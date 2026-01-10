PGA Awards, le nomination dei premi assegnati dai produttori USA

Introduzione

La Producers Guild of America ha annunciato i dieci film candidati per gli Award di categoria, spesso considerati un importante indicatore per gli Oscar, che verranno assegnati il 28 febbraio. Tra i titoli sono presenti alcuni dei più attesi della stagione, ma mancano anche alcuni pezzi da novanta, a partire dai blockbuster Avatar - Fuoco e cenere e Wicked – Parte 2. Un solo film internazionale è presente nella lista, Sentimental Value (Svezia), con le considerevoli assenze di film come No Other Choice – Non c’è altra scelta (Corea del Sud), Sirat (Spagna), Un semplice incidente (Francia).

Annunciate anche le nomination per le categorie animazione, serie tv, film per lo streaming, show televisivi. Di seguito tutte le nomination