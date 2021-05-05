The voice of business: the interview with Carlo Tamburi (Enel)

Italian below.

Everything you always wanted to know about energy transition (but were afraid to ask). Carlo Tamburi provides an eye-opening view on the projects underway, the implications for us all. This makes Italy one of world's most advanced, yet pragmatic, open-lab in the energy challenge.



In italiano

Tutto quello che avreste sempre voluto sapere sulla transizione energetica (ma avevate paura di chiedere). Carlo Tamburi offre uno sguardo illuminante sui progetti in corso, le implicazioni per noi tutti. Questo rende l'Italia uno dei laboratori aperti più avanzati al mondo, ma pragmatici, nella sfida energetica.