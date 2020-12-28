The voice of business: interview with Stuart Zimmer

How Zimmer made hefty financial returns by investing early on in Enel though he warns on how Italy's political rhetoric might damage capital inflow and raise the cost of the debt.
Italian version below.
Stuart Zimmer is the Ceo and founder of Zimmer Partners, a US$ 25 billion fund that invested several billion in Europe and, most importantly, in Italy's public listed utilities.
In italiano
Stuart Zimmer è l'amministratore delegato e fondatore di Zimmer Partners, un fondo da 25 miliardi di dollari che ha investito diversi miliardi in Europa e, soprattutto, nelle utilities quotate in Italia. Ha realizzato notevoli ritorni finanziari investendo in Enel, anche se mette in guardia su come gli atteggiamenti irresponsabili della politica italiana potrebbero danneggiare l'afflusso di capitali e aumentare il costo del debito.