitzkrieg Bop”
- The Smiths, “Hand in Glove”
- Taylor Swift, “Tim McGraw”
- Lil Nas X, “Old Town Road”
- The Clash, “White Riot”
- Kanye West, “Through the Wire”
- The B-52’s, “Rock Lobster”
- Radiohead, “Creep”
- Outkast, “Player’s Ball”
- The Box Tops, “The Letter”
- Depeche Mode, “Dreaming of Me”
- Kate Bush, “Wuthering Heights”
- The Beatles, “Love Me Do”
- Otis Redding, “These Arms of Mine”
- Buddy Holly and the Crickets, “That’ll Be the Day”
- Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott, “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)”
- Credence Clearwater Revival, “Suzie Q”
- New Order, “Ceremony”
- Oasis, “Supersonic”
- The Doors, “Break on Through (to the Other Side)”
- Lorde, “Royals”
- Chic, “Dance, Dance, Dance (Yowsah, Yowsah, Yowsah)”
- Prince, “Soft and Wet”
- The Go-Go’s, “Our Lips Are Sealed”
- Pearl Jam, “Alive”
- D’Angelo, “Brown Sugar”
- Frank Ocean, “Novacane”
- The Eagles, “Take It Easy”
- Wu-Tang Clan, “Protect Ya Neck”
- One Direction, “What Makes You Beautiful”
- Black Flag, “Nervous Breakdown”
- Blondie, “X Offender”
- Joy Division, “Digital”
- The Jimi Hendrix Experience, “Hey Joe”
- Madonna, “Everybody”
- The Replacements, “I’m in Trouble” / “If Only You Were Lonely”
- LCD Soundsystem, “Losing My Edge”
- X-Ray Spex, “Oh Bondage! Up Yours!”
- Eric B and Rakim, “Eric B Is President”
- Patti Smith, “Hey Joe” / “Piss Factory”
- LL Cool J, “I Need a Beat”
- The Knack, “My Sharona”
- Aaliyah, “Back and Forth”
- Booker T and the MGs, “Green Onions”
- Alicia Keys, “Fallin’ ”
- The Monkees, “Last Train to Clarksville”
- Boston, “More Than a Feeling”
- Hanson, “MMMBop”
- Spoonie Gee, “Spoonin’ Rap”
- Metallica, “Whiplash”
- Television, “Little Johnny Jewel”
- Bauhaus, “Bela Lugosi’s Dead”
- De La Soul, “Plug Tunin’ ”
- Aerosmith, “Dream On”
- Lana Del Rey, “Video Games”
- Mission of Burma, “Academy Fight Song”
- Maren Morris, “My Church”
- Billie Eilish, “Ocean Eyes”
- Gang of Four, “Damaged Goods”
- A Tribe Called Quest, “Description of a Fool”
- Boogie Down Productions, “South Bronx”
- The Grateful Dead, “Golden Road (To Unlimited Devotion)”
- Nas, “Halftime”
- Pere Ubu, “Heart of Darkness”
- Pylon, “Cool”
- Pet Shop Boys, “West End Girls”
- Toto, “Hold the Line”
- Sade, “Your Love Is King”
- Bo Diddley, “Bo Diddley”
- Rihanna, “Pon de Replay”
- Archers of Loaf, “Web in Front”
- New Edition, “Candy Girl”
- M.I.A., “Galang”
- Mudhoney, “Touch Me I’m Sick”
- The Raincoats, “Fairytale in the Supermarket”
- Jackson Browne, “Doctor My Eyes”
- Weezer, “Undone — The Sweater Song”
- Public Image Ltd., “Public Image”
- Duran Duran, “Planet Earth”
- Pink Floyd, “Arnold Layne”
- Destiny’s Child, “No No No“
- The Weather Girls, “It’s Raining Men”
- Roxanne Shanté, “Roxanne’s Revenge”
- Roxy Music, “Virginia Plain”
- Tracy Chapman, “Fast Car”
- Dinosaur Jr., “Repulsion”
- Dire Straits, “Sultans of Swing”
- Alabama Shakes, “Hold On”
- The New Pornographers, “Letter From an Occupant”
- Kesha, “Tik Tok”
- The Zombies, “She’s Not There”
- Billy Ray Cyrus, “Achy Breaky Heart”