Durante la quarantena Will Smith si è mostrato attivissimo sui social e non solo, da “Will Remix” a questa nuova challenge

Ognuno ha preso parte alla challenge in modo diverso, con Will Smith che ha deciso di ricongiungersi con un vecchio amico per l’occasione. Si tratta dell’Agente J, celebre e amatissimo protagonista dei primi tre capitoli di “ Men in Black ”, al fianco di Tommy Lee Jones. Il tutto accompagnato da un divertente post: “Non ricordo d’averlo fatto questo (film)…”.

Molto impegnato su Instagram ma non solo. Will Smith è infatti particolarmente attivo anche su TikTok , dove ha preso parte alla Wipe It Down Challenge . L’idea è quella di mettere in sottofondo “Wipe It Down” di BMW Kenny, ripulendo uno specchio e passandoci sopra uno straccio. Di colpo ecco apparire una versione modificata del proprio riflesso.

Will Smith è stato senza dubbio uno degli artisti più impegnati durante la quarantena dovuta al coronavirus ( GLI AGGIORNAMENTI - LO SPECIALE - I NUMERI ITALIANI: GRAFICHE ). È riuscito negli ultimi mesi a intrattenere i propri fan, ideando un programma in onda via social, grazie al quale ha dato vita alla reunion del cast di “ Willy, il principe di Bel-Air ”, tra le altre cose.

Will Smith, il nuovo singolo

Will Smith è stato di certo molto impegnato nelle ultime settimane, proponendosi in vari modi ai propri fan, costantemente. Tra i vari progetti in corso, ha collaborato al remix di un brano di Joyner Lucas, dedicato proprio a lui. Si tratta di “Will Remix”, con la partecipazione dell’ex rapper. Un brano che viene pubblicato dopo che i due si sono scambiati svariati attestati di stima: “Sono onorato. – ha scritto Smith – Una delle frasi presenti nel brano, ‘Ispiri la gente e non lo sai neanche’, indica proprio quella che era la mia intenzione fin dagli inizi. Andare nel mondo e disseminare energia positiva, ispirando gli altri. Amo ciò che hai creato. Spero di incontrarti presto”.

Ecco invece la sua parte aggiunta al remix:

Yeah

You feelin' like me? (Whoa)

I feel like a prince that turned to a king (Ayy)

Found me a queen, started a family and got me a team

On top of my dreams, Joyner, I know you inspired by me

Like I was inspired by Nelson Mandela, I give him a rose for every endeavor

And shoutout to Julius Erving, one of the legends I worship (Worship)

Muhammad Ali put the work in, he was the champ, the greatest, he earned it

I love that you think that I'm perfect but I had plenty mistakes and burdens

My grandmama thought I was worth it

She always guided me when I was searchin’ (Searchin’)

I wouldn't be me if it wasn’t for her (I wouldn't be Will)

I wouldn't be Willie, I couldn't be me if there wasn’t no Eddie

I wouldn't be Will if I wasn't from Philly

Ain't nothin' much that you really can tell me

Willie been cold since Benny and Jerry

Must've forgot that I really get busy

They done forgot who invented "Get Jiggy," ayy (They must have forgotten)

Back before there was streaming sales

Way before all the iTunes and the fans had to get CDs still (Hey)

Sixty million records sold, I was on fire, I ain't even need a grill

Did it all with no cuss words, I ain't have to curse just to keep it real (Woo)

Me and Jazz in the late eighties, writin' rhymes, makin' tapes daily

Fresh Prince make the babes crazy, rest in peace to James Avery

Even when the streets call me corny I still ain't never let the hate break me

I just wanted the respect first, I still ain't never let the fame change me (Yeah)

New me, but I'm old school (Old school)

Big Willie on the Pro Tools (Pro Tools)

Still fresh and I'm so smooth (So smooth)

I still got on my old shoes

I give Jada one thousand kisses, ain't nothin' change since '02 (Ayy)

Martin Lawrence get a rose too

He a legend and a G.O.A.T. too (G.O.A.T. )

Man, I love how you break the rules

Pushin' limits and you make it cool

Joyner Lucas wasn't made to lose

You a legend in the makin' too

What a beauty, my life's a movie

I swear I'm only on take two

All my kids turned out great and I know your son gon' be great too (Great too)

Brick by brick, buildin' a wall that no one could break

Flip by flip, glad I could help so you could be straight

And life's a trip, but who could relate?

The legends are gone but it ain't too late

To give 'em a rose and carry the grace

'Cause not every hero is wearin' a cape.