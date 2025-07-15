Esplora tutte le offerte Sky
Emmy Awards 2025, le nomination della 77esima edizione

Serie TV
©Getty

Introduzione

Martedì 15 luglio l’Academy of Television Arts & Sciences ha annunciato le nomination per la 77esima edizione degli Emmy Awards. A concorrere sono i prodotti televisivi (serie tv, programmi di varietà, reality, talk) usciti nel periodo compreso tra il primo giugno 2024 e il 31 maggio 2025.

 

A guidare il gruppo per numero di nomination è Scissione (Apple TV+), candidata in ben 27 categorie. Grandi successi anche per le serie HBO disponibili in esclusiva su Sky e NOW The Penguin (24 nomination), The White Lotus (23 nomination, come quelle racconte da The Studio di Apple TV+), The Last of Us (16 nomination). A quota 14 Andor (Disney+) e Hacks (Netflix), seguite a 13 da The Pitt (in arrivo su Sky a settembre), Adolescence (Netflix), The Bear (Disney+).

Sei le nomination per House of the Dragon, quattro quelle di Dune: Prophecy. Una candidatura anche per la serie Sky Original The Day of the Jackal.

 

La cerimonia di premiazione si terrà il 14 settembre al Peacock Theater di Los Angeles e sarà trasmessa in diretta da Sky nella notte italiana. A condurre la serata sarà Nate Bargatze. Ecco le nomination nelle categorie principali.

Quello che devi sapere

Miglior attore in una miniserie, serie antologica o film per la tv

  • Colin Farrell - The Penguin
  • Stephen Graham - Adolescence
  • Jake Gyllenhaal - Presunto Innocente
  • Brian Tyree Henry - Dope Thief
  • Cooper Koch - Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez

Migliore attrice in una miniserie, serie antologica o film per la tv

  • Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer
  • Meghann Fahy - Sirens
  • Rashida Jones - Black Mirror
  • Cristin Milioti - The Penguin
  • Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex

Miglior miniserie o serie antologica

  • Adolescence 
  • Black Mirror
  • Dying for Sex
  • Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez
  • The Penguin

Migliore attrice in una serie comedy

  • Uzo Aduba - The Residence
  • Kristin Bell - Nobody Wants This
  • Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
  • Ayo Adebiri - The Bear
  • Jean Smart - Hacks

Miglior attore in una serie comedy

  • Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This
  • Seth Rogen - The Studio
  • Jason Segel - Shrinking
  • Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
  • Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Miglior serie comedy

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Hacks
  • Nobody Wants This
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Shrinking
  • The Studio
  • What We Do in the Shadows

 

Migliore attore in una serie drama

  • Sterling K. Brown - Paradise
  • Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
  • Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us
  • Adam Scott - Scissione
  • Noah Wyle - The Pitt

Migliore attrice in una serie drama

  • Kathy Bates - Matlock
  • Sharon Horgan - Bad Sisters
  • Britt Lower - Scissione
  • Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
  • Keri Russell - The Diplomat

 

Miglior serie drammatica

  • Andor
  • The Diplomat
  • The Last of Us
  • Paradise
  • The Pitt
  • Scissione
  • Slow Horses
  • The White Lotus

Miglior serie Talk

  • The Daily Show
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live
  • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Miglior programma competitivo reality

  • The Amazing Race
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Survivor
  • Top Chef
  • The Traitors

Miglior programma d'animazione

  • Arcane - La terra sotto le tue unghie
  • Bob's Burgers - They Slug Horses, Don't They?
  • Common Side Effects - Cliff's Edge
  • Love, Death + Robots - Spider Rose
  • The Simpsons - Bart's Birthday

 

