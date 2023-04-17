L’attesissima serie co-creata da Sam Levinson (Euphoria), Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye e Reza Fahim, vede protagonisti Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye e Lily-Rose Depp. The Idol (in esclusiva su Sky e in streaming solo su NOW dal 5 giugno), verrà presentata in anteprima mondiale al Festival di Cannes di quest’anno

Nuovo teaser trailer per l’attesissima serie Sky Exclusive THE IDOL, in esclusiva su Sky e in streaming solo su NOW dal 5 giugno. Co-creata da Sam Levinson (Euphoria), Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye e Reza Fahim, The Idol vede protagonisti Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye e Lily-Rose Depp e verrà presentata in anteprima mondiale al Festival di Cannes di quest’anno.

