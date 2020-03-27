Dua Lipa, è uscito il nuovo singolo Break My Heart: il testo

"Break My Heart " è il nuovo singolo di Dua Lipa . Scopriamo insieme il video ufficiale e il testo del quarto inedito estratto dal secondo disco "Future Nostalgia" .

di Matteo Rossini

Dopo “Don’t Start Now”, “Future Nostalgia” e “Physical”, ora è il momento di “Break My Heart”. Dua Lipa ha appena pubblicato il nuovo estratto dal secondo album in studio uscito pochi minuti fa, scopiamo insieme il brano. Dua Lipa: il nuovo album “Future Nostalgia” Venerdì 27 marzo è un grande giorno per gli amanti del pop grazie alle tante uscite, tra queste “Break Up Song” delle esplosive Little Mix, “Like It Is” di Kygo, Zara Larsson e Tyga e il nuovo disco di inediti di Dua Lipa. Nei giorni scorsi la stella inglese del pop ha realizzato una diretta sul suo profilo Instagram annunciando la decisione di anticipare l’uscita dell’album “Future Nostalgia” a causa del leakaggio subito e per la voglia di portare un po’ di gioia in un momento difficile per tutto il mondo. La nuova era discografica della cantante è stata aperta da “Don’t Start Now” che ha riscosso un grandissimo successo, subito dopo è stata la volta della traccia da cui ha tratto il nome il disco e infine della straordinaria “Physical”, una canzone il cui destino sarà dominare le chart in ogni angolo del pianeta. Dua Lipa: il nuovo singolo è “Break My Heart” Alcuni giorni fa Dua Lipa ha pubblicato un quarto inedito, ovvero “Break My Heart”. Il singolo continua alla perfezione la strada aperta dai brani precedenti mescolando sonorità dance ad atmosfere tipiche degli anni ’80. Nelle scorse ore la popstar ha pubblicato anche il video ufficiale che al momento conta più di quattro milioni di visualizzazioni su YouTube.

“Break My Heart”: il testo della canzone

Dopo aver visto il video ufficiale della canzone, ora scopriamo insieme il testo di “Break My Heart” di Dua Lipa (qui potete trovare tutte le sue foto più belle):

I've always been the one to say the first goodbye

Had to love and lose a hundred million times

Had to get it wrong to know just what I like

Now I'm falling

You say my name like I have never heard before

I'm indecisive, but, this time, I know for sure

I hope I'm not the only one that feels it all

Are you falling?

Centre of attention

You know you can get whatever you want from me

Whenever you want it, baby

It's you in my reflection

I'm afraid of all the things it could do to me

If I would've known it, baby

I would've stayed at home

'Cause I was doing better alone

But when you said, "Hello"

I knew that was the end of it all

I should've stayed at home

'Cause now there ain't no letting you go

Am I falling in love with the one that could break my heart?

Oh no, I was doing better alone

But when you said, "Hello"

I knew that was the end of it all

I should've stayed at home

'Cause now there ain't no letting you go

Am I falling in love with the one that could break my heart?

I wonder, when you go, if I stay on your mind

Two can play that game, but you win me every time

Everyone before you was a waste of time

Yeah, you got me

Centre of attention

You know you can get whatever you want from me

Whenever you want it, baby

It's you in my reflection

I'm afraid of all the things it could do to me

If I would've known it, baby

I would've stayed at home

'Cause I was doing better alone

But when you said, "Hello"

I knew that was the end of it all

I should've stayed at home

'Cause now there ain't no letting you go

Am I falling in love with the one that could break my heart?

Oh no, I was doing better alone

But when you said, "Hello"

I knew that was the end of it all

I should've stayed at home

'Cause now there ain't no letting you go

Am I falling in love with the one that could break my heart?

Ooh, break my heart

Ooh, break my heart

Ooh

Am I falling in love with the one that could break my heart?

I would've stayed at home

'Cause I was doing better alone

But when you said, "Hello"

I knew that was the end of it all

I should've stayed at home (I would've stayed at home 'cause I–)

'Cause now there ain't no letting you go

Am I falling in love with the one that could break my heart?

Oh no (Oh no), I was doing better alone

But when you said, "Hello"

I knew that was the end of it all

I should've stayed at home

'Cause now there ain't no letting you go

Am I falling in love with the one that could break my heart?