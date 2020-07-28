Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
News:
Sport:
Video:
Format:
cinema
serie tv
tv show
Musica
altre sezioni
Altro
Seguici:

Emmy Awards 2020, tutte le nominations - IN AGGIORNAMENTO

Spettacolo
emmy

Rese note le candidature al più importante premio USA su serie, miniserie e film prodotti per la tv. La cerimonia di premiazione il 22 settembre

Sono state rese note alle 17:30 le nominations ai 72° Primetime Emmy Awards 2020, il più importante riconoscimento in materia di serie, miniserie e film prodotti per la tv. La cerimonia è stata condotta da Leslie Jones, star del "Saturday Night Live", e vi hanno partecipato anche le attrici Laverne Cox e Tatiana Maslany, l'attore Josh Gad e il presidente della Television Academy Frank Scherma. La cerimonia di premiazione si svolgerà il 20 settembre.

 

ARTICOLO IN AGGIORNAMENTO

Di seguito, la lista delle candidature.

 

Miglior drama

Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Succession 

Miglior comedy
Curb your Enthusiasm
Dead to Me
The Good Place
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt's Creek
What we do in the Shadows

 

Miglior miniserie
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Watchmen

 

Miglior film-tv

American Son
Bad Education
Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: These Old Bones
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
 

Miglior attore di una serie drama
Jason Bateman - Ozark
Sterling K. Brown - This is us
Steve Carell - The Morning Show
Brian Cox - Succession
Billy Porter - Pose
Jeremy Strong - Succession

 

Miglior attrice di una serie drama
Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show
Olivia Colman - The Crown
Jodie Comer - Killing Eve
Laura Linney - Ozark
Sandra Oh - Killing Eve
Zendaya - Euphoria

 

Miglior attore di una serie comedy
Anthony Anderson - Black-ish

Don Cheadle - Black Monday

Ted Danson - The Good Place
Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy - Schitt's Creek
Ramy Youssef - Ramy

Miglior attrice di una serie comedy

Christina Applegate - Dead to me
Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini - Dead to me
Catherine O'Hara - Schitt's Creek
Issa Rae - Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish
 

Miglior attore non protagonista di una serie drama

Giancarlo Esposito - Better Call Saul
Nicholas Braun - Succession
Kieran Culkin - Succession
Matthew MacFadyen - Succession
Bradley Whitford - The Handmaid's Tale
Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
Mark Duplass - The Morning Show
Jeffrey Wright - Westworld
 

Miglior attrice non protagonista di una serie drama

Laura Dern - Big Little Lies
Meryl Streep - Big Little Lies

Fiona Shaw - Killing Eve
Julia Garner - Ozark
Sarah Snook - Succession
Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown
Samira Wiley - The Handmaid's Tale
Thandie Newton - Westworld
 

Migliore attore non protagonista di una serie comedy

Andre Braugher - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Mahershala Alì - Ramy
Kenan Thompson - Saturday Night Live
Daniel Levy - Schitt's Creek
William Jackson Harper - The Good Place
Alan Arkin - The Kominsky Method
Sterling K. Brown - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tony Shalhoub - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

 

Miglior attrice non protagonista di una serie comedy

Betty Gilpin - GLOW
Yvonne Orji - Insecure
Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live
Cecily Strong - Saturday Night Live
Annie Murphy - Schitt's Creek
D'Arcy Carden - The Good Place
Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Marin Hinkle - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
 

Miglior attore in una miniserie o film-tv
Jeremy Irons - Watchmen
Hugh Jackman - Bad Education
Paul Mescal - Normal People
Jeremy Pope - Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo - I know This Much is true

 

Miglior attrice in una miniserie o film-tv

Cate Blanchett - Mrs. America
Shira Haas - Unorthodox
Regina King - Watchmen
Octavia Spencer - Self Made
Kerry Washington - Little Fires Everywhere
 

Miglior attore non protagonista in una miniserie o film-tv

Dylan McDermott - Hollywood
Jim Parsons - Hollywood
Tituss Burgess - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
Louis Gossett Jr. - Watchmen
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II - Watchmen
Jovan Adepo - Watchmen
 

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o film-tv

Holland Taylor - Hollywood
Uzo Aduba - Mrs. America
Margo Martindale - Mrs. America
Tracey Ullman - Mrs. America
Toni Collette - Unbelievable
Jean Smart - Watchmen
 

Miglior regia per una serie drama

Lesli Linka Glatter - Homeland (episodio "Prisoners of War")
Alik Sakharov - Ozark (episodio "Fire Pink")
Ben Semanoff - Ozark (episodio "Su casa es mi casa")
Andrij Parekh - Succession (episodio "Hunting")
Mark Mylod - Succession (episodio "This is not for tears")
Benjamin Caron - The Crown (episodio "Aberfan")

Jessica Hobbs - The Crown (episodio "Cri de coeur")
Mimi Leder - The Morning Show (episodio "The Interview")
 

Miglior regia per una serie comedy

Gail Mancuso - Modern Family (episodio "Finale Part 2")
Ramy Youssef - Ramy (episodio "Miakhalifa.mov")
Andrew Cividino e Daniel Levy - Schitt's Creek (episodio "Happy Ending")
Matt Shakman - The Great (episodio "The Great (Pilot)")
Amy Sherman-Palladino - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (episodio "It's comedy or cabbage")
Daniel Palladino - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (episodio "Marvelous Radio")
James Burrows - Will & Grace (episodio "We Love Lucy")
 

Miglior regia per una miniserie o film-tv

Lynn Shelton - Little Fires Everywhere (episodio "Find a way")
Lenny Abrahamson - Normal People (episodio "Episode 5")
Maria Schrader - Unorthodox
Nicole Kassell - Watchmen (episodio "It's summer and we'running out of ice")
Steph Green - Watchmen (episodio "Little fear of lightning")
Stephen Williams - Watchmen (episodio "This Extraordinary Being")

 

Miglior sceneggiatura per una serie drama

 

Miglior sceneggiatura per una serie comedy

Daniel Levy - Schitt's Creek (episodio "Happy Ending")
David West Read - Schitt's Creek (episodio "The Presidential Suite")
Michael Schur - The Good Place (episodio "Whenever you're ready")
Tony McNamara - The Great (episodio "The Great")

Sam Johnson e Chris Marcil - What we do in the Shadows (episodio "Collaboration")
Paul Simms - What we do in the Shadows (episodio "Ghosts")
Stefani Robinson - What we do in the Shadows (episodio "On the run")
 

Miglior sceneggiatura per una miniserie o film-tv

 

Miglior guest star femminile di una serie drama

Cicely Tyson - How to get away with Murder
Laverne Cox - Orange is the new Black
Cherry Jones - Succession
Harriet Walter - Succession
Alexis Bledel - The Handmaid's Tale
Phylicia Rashad - This is Us
 

Miglior guest star maschile di una serie drama

Andrew Scott - Black Mirror
James Cromwell - Succession
Giancarlo Esposito - The Mandalorian
Martin Short - The Morning Show
Jason Bateman - The Outsider
Ron Cephas Jones - This is Us
 

Miglior guest star femminile di una serie comedy
Angela Bassett - A Black Lady Sketch Show
Maya Rudolph - Saturday Night Live
Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Saturday Night Live
Maya Rudolph - The Good Place
Wanda Sykes - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Bette Midler - The Politician

 

Miglior guest star maschile di una serie comedy
Fred Willard - Modern Family
Dev Patel - Modern Love
Brad Pitt - Saturday Night Live
Adam Driver - Saturday Night Live
Eddie Murphy - Saturday Night Live
Luke Kirby - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Spettacolo: Ultime notizie

Festival di Venezia 2020, ecco le misure Anticovid

Cinema

Biglietti Nominali e online,  distanziamento sociale, misurazione della temperatura...

Festival di Venezia 2020, ecco le misure Anticovid

Emmy Awards 2020, tutte le nominations - IN AGGIORNAMENTO

Spettacolo

Rese note le candidature al più importante premio USA su serie, miniserie e film prodotti per la...

Emmy Awards 2020, tutte le nominations - IN AGGIORNAMENTO

Joker, un uomo vestito come lui in giro per New York: il video virale

Spettacolo

Più di 900.000 visualizzazioni per il filmato che ha conquistato Twitter

Joker, un uomo vestito come lui in giro per New York: il video virale

Billie Eilish, il nuovo singolo è My Future

Musica

Billie Eilish è pronta per scalare le chart dopo gli straordinari consensi ottenuti nei mesi...

Billie Eilish, il nuovo singolo è My Future

Nek, una estate in tour...solo: chitarra e voce

Musica

L'artista di sassuolo ha scelto di fare alcune date intime e minimali accompagnato solo dalla sua...

Nek, una estate in tour...solo: chitarra e voce

Video in evidenza

Share:

Spettacolo: Per te