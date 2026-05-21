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American Music Awards 2026, tutto quello che c'è da sapere: dalla conduttrice ai performer

Musica

Matteo Rossini

©Getty

Introduzione

Lunedì 25 maggio Queen Latifah condurrà la 52esima edizione degli American Music Awards dal palco della MGM Grand Garden Arena di Las Vegas. Taylor Swift si presenterà ai nastri di partenza con ben otto candidature. Subito dopo Morgan Wallen, Sombr, Sabrina Carpenter e Olivia Dean a quota sette. Tra i performer della serata anche Sombr,  i Twenty One Pilots, i BTS, Maluma e le Pussycat Dolls con Busta Rhymes

Quello che devi sapere

American Music Awards 2026, la cerimonia di premiazione

La 52esima edizione degli American Music Awards premierà i lavori e gli artisti più influenti degli ultimi dodici mesi. Attesi grandi momenti di spettacolo con le esibizioni di alcuni protagonisti della scena musicale mondiale.

1/19

Quando si svolge

L'attesa cerimonia di premiazione si svolgerà tra pochi giorni, più precisamente lunedì 25 maggio 2026.

2/19
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Dove si svolge

Gli American Music Awards, creati da Dick Clark, avranno luogo alla MGM Grand Garden Arena di Las Vegas.

3/19

Chi assegna i premi

I riconoscimenti verranno assegnati tramite le votazioni del pubblico. I fan hanno potuto esprimere le proprie preferenze da martedì 14 aprile a venerdì 8 maggio.

4/19
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Chi conduce

Dopo essere stata tra le co-conduttrici nel 1995, Queen Lataifah tornerà alla guida degli American Music Awards. La cantante e attrice è tra i volti più noti del mondo dello spettacolo. Queen Lataifah ha dichiarato: “È stato un anno incredibile per la musica e non c'è posto migliore per festeggiare che a Las Vegas”.

5/19

Chi è l’artista con più nomination

Taylor Swift è l’artista più nominata. Reduce dal successo dell’ultimo album The Life of a Showgirl, la cantautrice si si presenterà ai nastri di partenza con ben otto candidature. Subito dopo Morgan Wallen, Sombr, Sabrina Carpenter e Olivia Dean a quota sette nomination.

6/19
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I premi speciali

Come annuncitato dal sito ufficiale degli American Music Awards, Billy Idol riceverà il Lifetime Achievement Award, mentre Karol G ritirerà la statuetta International Artist Award of Excellence. Inoltre, Darius Rucker riceverà il Veterans Voice Award.

7/19

I performer

Attesi grandi momenti di spettacolo. A nove anni dal loro debutto agli American Music Awards, i BTS saranno tra i performer della serata. Ecco tutti gli artisti annunciati: 

  • BTS
  • Billy Idol
  • Karol G
  • Hootie & the Blowfish
  • KATSEYE
  • Keith Urban
  • Maluma
  • The Pussycat Dolls con Busta Rhymes
  • Riley Green
  • SOMBR
  • Teddy Swims
  • Teyana Taylor
  • Twenty One Pilots

8/19
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Le nomination: categorie generali

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Bruno Mars

BTS

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Kendrick Lamar

Lady Gaga

Morgan Wallen

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

 

New Artist of the Year

Alex Warren

Ella Langley

KATSEYE

Leon Thomas

Olivia Dean

SOMBR

 

Album of the Year

Cardi B – “AM I THE DRAMA?”

Fuerza Regida – “111xpantia”

Justin Bieber – “SWAG”

Lady Gaga – “Mayhem”

Morgan Wallen – “I’m The Problem”

Olivia Dean – “The Art of Loving”

Playboi Carti – “MUSIC”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Man’s Best Friend”

Tate McRae – “So Close To What”

Taylor Swift – “The Life of a Showgirl”

 

Song of the Year

Alex Warren – “Ordinary”

Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas”

The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami – “Golden”

Kehlani – “Folded”

Leon Thomas – “MUTT”

Morgan Wallen – “I’m The Problem”

Olivia Dean – “Man I Need”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

SOMBR – “back to friends”

Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”

 

Collaboration of the Year

BigXthaPlug, Bailey Zimmerman – “All The Way”

David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones And I – “Gone Gone Gone”

Morgan Wallen, Tate McRae – “What I Want”

PinkPantheress, Zara Larsson – “Stateside”

Shaboozey, Jelly Roll – “Amen”

 

Social Song of the Year

Disco Lines, Tinashe – “No Broke Boys”

PinkPantheress – “Illegal”

Role Model – “Sally, When The Wine Runs Out”

Tyla – “CHANEL”

Zara Larsson – “Lush Life”

 

Best Music Video

KATSEYE – “Gnarly”

ROSALÍA, Björk, Yves Tumor – “Berghain”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”

Tyla – “CHANEL”

 

Best Soundtrack

F1 The Album

Hazbin Hotel: Season Two

KPop Demon Hunters

Wicked: For Good

Charli xcx – Wuthering Heights

 

Tour of the Year

Beyoncé – “Cowboy Carter Tour”

Kendrick Lamar, SZA – “Grand National Tour”

Lady Gaga – “The Mayhem Ball”

Oasis – “Oasis Live ‘25 Tour”

Shakira – “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour”

 

Breakout Tour

Benson Boone – “American Heart World Tour”

Kali Uchis – “The Sincerely, Tour”

The Marías – “Submarine Tour”

Megan Moroney – “Am I Okay? Tour”

Sleep Token – “Even in Arcadia Tour”

 

Breakthrough Album of the Year

Olivia Dean – “The Art of Loving”

SOMBR – “I Barely Know Her”

Zara Larsson – “Midnight Sun”

 

Best Throwback Song

4 Non Blondes – “What’s Up”

Black Eyed Peas – “Rock That Body”

Goo Goo Dolls – “Iris”

 

Best Vocal Performance

Alex Warren – “Ordinary”

The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami – “Golden”

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”

RAYE – “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!”

SIENNA SPIRO – “Die on this Hill”

 

Song of the Summer

Alex Warren – “FEVER DREAM”

Bella Kay – “iloveitiloveitiloveit”

BTS – “SWIM”

Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas”

Harry Styles – “American Girls”

Noah Kahan – “The Great Divide”

PinkPantheress, Zara Larsson – “Stateside”

SOMBR – “Homewrecker”

Tame Impala, JENNIE – “Dracula”

Taylor Swift – “Elizabeth Taylor”

9/19

Le nomination: categorie pop

Best Male Pop Artist

Alex Warren

Benson Boone

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

 

Best Female Pop Artist

Lady Gaga

Olivia Dean

Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

Taylor Swift

 

Breakthrough Pop Artist

KATSEYE

SIENNA SPIRO

Zara Larsson

 

Best Pop Song

Alex Warren – “Ordinary”

The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami – “Golden”

Olivia Dean – “Man I Need”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”

 

Best Pop Album

Lady Gaga – “Mayhem”

Olivia Dean – “The Art of Loving”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Man’s Best Friend”

Tate McRae – “So Close To What”

Taylor Swift – “The Life of a Showgirl”

10/19
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Le nomination: categorie country

Best Male Country Artist

Jelly Roll

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Riley Green

Shaboozey

 

Best Female Country Artist

Ella Langley

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

Miranda Lambert

 

Best Country Duo or Group

Brooks & Dunn

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

Treaty Oak Revival

Zac Brown Band

 

Breakthrough Country Artist

Sam Barber

Tucker Wetmore

Zach Top

 

Best Country Song

BigXthaPlug, Bailey Zimmerman – “All The Way”

Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas”

Morgan Wallen – “Just In Case”

Russell Dickerson – “Happen To Me”

Shaboozey – “Good News”

 

Best Country Album

BigXthaPlug – “I Hope You’re Happy”

Megan Moroney – “Cloud 9”

Morgan Wallen – “I’m The Problem”

Sam Barber – “Restless Mind”

Tucker Wetmore – “What Not To”

11/19

Le nomination: categorie hip-hop

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

Don Toliver

Kendrick Lamar

Playboi Carti

Tyler, The Creator

YoungBoy Never Broke Again

 

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doechii

GloRilla

Sexyy Red

YKNIECE

 

Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist

EsDeeKid

Monaleo

PLUTO

 

Best Hip-Hop Song

Cardi B – “ErrTime”

Drake – “NOKIA”

Gunna, Burna Boy – “wgft”

Playboi Carti, The Weeknd – “Rather Lie”

YKNIECE, Quavo, Metro Boomin, Breskii – “Take Me Thru Dere”

 

Best Hip-Hop Album

Cardi B – “AM I THE DRAMA?”

Don Toliver – “OCTANE”

Gunna – “The Last Wun”

Playboi Carti – “MUSIC”

YoungBoy Never Broke Again – “MASA”

12/19
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Le nomination: categorie R&B

Best Male R&B Artist

Bruno Mars

Chris Brown

Daniel Caesar

PARTYNEXTDOOR

The Weeknd

 

Best Female R&B Artist

Kehlani

Summer Walker

SZA

Teyana Taylor

Tyla

 

Breakthrough R&B Artist

Leon Thomas

Mariah the Scientist

Ravyn Lenae

 

Best R&B Song

Bruno Mars – “I Just Might”

Chris Brown, Bryson Tiller – “It Depends”

Kehlani – “Folded”

Leon Thomas – “MUTT”

Mariah the Scientist – “BURNING BLUE”

 

Best R&B Album

Bruno Mars – “The Romantic”

Justin Bieber – “SWAG”

Leon Thomas – “MUTT”

Mariah the Scientist – “HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY”

Summer Walker – “Finally Over It”

13/19

Le nomination: categorie Latin

Best Male Latin Artist

Bad Bunny

Junior H

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Tito Double P

 

Best Female Latin Artist

Gloria Estefan

KAROL G

Natti Natasha

ROSALÍA

Shakira

 

Best Latin Duo or Group

Clave Especial

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Firme

Grupo Frontera

Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda

 

Breakthrough Latin Artist

Beéle

Kapo

Netón Vega

 

Best Latin Song

Bad Bunny – “NUEVAYoL”

benny blanco, Selena Gomez, The Marías – “Ojos Tristes”

Fuerza Regida – “Marlboro Rojo”

Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera – “ME JALO”

KAROL G – “LATINA FOREVA”

 

Best Latin Album

Fuerza Regida – “111xpantia”

KAROL G – “Tropicoqueta”

Netón Vega – “Mi Vida Mi Muerte”

Peso Pluma, Tito Double P – “DINASTÍA”

ROSALÍA – “Lux”

14/19
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Le nomination: categorie Rock

Best Rock/Alternative Artist

Deftones

Linkin Park

The Marías

Sleep Token

Twenty One Pilots

 

Breakthrough Rock/Alternative Artist

Geese

Gigi Perez

SOMBR

 

Best Rock/Alternative Song

Noah Kahan – “The Great Divide”

Linkin Park – “Up From The Bottom”

SOMBR – “back to friends”

Sublime – “Ensenada”

Tame Impala – “Dracula”

 

Best Rock/Alternative Album

Sleep Token – “Even In Arcadia”

SOMBR – “I Barely Know Her”

Tame Impala – “Deadbeat”

Twenty One Pilots – “Breach”

Zach Bryan – “With Heaven On Top”

15/19

Le nomination: categoria Dance/Electronic

Best Dance/Electronic Artist

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Fred again..

ILLENIUM

John Summit

16/19
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Le nomination: categorie K-Pop

Best Male K-Pop Artist

ATEEZ

BTS

ENHYPEN

Stray Kids

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

 

Best Female K-Pop Artist

aespa

BLACKPINK

ILLIT

LE SSERAFIM

TWICE

17/19

Le nomination: categoria Afrobeats

Best Afrobeats Artist

Burna Boy

MOLIY

Rema

Tyla

Wizkid

18/19
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Le nomination: categoria Americana/Folk

Best Americana/Folk Artist

Lord Huron

The Lumineers

Mumford & Sons

Noah Kahan

Tyler Childers

19/19
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