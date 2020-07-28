Emmy Awards 2020, tutte le nominations - IN AGGIORNAMENTO

Rese note le candidature al più importante premio USA su serie, miniserie e film prodotti per la tv. La cerimonia di premiazione il 22 settembre
Sono state rese note alle 17:30 le nominations ai 72° Primetime Emmy Awards 2020, il più importante riconoscimento in materia di serie, miniserie e film prodotti per la tv. La cerimonia è stata condotta da Leslie Jones, star del "Saturday Night Live", e vi hanno partecipato anche le attrici Laverne Cox e Tatiana Maslany, l'attore Josh Gad e il presidente della Television Academy Frank Scherma. La cerimonia di premiazione si svolgerà il 20 settembre.
ARTICOLO IN AGGIORNAMENTO
Di seguito, la lista delle candidature.
Miglior drama
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Succession
Miglior comedy
Curb your Enthusiasm
Dead to Me
The Good Place
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt's Creek
What we do in the Shadows
Miglior miniserie
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Watchmen
Miglior film-tv
American Son
Bad Education
Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: These Old Bones
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
Miglior attore di una serie drama
Jason Bateman - Ozark
Sterling K. Brown - This is us
Steve Carell - The Morning Show
Brian Cox - Succession
Billy Porter - Pose
Jeremy Strong - Succession
Miglior attrice di una serie drama
Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show
Olivia Colman - The Crown
Jodie Comer - Killing Eve
Laura Linney - Ozark
Sandra Oh - Killing Eve
Zendaya - Euphoria
Miglior attore di una serie comedy
Anthony Anderson - Black-ish
Don Cheadle - Black Monday
Ted Danson - The Good Place
Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy - Schitt's Creek
Ramy Youssef - Ramy
Miglior attrice di una serie comedy
Christina Applegate - Dead to me
Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini - Dead to me
Catherine O'Hara - Schitt's Creek
Issa Rae - Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish
Miglior attore non protagonista di una serie drama
Giancarlo Esposito - Better Call Saul
Nicholas Braun - Succession
Kieran Culkin - Succession
Matthew MacFadyen - Succession
Bradley Whitford - The Handmaid's Tale
Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
Mark Duplass - The Morning Show
Jeffrey Wright - Westworld
Miglior attrice non protagonista di una serie drama
Laura Dern - Big Little Lies
Meryl Streep - Big Little Lies
Fiona Shaw - Killing Eve
Julia Garner - Ozark
Sarah Snook - Succession
Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown
Samira Wiley - The Handmaid's Tale
Thandie Newton - Westworld
Migliore attore non protagonista di una serie comedy
Andre Braugher - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Mahershala Alì - Ramy
Kenan Thompson - Saturday Night Live
Daniel Levy - Schitt's Creek
William Jackson Harper - The Good Place
Alan Arkin - The Kominsky Method
Sterling K. Brown - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tony Shalhoub - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Miglior attrice non protagonista di una serie comedy
Betty Gilpin - GLOW
Yvonne Orji - Insecure
Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live
Cecily Strong - Saturday Night Live
Annie Murphy - Schitt's Creek
D'Arcy Carden - The Good Place
Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Marin Hinkle - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Miglior attore in una miniserie o film-tv
Jeremy Irons - Watchmen
Hugh Jackman - Bad Education
Paul Mescal - Normal People
Jeremy Pope - Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo - I know This Much is true
Miglior attrice in una miniserie o film-tv
Cate Blanchett - Mrs. America
Shira Haas - Unorthodox
Regina King - Watchmen
Octavia Spencer - Self Made
Kerry Washington - Little Fires Everywhere
Miglior attore non protagonista in una miniserie o film-tv
Dylan McDermott - Hollywood
Jim Parsons - Hollywood
Tituss Burgess - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
Louis Gossett Jr. - Watchmen
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II - Watchmen
Jovan Adepo - Watchmen
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o film-tv
Holland Taylor - Hollywood
Uzo Aduba - Mrs. America
Margo Martindale - Mrs. America
Tracey Ullman - Mrs. America
Toni Collette - Unbelievable
Jean Smart - Watchmen
Miglior regia per una serie drama
Lesli Linka Glatter - Homeland (episodio "Prisoners of War")
Alik Sakharov - Ozark (episodio "Fire Pink")
Ben Semanoff - Ozark (episodio "Su casa es mi casa")
Andrij Parekh - Succession (episodio "Hunting")
Mark Mylod - Succession (episodio "This is not for tears")
Benjamin Caron - The Crown (episodio "Aberfan")
Jessica Hobbs - The Crown (episodio "Cri de coeur")
Mimi Leder - The Morning Show (episodio "The Interview")
Miglior regia per una serie comedy
Gail Mancuso - Modern Family (episodio "Finale Part 2")
Ramy Youssef - Ramy (episodio "Miakhalifa.mov")
Andrew Cividino e Daniel Levy - Schitt's Creek (episodio "Happy Ending")
Matt Shakman - The Great (episodio "The Great (Pilot)")
Amy Sherman-Palladino - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (episodio "It's comedy or cabbage")
Daniel Palladino - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (episodio "Marvelous Radio")
James Burrows - Will & Grace (episodio "We Love Lucy")
Miglior regia per una miniserie o film-tv
Lynn Shelton - Little Fires Everywhere (episodio "Find a way")
Lenny Abrahamson - Normal People (episodio "Episode 5")
Maria Schrader - Unorthodox
Nicole Kassell - Watchmen (episodio "It's summer and we'running out of ice")
Steph Green - Watchmen (episodio "Little fear of lightning")
Stephen Williams - Watchmen (episodio "This Extraordinary Being")
Miglior sceneggiatura per una serie drama
Miglior sceneggiatura per una serie comedy
Daniel Levy - Schitt's Creek (episodio "Happy Ending")
David West Read - Schitt's Creek (episodio "The Presidential Suite")
Michael Schur - The Good Place (episodio "Whenever you're ready")
Tony McNamara - The Great (episodio "The Great")
Sam Johnson e Chris Marcil - What we do in the Shadows (episodio "Collaboration")
Paul Simms - What we do in the Shadows (episodio "Ghosts")
Stefani Robinson - What we do in the Shadows (episodio "On the run")
Miglior sceneggiatura per una miniserie o film-tv
Miglior guest star femminile di una serie drama
Cicely Tyson - How to get away with Murder
Laverne Cox - Orange is the new Black
Cherry Jones - Succession
Harriet Walter - Succession
Alexis Bledel - The Handmaid's Tale
Phylicia Rashad - This is Us
Miglior guest star maschile di una serie drama
Andrew Scott - Black Mirror
James Cromwell - Succession
Giancarlo Esposito - The Mandalorian
Martin Short - The Morning Show
Jason Bateman - The Outsider
Ron Cephas Jones - This is Us
Miglior guest star femminile di una serie comedy
Angela Bassett - A Black Lady Sketch Show
Maya Rudolph - Saturday Night Live
Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Saturday Night Live
Maya Rudolph - The Good Place
Wanda Sykes - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Bette Midler - The Politician
Miglior guest star maschile di una serie comedy
Fred Willard - Modern Family
Dev Patel - Modern Love
Brad Pitt - Saturday Night Live
Adam Driver - Saturday Night Live
Eddie Murphy - Saturday Night Live
Luke Kirby - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel