E’ uscito ufficialmente lunedì 17 febbraio il nuovo singolo dei Pearl Jam “Superblood Wolfmoon”, secondo estratto da “Gigaton”, l’album della band in uscita il prossimo 27 marzo. In realtà, i più “tecnologici” avevano potuto ascoltarlo in anteprima già il 14 febbraio: per ascoltare il brano in anteprima era sufficiente accedere alla web app della band e puntare il telefono sulla luna. Mercoledì 19 è invece sbarcato online anche il video ufficiale, un corto animato creato da Jeith Ross, artista famoso per creare le sue strisce animate col solo utilizzo di una penna a sfera.

Lo sbarco in Italia dei Pearl Jam

Monta così l’attesa per l’arrivo in Italia della leggendaria band americana, che sarà ad Imola la prossima estate con una data imperdibile. Una vera giornata di rock quella del 5 luglio prossimo, quando all’autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari di Imola (BO) il gruppo capitanato da Eddie Vedder salirà sul palco, anticipato da un’altra formazione di culto come i Pixies. I biglietti per il concerto sono in vendita sul circuito Ticketone: prezzo unico di 79,25 euro.

Il testo di “Superblood Wolfmoon”

Di seguito, il testo completo di “Superblood Wolfmoon”, nuovo singolo dei Pearl Jam.

Superblood wolfmoon

Took her away too soon

I can hear you

Singin' in the distance

I can see you when I close my eyes

Once, you were somewhere

And now you're everywhere

I'm feelin' selfish and I want what's right

I ask for forgiveness

I beg of myself

Feelin' angry, knock it off the shelf



Right now I feel

A lack of innocence searchin' for reveal

Hypnotonic resonance, I feel

Not much of anything

And the cause is life or death



Don't allow for hopelessness

Focus on your focusness

I've been hopin' that our hope does last

I don't know anything

I question everything

This life I love is goin' way too fast

Both my hands are swollen

My face is broken

And I'm hopin' that I hurt your

Hopin' that I hurt your fist



She was a stunner and I am stunned

And the first thought and second thought was "could be the one"

I was a prisoner, her keys and her cuffs

Yeah, I was feelin' fortunate to be locked up

But the world kept on spinnin'

Always felt like it was endin'

And love notwithstandin'

We are each of us fucked



I'm in danger

Singin' in the distance

I can see you when I close my eyes

Once, you were somewhere

And now you're everywhere

I'm feelin' selfish and I want what's right

I ask for forgiveness

I'm mad at myself

Feelin' angry, now get off the scale



