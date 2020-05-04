“Saved My Life”, nuova canzone scritta da Sia e Dua Lipa per combattere il coronavirus

Un brano che ha allietato i fan, raccogliendo fin da subito tantissime visualizzazioni. I proventi del singolo saranno interamente devoluti ad “Americares” e “Core Response”. Si tratta di organizzazioni che lottano in prima linea per fronteggiare l’emergenza coronavirus.

Il brano inciso in piena emergenza s’intitola “ Saved My Life ”. Un singolo scritto a quattro mani, con la partecipazione di uno dei più grandi nomi della scena pop internazionale odierna: Dua Lipa . A prendere parte al progetto è stato anche Greg Kurstin, che ne ha curato anche la produzione.

All’estero sono in tanti ad essersi dati da fare, come i Metallica che hanno prodotto una nuova versione di “ Blackened ”. Anche Sia non è rimasta a guardare. La cantautrice australiana ha voluto lanciare un nuovo singolo. Un modo per raccogliere fondi, da destinare alla lotta contro il coronavirus.

Molti gli artisti che hanno deciso di sfruttare questo periodo di forzata quarantena, dovuta all’emergenza coronavirus ( AGGIORNAMENTI - SPECIALE - LA MAPPA ), per dedicarsi a nuovi progetti, raccogliere fondi e, in generale, restare al fianco dei propri fan.

Saved My Life, il testo

Boom, boom, boom

Beats my heart, heart, heart

Baby boom, boom, boom

In the dark, dark, dark

Baby boom, boom, boom

Fall apart, part, part

Baby boom, boom, boom

From the start, start, start

But I've been waiting for you

I've been waiting for you

I've been waiting for you

I've been waiting for you

I've been waiting for you

I've been waiting for you

I've been waiting for you

Yeah, I've been waiting for you

Well someone must have sent you here to save my life

Someone must have sent you to save me tonight

I know that in darkness I have found my light

I know that in darkness I've been given sight

In your loving arms I feel delight

In your loving arms I'll be alright

Someone must have sent you to save me tonight

Someone must have sent you here to save my life

Save my life, save my life

Save my life, save my life

Save my life, save my life

Save my life, save my life

High, high, high

We take flight, flight, flight

Baby high, high, high

Touch the sky, sky, sky

Baby high, high, high

Diamond nights, nights, nights

Baby, high, high, high

'Cause love don't lie, lie, lie

I've been waiting for you

I've been waiting for you

I've been waiting for you

I've been waiting for you

I've been waiting for you

I've been waiting for you

I've been waiting for you

I've been waiting for you

Well someone must have sent you here to save my life

Someone must have sent you to save me tonight

I know that in darkness I have found my light

I know that in darkness I've been given sight

In your loving arms I feel delight

In your loving arms I'll be alright

Someone must have sent you to save me tonight

Someone must have sent you here to save my life

Save my life, save my life

Save my life, save my life

Save my life, save my life

Save my life, save my life

Save my life, save my life

Save my life (Someone must have sent you here to...)

Save my life, save my life

Save my life, save my life

You saved my life.