The Book of Boba Fett arriverà il 29 dicembre su Disney+

Disney+ ha annunciato che The Book of Boba Fett — la nuova serie targata Lucasfilm anticipata in una scena post credit a sorpresa dopo il finale della seconda stagione di The Mandalorian — debutterà mercoledì 29 dicembre in esclusiva sulla piattaforma streaming (visibile anche attraverso Sky Q e NOW TV).
The Book of Boba Fett è un’emozionante avventura dell’universo di Star Wars, segue il leggendario cacciatore di taglie Boba Fett e la mercenaria Fennec Shand farsi strada nel mondo sotterraneo della Galassia quando tornano sulle sabbie di Tatooine per rivendicare il territorio un tempo controllato da Jabba the Hutt e dal suo sindacato del crimine.
The Book of Boba Fett è interpretato da Temuera Morrison e Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy e Colin Wilson sono gli executive producer. Karen Gilchrist e Carrie Beck sono le co-executive producer, mentre John Bartnicki è il produttore e John Hampian il coproduttore.