Oscar, È stata la mano di Dio in short list 15 miglior film stranieri

Flee, già premiato agli Efa, è entrato anche nella short list del miglior documentario, miglior cartone animato e potrebbe fare la storia come il primo documentario candidato a miglior film. Un centinaio di lavori erano in corsa tra i documentari e la short list annunciata oggi include oltre a Flee, anche Summer of Soul , Billie Eilish, The Rescue e The Velvet Underground. Esclusi invece gli italiani in lizza tra i documentari Ennio di Giuseppe Tornatore e Marx può attendere di Marco Bellocchio.

Per entrare nella shortlist, È stata la mano di Dio ha dovuto competere con un pool di candidature nazionali da 92 Paesi. Oltre al film italiano, che era tra i favoriti della vigilia, ce l'hanno fatta tra gli altri anche l'iraniano Un eroe di Asghar Farhadi, il film animato danese Flee di Jonas Poher Rasmussen e il giapponese Drive My Car di Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, tratto da un racconto di Haruki Murakami, il finlandese Compartment No. 6, lo spagnolo The Good Boss e il norvegese La peggiore persona del mondo ma non il francese Titane che aveva vinto la Palma d'Oro a Cannes.

Le shortlist per gli Oscar 2022

Ecco tutte le shortlist per gli Oscar:



Miglior documentario

"Ascension"

"Attica"

"Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry"

"Faya Dayi"

"The First Wave"

"Flee"

"In the Same Breath"

"Julia"

"President"

"Procession"

"The Rescue"

"Simple as Water"

"Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)"

"The Velvet Underground"

"Writing with Fire"

Miglior documentario breve

"Águilas"

"Audible"

"A Broken House"

"Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis"

"Coded: The Hidden Love of J. C. Leyendecker"

"Day of Rage"

"The Facility"

"Lead Me Home"

"Lynching Postcards: "Token of a Great Day""

"The Queen of Basketball"

"Sophie & the Baron"

"Takeover"

"Terror Contagion"

"Three Songs for Benazir"

"When We Were Bullies"

Miglior film straniero

Austria, "Great Freedom"

Belgio, "Playground"

Bhutan, "Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom"

Danimarca, "Flee"

Finlandia, "Compartment No. 6"

Germania, "I’m Your Man"

Islanda, "Lamb"

Iran, "A Hero"

Italia, "È stata la mano di Dio"

Giappone, "Drive My Car"

Kosovo, "Hive"

Messico, "Prayers for the Stolen"

Norvegia, "The Worst Person in the World"

Panama, "Plaza Catedral"

Spagna, "The Good Boss"

Miglior trucco e acconciatura

"Coming 2 America"

"Cruella"

"Cyrano"

"Dune"

"The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

"House of Gucci"

"Nightmare Alley"

"No Time to Die"

"The Suicide Squad"

"West Side Story"

Migliore colonna sonora

"Being the Ricardos"

"Candyman"

"Don’t Look Up"

"Dune"

"Encanto"

"The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun"

"The Green Knight"

"The Harder They Fall"

"King Richard"

"The Last Duel"

"No Time to Die"

"Parallel Mothers"

"The Power of the Dog"

"Spencer"

"The Tragedy of Macbeth"

Migliore canzone

"So May We Start?" da "Annette"

"Down To Joy" da "Belfast"

"Right Where I Belong" da "Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road"

"Automatic Woman" da "Bruised"

"Dream Girl" da "Cinderella"

"Beyond The Shore" da "CODA"

"The Anonymous Ones" da "Dear Evan Hansen"

"Just Look Up" da "Don’t Look Up"

"Dos Oruguitas" da "Encanto"

"Somehow You Do" da "Four Good Days"

"Guns Go Bang" da "The Harder They Fall"

"Be Alive" da "King Richard"

"No Time To Die" da "No Time to Die"

"Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" da "Respect"

"Your Song Saved My Life" da "Sing 2"

Miglior cortometraggio d'animazione

"Affairs of the Art"

"Angakusajaujuq: The Shaman’s Apprentice"

"Bad Seeds"

"Bestia"

"Boxballet"

"Flowing Home"

"Mum Is Pouring Rain"

"The Musician"

"Namoo"

"Only a Child"

"Robin Robin"

"Souvenir Souvenir"

"Step into the River"

"Us Again"

"The Windshield Wiper"

Miglior cortometraggio

"Ala Kachuu - Take and Run"

"Censor of Dreams"

"The Criminals"

"Distances"

"The Dress"

"Frimas"

"Les Grandes Claques"

"The Long Goodbye"

"On My Mind"

"Please Hold"

"Stenofonen"

"Tala’vision"

"Under the Heavens"

"When the Sun Sets"

"You’re Dead Helen"

Miglior montaggio sonoro

"Belfast"

"Dune"

"Last Night in Soho"

"The Matrix Resurrections"

"No Time to Die"

"The Power of the Dog"

"A Quiet Place Part II"

"Spider-Man: No Way Home"

"tick, tick...BOOM!"

"West Side Story"

Migliori effetti speciali

"Belfast"

"Dune"

"Last Night in Soho"

"The Matrix Resurrections"

"No Time to Die"

"The Power of the Dog"

"A Quiet Place Part II"

"Spider-Man: No Way Home"

"tick, tick...BOOM!"

"West Side Story"