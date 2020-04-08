Mahmood pubblica cover di "Redemption Song" di Bob Marley

Dopo l’annuncio di due remix di “Andromeda” di Elodie e la pubblicazione di un documentario inedito dei Club Dogo, prosegue il calendario di Island Presents, iniziativa della Island Records per intrattenere i fan durante questo lungo periodo di quarantena. Oggi è il turno di Mahmood che ha reso omaggio a Bob Marley con una cover di “Redemption Song”. Si tratta della seconda uscita del cantautore in pochi giorni dopo aver rilasciato “Eternantena”, scritto e composto durante la quarantena. Prima della pubblicazione del video di “Redemption Song”, disponibile su Youtube e negli store digitali, Mahmood aveva scritto: “Redemption Song è un brano a cui sono molto legato, uno dei miei preferiti di Bob Marley. Lo farò in una versione più intima, piano e voce, un po’ diversa da quella originale. Spero vi piaccia”. Con l’emergenza Coronavirus, l’uscita del nuovo album di Mahmood, atteso per la primavera, dovrebbe slittare rispetto a quanto previsto.

La storia di “Redemption Song”

Scritta nel 1979, “Redemption Song” nasce in un momento particolare della vita di Bob Marley. All’artista era stata diagnosticato un cancro che lo avrebbe portato alla morte e il brano tratta il tema centrando tutto sulle sue convinzioni religiose legate al Rastafarianesimo ed esorta anche le persone a liberarsi dalle catene mentali auto-imposte. Pubblicata nel 1980 come ultima traccia dell’album “Uprising”, è una registrazione esclusivamente acustica chitarra e voce. È stata inserita nella lista dei 500 migliori brani musicali ed è stata reinterpretata da numerosi artisti tra i quali Beyoncé, Elisa, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Stevie Wonder, Lauryn Hill, Rihanna, Johnny Cash, U2, Ben Harper, Pearl Jam e Bob Geldof.

Il testo di “Redemption Song”

Old pirates, yes, they rob I

Sold I to the merchant ships

Minutes after they took I

From the bottomless pit

But my hand was made strong

By the hand of the Almighty

We forward in this generation

Triumphantly

Won’t you help to sing

These songs of freedom?

‘Cause all I ever have

Redemption songs

Redemption songs

Emancipate yourselves from mental slavery

None but ourselves can free our minds

Have no fear for atomic energy

‘Cause none of them can stop the time

How long shall they kill our prophets

While we stand aside and look? Ooh!

Some say it’s just a part of it

We’ve got to fulfill the book

Won’t you help to sing

These songs of freedom?

‘Cause all I ever have

Redemption songs

Redemption songs

Redemption songs

Emancipate yourselves from mental slavery

None but ourselves can free our mind

Wo! Have no fear for atomic energy

‘Cause none of them-a can-a stop-a the time

How long shall they kill our prophets

While we stand aside and look?

Yes, some say it’s just a part of it

We’ve got to fulfill the book

Won’t you help to sing

These songs of freedom?

‘Cause all I ever had

Redemption songs

All I ever had

Redemption songs

These songs of freedom

Songs of freedom.