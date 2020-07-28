Emmy Awards 2020, tutte le nominations - IN AGGIORNAMENTO

Sono state rese note alle 17:30 le nominations ai 72° Primetime Emmy Awards 2020, il più importante riconoscimento in materia di serie, miniserie e film prodotti per la tv. La cerimonia è stata condotta da Leslie Jones, star del "Saturday Night Live", e vi hanno partecipato anche le attrici Laverne Cox e Tatiana Maslany, l'attore Josh Gad e il presidente della Television Academy Frank Scherma. La cerimonia di premiazione si svolgerà il 20 settembre.

Di seguito, la lista delle candidature.

Miglior drama

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession





Miglior comedy

Curb your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt's Creek

What we do in the Shadows

Miglior miniserie

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen

Miglior film-tv

American Son

Bad Education

Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: These Old Bones

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend



Miglior attore di una serie drama

Jason Bateman - Ozark

Sterling K. Brown - This is us

Steve Carell - The Morning Show

Brian Cox - Succession

Billy Porter - Pose

Jeremy Strong - Succession

Miglior attrice di una serie drama

Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show

Olivia Colman - The Crown

Jodie Comer - Killing Eve

Laura Linney - Ozark

Sandra Oh - Killing Eve

Zendaya - Euphoria

Miglior attore di una serie comedy

Anthony Anderson - Black-ish

Don Cheadle - Black Monday

Ted Danson - The Good Place

Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy - Schitt's Creek

Ramy Youssef - Ramy



Miglior attrice di una serie comedy

Christina Applegate - Dead to me

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini - Dead to me

Catherine O'Hara - Schitt's Creek

Issa Rae - Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish



Miglior attore non protagonista di una serie drama

Giancarlo Esposito - Better Call Saul

Nicholas Braun - Succession

Kieran Culkin - Succession

Matthew MacFadyen - Succession

Bradley Whitford - The Handmaid's Tale

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

Mark Duplass - The Morning Show

Jeffrey Wright - Westworld



Miglior attrice non protagonista di una serie drama

Laura Dern - Big Little Lies

Meryl Streep - Big Little Lies

Fiona Shaw - Killing Eve

Julia Garner - Ozark

Sarah Snook - Succession

Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown

Samira Wiley - The Handmaid's Tale

Thandie Newton - Westworld



Migliore attore non protagonista di una serie comedy

Andre Braugher - Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Mahershala Alì - Ramy

Kenan Thompson - Saturday Night Live

Daniel Levy - Schitt's Creek

William Jackson Harper - The Good Place

Alan Arkin - The Kominsky Method

Sterling K. Brown - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tony Shalhoub - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Miglior attrice non protagonista di una serie comedy



Betty Gilpin - GLOW

Yvonne Orji - Insecure

Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live

Cecily Strong - Saturday Night Live

Annie Murphy - Schitt's Creek

D'Arcy Carden - The Good Place

Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Marin Hinkle - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel



Miglior attore in una miniserie o film-tv

Jeremy Irons - Watchmen

Hugh Jackman - Bad Education

Paul Mescal - Normal People

Jeremy Pope - Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo - I know This Much is true

Miglior attrice in una miniserie o film-tv

Cate Blanchett - Mrs. America

Shira Haas - Unorthodox

Regina King - Watchmen

Octavia Spencer - Self Made

Kerry Washington - Little Fires Everywhere



Miglior attore non protagonista in una miniserie o film-tv

Dylan McDermott - Hollywood

Jim Parsons - Hollywood

Tituss Burgess - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

Louis Gossett Jr. - Watchmen

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II - Watchmen

Jovan Adepo - Watchmen



Miglior attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o film-tv

Holland Taylor - Hollywood

Uzo Aduba - Mrs. America

Margo Martindale - Mrs. America

Tracey Ullman - Mrs. America

Toni Collette - Unbelievable

Jean Smart - Watchmen



Miglior regia per una serie drama

Lesli Linka Glatter - Homeland (episodio "Prisoners of War")

Alik Sakharov - Ozark (episodio "Fire Pink")

Ben Semanoff - Ozark (episodio "Su casa es mi casa")

Andrij Parekh - Succession (episodio "Hunting")

Mark Mylod - Succession (episodio "This is not for tears")

Benjamin Caron - The Crown (episodio "Aberfan")

Jessica Hobbs - The Crown (episodio "Cri de coeur")

Mimi Leder - The Morning Show (episodio "The Interview")



Miglior regia per una serie comedy

Gail Mancuso - Modern Family (episodio "Finale Part 2")

Ramy Youssef - Ramy (episodio "Miakhalifa.mov")

Andrew Cividino e Daniel Levy - Schitt's Creek (episodio "Happy Ending")

Matt Shakman - The Great (episodio "The Great (Pilot)")

Amy Sherman-Palladino - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (episodio "It's comedy or cabbage")

Daniel Palladino - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (episodio "Marvelous Radio")

James Burrows - Will & Grace (episodio "We Love Lucy")



Miglior regia per una miniserie o film-tv

Lynn Shelton - Little Fires Everywhere (episodio "Find a way")

Lenny Abrahamson - Normal People (episodio "Episode 5")

Maria Schrader - Unorthodox

Nicole Kassell - Watchmen (episodio "It's summer and we'running out of ice")

Steph Green - Watchmen (episodio "Little fear of lightning")

Stephen Williams - Watchmen (episodio "This Extraordinary Being")





Miglior sceneggiatura per una serie drama



Miglior sceneggiatura per una serie comedy

Daniel Levy - Schitt's Creek (episodio "Happy Ending")

David West Read - Schitt's Creek (episodio "The Presidential Suite")

Michael Schur - The Good Place (episodio "Whenever you're ready")

Tony McNamara - The Great (episodio "The Great")

Sam Johnson e Chris Marcil - What we do in the Shadows (episodio "Collaboration")

Paul Simms - What we do in the Shadows (episodio "Ghosts")

Stefani Robinson - What we do in the Shadows (episodio "On the run")



Miglior sceneggiatura per una miniserie o film-tv

Miglior guest star femminile di una serie drama



Cicely Tyson - How to get away with Murder

Laverne Cox - Orange is the new Black

Cherry Jones - Succession

Harriet Walter - Succession

Alexis Bledel - The Handmaid's Tale

Phylicia Rashad - This is Us



Miglior guest star maschile di una serie drama

Andrew Scott - Black Mirror

James Cromwell - Succession

Giancarlo Esposito - The Mandalorian

Martin Short - The Morning Show

Jason Bateman - The Outsider

Ron Cephas Jones - This is Us



Miglior guest star femminile di una serie comedy

Angela Bassett - A Black Lady Sketch Show

Maya Rudolph - Saturday Night Live

Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Saturday Night Live

Maya Rudolph - The Good Place

Wanda Sykes - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Bette Midler - The Politician

Miglior guest star maschile di una serie comedy

Fred Willard - Modern Family

Dev Patel - Modern Love

Brad Pitt - Saturday Night Live

Adam Driver - Saturday Night Live

Eddie Murphy - Saturday Night Live

Luke Kirby - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel