Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
News:
Sport:
Video:
Format:
79160319
cinema
serie tv
tv show
Musica
altre sezioni
Altro
Seguici:

The Idol, il teaser trailer della serie Sky Exclusive con The Weeknd e Lily-Rose Depp

Serie TV

L’attesissima serie co-creata da Sam Levinson (Euphoria), Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye e Reza Fahim, vede protagonisti Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye e Lily-Rose Depp. The Idol (in esclusiva su Sky e in streaming solo su NOW dal 5 giugno), verrà presentata in anteprima mondiale al Festival di Cannes di quest’anno

Iscriviti alla nostra newsletter per restare aggiornato sulle notizie di spettacolo

 

Nuovo teaser trailer per l’attesissima serie Sky Exclusive THE IDOL, in esclusiva su Sky e in streaming solo su NOW dal 5 giugno. Co-creata da Sam Levinson (Euphoria), Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye e Reza Fahim, The Idol vede protagonisti Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye e Lily-Rose Depp e verrà presentata in anteprima mondiale al Festival di Cannes di quest’anno.

 

The Weeknd nel Guinness World Records: supera 100 mln di ascolti in un mese su Spotify

sinossi e cast

Dopo che un esaurimento nervoso ha fatto deragliare il suo ultimo tour, Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) è decisa a rivendicare lo status che le spetta, quello di più grande e sexy popstar d'America. A riaccendere le sue passioni è Tedros (Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye), impresario di nightclub dal passato sordido. Il suo risveglio romantico la porterà a nuove gloriose vette o la farà precipitare nelle profondità più oscure della sua anima?

 

Il cast include Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Lily-Rose Depp, Troye Sivan. E con Dan Levy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, Jane Adams, Jennie Ruby Jane, Mike Dean, Moses Sumney, Rachel Sennott, Ramsey, Suzanna Son e Hank Azaria.

Sam Levinson, Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Reza Fahim sono i co-creatori della serie; produttori esecutivi Sam Levinson, Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Reza Fahim, Kevin Turen, Ashley Levinson, Joseph Epstein, Aaron L. Gilbert per BRON e Sara E. White; diretta da Sam Levinson; scritta da Sam Levinson, Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Reza Fahim. Prodotta in partnership con A24.

 

THE IDOL – Dal 5 giugno in esclusiva su Sky e in streaming solo su NOW

the_weeknd_lily_rose_depp_the_idol_getty

approfondimento

The Weeknd svela il trailer di The Idol, con Lily-Rose Depp
THE IDOL, in esclusiva su Sky e in streaming solo su NOW dal 5 giugno

Spettacolo: Ultime notizie

Tedua in tour, tutte le date dei concerti

Musica

Il rapper nato a Genova ha annunciato tre date de La Divina Commedia Tour per il prossimo...

Tedua in tour, tutte le date dei concerti

Nicolas Cage ha mangiato scarafaggi in un film: "Non lo farò mai più"

Cinema

L'attore Premio Oscar, che per la commedia del 1988 Stress da Vampiro aveva ingerito...

Nicolas Cage ha mangiato scarafaggi in un film: "Non lo farò mai più"

Succession 4, di padre in figlio. La recensione dell’episodio 4

Paolo Nizza

Paolo Nizza

Succession 4, di padre in figlio. La recensione dell’episodio 4

Film stasera in TV da non perdere martedì 18 aprile 2023

Cinema sky cinema

La guida ai film che andranno in onda stasera, martedì 18 aprile, in TV su Sky. Azione, biopic e...

Film stasera in TV da non perdere martedì 18 aprile 2023

Garbo, l'intelligenza artificiale accompagna Come Pietre: il video

Musica

 Le immagini rappresentano una istantanea in movimento di un presente proiettato nel...

Garbo, l'intelligenza artificiale accompagna Come Pietre: il video

Video in evidenza

Share:

Spettacolo: Per te