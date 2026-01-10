PGA Awards, le nomination dei premi assegnati dai produttori USA

Introduzione
La Producers Guild of America ha annunciato i dieci film candidati per gli Award di categoria, spesso considerati un importante indicatore per gli Oscar, che verranno assegnati il 28 febbraio. Tra i titoli sono presenti alcuni dei più attesi della stagione, ma mancano anche alcuni pezzi da novanta, a partire dai blockbuster Avatar - Fuoco e cenere e Wicked – Parte 2. Un solo film internazionale è presente nella lista, Sentimental Value (Svezia), con le considerevoli assenze di film come No Other Choice – Non c’è altra scelta (Corea del Sud), Sirat (Spagna), Un semplice incidente (Francia).
Annunciate anche le nomination per le categorie animazione, serie tv, film per lo streaming, show televisivi. Di seguito tutte le nomination
Quello che devi sapere
Darryl F. Zanuck Award al miglior produttore di un film per il cinema
- Bugonia (Focus Features)
Ed Guiney, p.g.a., Andrew Lowe, p.g.a., Yorgos Lanthimos, p.g.a., Emma Stone, p.g.a., Lars Knudsen, p.g.a.
- F1 (Apple Original Films/Warner Bros.)
Candidati ancora da annunciare
- Frankenstein (Netflix)
Guillermo Del Toro, p.g.a., J. Miles Dale, p.g.a., Scott Stuber, p.g.a.
- Hamnet (Focus Features)
Liza Marshall, p.g.a., Pippa Harris, p.g.a., Sam Mendes, p.g.a., Steven Spielberg, p.g.a., Nicolas Gonda, p.g.a.
- Marty Supreme (A24)
Nominees to be determined
- Una battaglia dopo l’altra (Warner Bros.)
Adam Somner, Sara Murphy, Paul Thomas Anderson
- Sentimental Value (Neon)
Maria Ekerhovd, Andrea Berentsen Ottmar
- I peccatori (Warner Bros.)
Ryan Coogler, p.g.a., Zinzi Coogler, p.g.a., Sev Ohanian, p.g.a.
- Train Dreams (Netflix)
Marissa McMahon, p.g.a., Teddy Schwarzman, p.g.a., William Janowitz, p.g.a., Ashley Schlaifer, p.g.a., Michael Heimler, p.g.a.
- Weapons (Warner Bros.)
Zach Cregger, p.g.a., Miri Yoon, p.g.a.
Miglior produttore di un film d'animazione per il cinema
- The Bad Guys 2
Damon Ross, p.g.a.
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
Candidati ancora da annunciare
- Elio
Mary Alice Drumm, p.g.a.
- KPop Demon Hunters
Michelle L.M. Wong, p.g.a.
- Zootopia 2
Yvett Merino, p.g.a.
Norman Felton Award al miglior produttore di una serie tv - Drama
- Andor
- The Diplomat
- The Pitt
- Pluribus
- Scissione
- The White Lotus
Danny Thomas Award al miglior produttore di una serie tv - Comedy
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- South Park
- The Studio
David L. Wolper Award al miglior produttore di miniserie o antologica
- Adolescence
- The Beast in Me
- Black Mirror
- Black Rabbit
- Dying for Sex
Miglior produttore di un film distributo in tv o streaming
- Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
- The Gorge
- John Candy: I Like Me
- Mountainhead
- Nonnas
Miglior produttore per un film televisivo non-fiction
- aka Charlie Sheen
- Billy Joel: And So It Goes
- Mr. Scorsese
- Pee-wee as Himself
- SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night
Miglior produttore intrattenimento, varietà, sketch, stand up, talk
- The Daily Show
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- SNL50: The Anniversary Special
Miglior produttore di uno game show o di una competizione televisiva
- The Amazing Race
- Jeopardy!
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Traitors
Miglior produttore di un film documentario
- The Alabama Solution
- Cover-Up
- Mr. Nobody Against Putin
- My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay
- Ocean with David Attenborough
- The Perfect Neighbor
- The Tale of Silyan
Miglior produttore di un programma sportivo
- 100 Foot Wave
- Big Dreams: The Little League World Series 2024
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive
- Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills
- Surf Girls: International
Miglior produttore di un programma per bambini
- LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past
- Phineas and Ferb
- Sesame Street
- Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical
- SpongeBob SquarePants
Miglior produttore di un programma short-form
- Adolescence: The Making of Adolescence
- The Daily Show: Desi Lydic Foxsplains
- Hacks: Bit By Bit
- Overtime with Bill Maher
- The White Lotus: Unpacking the Episode
PGA Innovation Award
- ASTEROID
- Big Wave: No Room for Error
- D-Day: The Camera Soldier
- territory
- The Wizard of Oz at Sphere
