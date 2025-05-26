American Music Awards 2025, la guida completa

Introduzione
Lunedì 26 maggio Jennifer Lopez condurrà la 51esima edizione degli American Music Awards. Il palco del Fontainebleau Las Vegas ospiterà la cerimonia di premiazione, tra i performer Gwen Stefani e Reneé Rapp. Ecco tutto quello che c’è da sapere sull’atteso show
American Music Awards 2025, la cerimonia
Gli American Music Awards sono tra i riconoscimenti più importanti della scena discografica internazionale. La cerimonia ha assunto sempre maggior popolarità anche grazie alle esibizioni.
American Music Awards 2025, chi conduce
Dopo aver guidato lo show nel 2015, Jennifer Lopez tornerà alla conduzione. Nel corso degli anni la cantante si è esibita sul palco più di dieci volte.
Jennifer Lopez è tra le artiste di maggior successo a livello mondiale, tra i suoi brani più iconici ricordiamo Waiting for Tonight, Let’s Get Loud e Love Don’t Cost a Thing.
American Music Awards 2025, quando e dove
Gli American Music Awards si svolgeranno lunedì 26 maggio (in Italia saranno le ore 02.00 di martedì 27 maggio). La cerimonia di premiazione si terrà sul palco del Fontainebleau Las Vegas.
American Music Awards 2025, i performer
Oltre a Jennifer Lopez e Janet Jackson, tanti altri artisti internazionali si esibiranno sul palco. Ecco i nomi annunciati dall’organizzazione dello show:
- Benson Boone
- Blake Shelton
- Gloria Estefan
- Gwen Stefani
- Lainey Wilson
- Reneé Rapp
ICON Award
Janet Jackson riceverà l’ambito ICON Award. Nel corso degli anni l’artista ha conquistato ben undici statuette agli American Music Awards. Inoltre, Janet Jackson sarà protagonista della sua prima esibizione televisiva in sette anni.
Lifetime Achievement Award
Come annunciato dalla produzione degli American Music Awards, lunedì 26 maggio Rod Stewart riceverà il prestigioso Lifetime Achievement Award.
American Music Awards, chi vota
Come riportato sul sito ufficiale dell’evento, i vincitori vengono scelti esclusivamente dal pubblico.
American Music Awards, la nascita
Il produttore Dick Clark ha dato vita agli American Music Awards nel 1974. Nel corso degli anni la cerimonia ha assunto sempre maggior importanza divenendo un punto di riferimento per gli amanti della musica.
American Music Awards 2025, le nomination (prima parte)
Ecco le nomination della 51esima edizione dello show:
Artist of the Year
- Ariana Grande
- Billie Eilish
- Chappell Roan
- Kendrick Lamar
- Morgan Wallen
- Post Malone
- Sabrina Carpenter
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
- Zach Bryan
New Artist of the Year
- Benson Boone
- Chappell Roan
- Gracie Abrams
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
- Tommy Richman
Album of the Year
- Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter
- Billie Eilish, Hit Me Hard and Soft
- Chappell Roan, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
- Charli xcx, Brat
- Gracie Abrams, The Secret of Us
- Future & Metro Boomin, We Don’t Trust You
- Kendrick Lamar, GNX
- Post Malone, F-1 Trillion
- Sabrina Carpenter, Short n’ Sweet
- Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department
Song of the Year
- Benson Boone, Beautiful Things
- Billie Eilish, Birds of a Feather
- Chappell Roan, Good Luck, Babe!
- Hozier, Too Sweet
- Kendrick Lamar, Not Like Us
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, Die With a Smile
- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen, I Had Some Help
- Sabrina Carpenter, Espresso
- Shaboozey, A Bar Song (Tipsy)
- Teddy Swims, Lose Control
Collaboration of the Year
- Kendrick Lamar & SZA, Luther
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, Die With a Smile
- Marshmello & Kane Brown, Miles on It
- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen, I Had Some Help
- ROSÉ & Bruno Mars, APT.
- Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone, Fortnight
Social Song of the Year
- Chappell Roan, HOT TO GO!
- Djo, End of Beginning
- Doechii, Anxiety
- Lola Young, Messy
- Shaboozey, A Bar Song (Tipsy)
- Tommy Richman, Million Dollar Baby
American Music Awards 2025, le nomination (seconda parte)
Ecco le nomination dell'edizione 2025 dello show:
Favorite Touring Artist
- Billie Eilish
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Taylor Swift
- Zach Bryan
Favorite Music Video
- Benson Boone, Beautiful Things
- KAROL G, Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
- Kendrick Lamar, Not Like Us
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, Die With A Smile
- Shaboozey, A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Favorite Male Pop Artist
- Benson Boone
- Bruno Mars
- Hozier
- Teddy Swims
- The Weeknd
Favorite Female Pop Artist
- Billie Eilish
- Chappell Roan
- Lady Gaga
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Taylor Swift
Favorite Pop Album
- Billie Eilish, Hit Me Hard and Soft
- Chappell Roan, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
- Charli xcx, Brat
- Sabrina Carpenter, Short n’ Sweet
- Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department
Favorite Pop Song
- Benson Boone, Beautiful Things
- Billie Eilish, Birds of a Feather
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, Die With a Smile
- Sabrina Carpenter, Espresso
- Teddy Swims, Lose Control
Favorite Male Country Artist
- Jelly Roll
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Post Malone
- Shaboozey
Favorite Female Country Artist
- Beyoncé
- Ella Langley
- Kacey Musgraves
- Lainey Wilson
- Megan Moroney
Favorite Country Duo or Group
- Dan + Shay
- Old Dominion
- Parmalee
- The Red Clay Strays
- Zac Brown Band
Favorite Country Album
- Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter
- Jelly Roll, Beautifully Broken
- Megan Moroney, Am I Okay?
- Post Malone, F-1 Trillion
- Shaboozey, Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going
Favorite Country Song
- Jelly Roll, I Am Not Okay
- Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph, High Road
- Luke Combs, Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma
- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen, I Had Some Help
- Shaboozey, A Bar Song (Tipsy)
American Music Awards 2025, le nomination (terza parte)
Ecco le candidature dello show:
Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist
- Drake
- Eminem
- Future
- Kendrick Lamar
- Tyler, The Creator
Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist
- Doechii
- GloRilla
- Latto
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Sexyy Red
Favorite Hip-Hop Album
- Eminem, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)
- Future & Metro Boomin, We Don’t Trust You
- Gunna, one of wun
- Kendrick Lamar, GNX
- Tyler, The Creator, Chromakopia
Favorite Hip-Hop Song
- Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar, Like That
- GloRilla, TGIF
- GloRilla & Sexyy Red, Whatchu Kno About Me
- Kendrick Lamar, Not Like Us
- Kendrick Lamar & SZA, Luther
Favorite Male R&B Artist
- Bryson Tiller
- Chris Brown
- PARTYNEXTDOOR
- The Weeknd
- Usher
Favorite Female R&B Artist
- Kehlani
- Muni Long
- Summer Walker
- SZA
- Tyla
Favorite R&B Album
- Bryson Tiller, Bryson Tiller
- PARTYNEXTDOOR, PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4)
- PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U
- SZA, SOS Deluxe: LANA
- The Weeknd, Hurry Up Tomorrow
Favorite R&B Song
- Chris Brown, Residuals
- Muni Long, Made for Me
- SZA, Saturn
- The Weeknd & Playboi Carti, Timeless
- Tommy Richman, Million Dollar Baby
Favorite Male Latin Artist
- Bad Bunny
- Feid
- Peso Pluma
- Rauw Alejandro
- Tito Double P
Favorite Female Latin Artist
- Becky G
- KAROL G
- Natti Natasha
- Shakira
- Young Miko
Favorite Latin Duo or Group
- Calibre 50
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Firme
- Grupo Frontera
- Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda
Favorite Latin Album
- Bad Bunny, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS
- Fuerza Regida, Dolido Pero No Arrepentido
- Peso Pluma, ÉXODO
- Rauw Alejandro, Cosa Nuestra
- Tito Double P, INCÓMODO
Favorite Latin Song
- Bad Bunny, DtMF
- FloyyMenor X Cris Mj, Gata Only
- KAROL G, Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
- Oscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida, Tu Boda
- Shakira, Soltera
American Music Awards 2025, le nomination (quarta parte)
Ecco altre candidature di questa 51esima edizione degli American Music Awards:
Favorite Rock Artist
- Hozier
- Linkin Park
- Pearl Jam
- Twenty One Pilots
- Zach Bryan
Favorite Rock Album
- Hozier, Unreal Unearth: Unending
- Koe Wetzel, 9 lives
- The Marías, Submarine
- Twenty One Pilots, Clancy
- Zach Bryan, The Great American Bar Scene
Favorite Rock Song
- Green Day, Dilemma
- Hozier, Too Sweet
- Linkin Park, The Emptiness Machine
- Myles Smith, Stargazing
- Zach Bryan, Pink Skies
Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist
- Charli xcx
- David Guetta
- John Summit
- Lady Gaga
- Marshmello
Favorite Soundtrack
- Arcane League of Legends: Season 2
- Hazbin Hotel (Original Soundtrack)
- Moana 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) • Auliʻi Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson and Cast
- Twisters: The Album
- Wicked: The Soundtrack • Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Cast
Favorite Afrobeats Artist
- Asake
- Rema
- Tems
- Tyla
- Wizkid
Favorite K-Pop Artist
- ATEEZ
- Jimin
- RM
- ROSÉ
- Stray Kids
American Music Awards 2025, i presenter
I prestigiosi riconoscimenti saranno consegnati da:
- Alix Earle
- Blake Shelton
- Cara Delevingne
- Ciara
- Dan + Shay
- Jordan Chiles
- Kai Cenat
- Megan Moroney
- Nikki Glaser
- Shaboozey
- Tiffany Haddish
- Wayne Brady
American Music Awards 2025, l'artista più nominato
Kendrick Lamar guida la lista delle nomination con ben undici candidature, segue Post Malone a quota otto. Subito dopo Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan e Shaboozey con sette nomination a testa.
