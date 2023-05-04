The Idol, nuova key art per la serie con The Weeknd e Lily-Rose Depp

Key art ufficiale per l’attesissima serie Sky Exclusive, in esclusiva su Sky e in streaming solo su NOW dal 5 giugno. Co-creata da Sam Levinson (Euphoria), Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye e Reza Fahim, The Idol vede protagonisti Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye e Lily-Rose Depp e verrà presentata in anteprima mondiale al Festival di Cannes di quest’anno

Iscriviti alla nostra newsletter per restare aggiornato sulle notizie di spettacolo

Key art ufficiale per l’attesissima serie Sky Exclusive THE IDOL, in esclusiva su Sky e in streaming solo su NOW dal 5 giugno. Co-creata da Sam Levinson (Euphoria), Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye e Reza Fahim, The Idol vede protagonisti Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye e Lily-Rose Depp e verrà presentata in anteprima mondiale al Festival di Cannes di quest’anno (LO SPECIALE).

la sinossi

Dopo che un esaurimento nervoso ha fatto deragliare il suo ultimo tour, Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) è decisa a rivendicare lo status che le spetta, quello di più grande e sexy popstar d'America. A riaccendere le sue passioni è Tedros (Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye), impresario di nightclub dal passato sordido. Il suo risveglio romantico la porterà a nuove gloriose vette o la farà precipitare nelle profondità più oscure della sua anima?