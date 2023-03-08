Jon Bernthal sarà di nuovo The Punisher in Daredevil: Born Again

Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
Jon Bernthal sarà di nuovo The Punisher nella serie TV Daredevil: Born Again

Serie TV

Matteo Rossini

©IPA/Fotogramma
jon-bernthal-ipa

La serie con Charlie Cox protagonista sarà firmata Disney + (visibile anche su Sky Glass, Sky Q e tramite la app su Now Smart Stick)

Jon Bernthal sarà nuovamente The Punisher nella serie Daredevil: Born Again in arrivo prossimamente su Disney + (visibile anche su Sky Glass, Sky Q e tramite la app su Now Smart Stick).

Jon Bernthal sarà ancora The Punisher

The Hollywood Reporter ha annunciato che l’attore statunitense tornerà a vestire i panni del personaggio The Punisher del Marvel Cinematic Universe, dopo averlo già interpretato in passato.

Stando a quanto riportato dal magazine, l’attore riprenderà il ruolo nella serie Daredevil: Born Again in uscita su Disney + (visibile anche su Sky Glass, Sky Q e tramite la app su Now Smart Stick).

 

La produzione vedrà nel cast anche Charlie Cox e Vincent D’Onofrio. Le riprese dovrebbero prendere avvio questo mese a New York.

Per quanto riguarda la lunghezza, Daredevil: Born Again dovrebbe essere composta da diciotto episodi; la serie potrà contare sulla presenza di Matt Corman e Chris Ord come sceneggiatori e produttori esecutivi.

Venendo alla distribuzione, Daredevil: Born Again dovrebbe fare il suo debutto nella primavera del 2024. Non resta che attendere per poter conoscere tutti i dettagli.

