Emmy Awards 2025, le nomination

Introduzione
Martedì 15 luglio l’Academy of Television Arts & Sciences ha annunciato le nomination per la 77esima edizione degli Emmy Awards. A concorrere sono i prodotti televisivi (serie tv, programmi di varietà, reality, talk) usciti nel periodo compreso tra il primo giugno 2024 e il 31 maggio 2025.
A guidare il gruppo per numero di nomination è Scissione (Apple TV+), candidata in ben 27 categorie. Grandi successi anche per le serie HBO disponibili in esclusiva su Sky e NOW The Penguin (24 nomination), The White Lotus (23 nomination, come quelle racconte da The Studio di Apple TV+), The Last of Us (16 nomination). A quota 14 Andor (Disney+) e Hacks (Netflix), seguite a 13 da The Pitt (in arrivo su Sky a settembre), Adolescence (Netflix), The Bear (Disney+).
Sei le nomination per House of the Dragon, quattro quelle di Dune: Prophecy. Una candidatura anche per la serie Sky Original The Day of the Jackal.
La cerimonia di premiazione si terrà il 14 settembre al Peacock Theater di Los Angeles e sarà trasmessa in diretta da Sky nella notte italiana. A condurre la serata sarà Nate Bargatze. Ecco le nomination nelle categorie principali.
Quello che devi sapere
Miglior attore in una miniserie, serie antologica o film per la tv
- Colin Farrell - The Penguin
- Stephen Graham - Adolescence
- Jake Gyllenhaal - Presunto Innocente
- Brian Tyree Henry - Dope Thief
- Cooper Koch - Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez
Migliore attrice in una miniserie, serie antologica o film per la tv
- Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer
- Meghann Fahy - Sirens
- Rashida Jones - Black Mirror
- Cristin Milioti - The Penguin
- Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex
Miglior miniserie o serie antologica
- Adolescence
- Black Mirror
- Dying for Sex
- Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez
- The Penguin
Migliore attrice in una serie comedy
- Uzo Aduba - The Residence
- Kristin Bell - Nobody Wants This
- Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Adebiri - The Bear
- Jean Smart - Hacks
Miglior attore in una serie comedy
- Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This
- Seth Rogen - The Studio
- Jason Segel - Shrinking
- Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Miglior serie comedy
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- Shrinking
- The Studio
- What We Do in the Shadows
Migliore attore in una serie drama
- Sterling K. Brown - Paradise
- Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
- Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us
- Adam Scott - Scissione
- Noah Wyle - The Pitt
Migliore attrice in una serie drama
- Kathy Bates - Matlock
- Sharon Horgan - Bad Sisters
- Britt Lower - Scissione
- Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
- Keri Russell - The Diplomat
Miglior serie drammatica
- Andor
- The Diplomat
- The Last of Us
- Paradise
- The Pitt
- Scissione
- Slow Horses
- The White Lotus
Miglior serie Talk
- The Daily Show
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Miglior programma competitivo reality
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Survivor
- Top Chef
- The Traitors
Miglior programma d'animazione
- Arcane - La terra sotto le tue unghie
- Bob's Burgers - They Slug Horses, Don't They?
- Common Side Effects - Cliff's Edge
- Love, Death + Robots - Spider Rose
- The Simpsons - Bart's Birthday