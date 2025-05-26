American Music Awards 2025, la guida completa

Ecco le nomination della 51esima edizione dello show:

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Kendrick Lamar

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone

Sabrina Carpenter

SZA

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

New Artist of the Year

Benson Boone

Chappell Roan

Gracie Abrams

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Tommy Richman

Album of the Year

Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter

Billie Eilish, Hit Me Hard and Soft

Chappell Roan, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Charli xcx, Brat

Gracie Abrams, The Secret of Us

Future & Metro Boomin, We Don’t Trust You

Kendrick Lamar, GNX

Post Malone, F-1 Trillion

Sabrina Carpenter, Short n’ Sweet

Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department

Song of the Year

Benson Boone, Beautiful Things

Billie Eilish, Birds of a Feather

Chappell Roan, Good Luck, Babe!

Hozier, Too Sweet

Kendrick Lamar, Not Like Us

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, Die With a Smile

Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen, I Had Some Help

Sabrina Carpenter, Espresso

Shaboozey, A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Teddy Swims, Lose Control

Collaboration of the Year

Kendrick Lamar & SZA, Luther

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, Die With a Smile

Marshmello & Kane Brown, Miles on It

Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen, I Had Some Help

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars, APT.

Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone, Fortnight

Social Song of the Year