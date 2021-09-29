Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
News:
Sport:
Video:
Format:
79160319
cinema
serie tv
tv show
Musica
altre sezioni
Altro
Seguici:

The Book of Boba Fett arriverà il 29 dicembre su Disney+

Serie TV
boba-fett

La nuova serie targata LucasFilm debutterà durante le Feste nella piattaforma streaming (visibile anche attraverso Sky Q e NOW TV)

Disney+ ha annunciato che The Book of Boba Fett — la nuova serie targata Lucasfilm anticipata in una scena post credit a sorpresa dopo il finale della seconda stagione di The Mandalorian — debutterà mercoledì 29 dicembre in esclusiva sulla piattaforma streaming (visibile anche attraverso Sky Q e NOW TV).

approfondimento

The Book of Boba Fett, cosa sappiamo sulla nuova serie Star Wars

The Book of Boba Fett è un’emozionante avventura dell’universo di Star Wars, segue il leggendario cacciatore di taglie Boba Fett e la mercenaria Fennec Shand farsi strada nel mondo sotterraneo della Galassia quando tornano sulle sabbie di Tatooine per rivendicare il territorio un tempo controllato da Jabba the Hutt e dal suo sindacato del crimine.
 
The Book of Boba Fett è interpretato da Temuera Morrison e Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy e Colin Wilson sono gli executive producer. Karen Gilchrist e Carrie Beck sono le co-executive producer, mentre John Bartnicki è il produttore e John Hampian il coproduttore.

Spettacolo: Ultime notizie

Daniel Craig, da James Bond a Shakespeare: sarà Macbeth a teatro

Spettacolo

Smessi i panni di 007, l'attore britannico interpreterà il ruolo principale nella celebre...

Daniel Craig, da James Bond a Shakespeare: sarà Macbeth a teatro

Celine Dion, in lavorazione un documentario sulla sua vita e carriera

Musica

È appena entrato in produzione il progetto che ci porta nella storia di una delle voci più...

Celine Dion, in lavorazione un documentario sulla sua vita e carriera

The Book of Boba Fett arriverà il 29 dicembre su Disney+

Serie TV

La nuova serie targata LucasFilm debutterà durante le Feste nella piattaforma streaming (visibile...

The Book of Boba Fett arriverà il 29 dicembre su Disney+

Benvenuto sulla Terra, il trailer della docuserie con Will Smith

Serie TV

L'attore ha presentato il primo video ufficiale che anticipa ciò che vedremo nell'attesissimo...

Benvenuto sulla Terra, il trailer della docuserie con Will Smith

The Harder They Fall, nuovo trailer per il western con Idris Elba

Cinema

È uscito un nuovo video ufficiale che anticipa ciò che vedremo nel film western molto originale e...

The Harder They Fall, nuovo trailer per il western con Idris Elba

Video in evidenza

Share:

Spettacolo: Per te

Arriva sempre primo

Ricevi le notizie più importanti di politica, mondo, cronaca, spettacolo, le analisi e gli aggiornamenti. Per accettare le notifiche devi dare il consenso.

Hai attivato le notifiche di sky tg24

Fai login per ottenere il meglio subito

Accedi con il tuo Sky ID o registrati in pochi istanti.