Emmy Awards 2025, le nomination

Introduzione

Martedì 15 luglio l’Academy of Television Arts & Sciences ha annunciato le nomination per la 77esima edizione degli Emmy Awards. A concorrere sono i prodotti televisivi (serie tv, programmi di varietà, reality, talk) usciti nel periodo compreso tra il primo giugno 2024 e il 31 maggio 2025.

A guidare il gruppo per numero di nomination è Scissione (Apple TV+), candidata in ben 27 categorie. Grandi successi anche per le serie HBO disponibili in esclusiva su Sky e NOW The Penguin (24 nomination), The White Lotus (23 nomination, come quelle racconte da The Studio di Apple TV+), The Last of Us (16 nomination). A quota 14 Andor (Disney+) e Hacks (Netflix), seguite a 13 da The Pitt (in arrivo su Sky a settembre), Adolescence (Netflix), The Bear (Disney+).

Sei le nomination per House of the Dragon, quattro quelle di Dune: Prophecy. Una candidatura anche per la serie Sky Original The Day of the Jackal.

La cerimonia di premiazione si terrà il 14 settembre al Peacock Theater di Los Angeles e sarà trasmessa in diretta da Sky nella notte italiana. A condurre la serata sarà Nate Bargatze. Ecco le nomination nelle categorie principali.