Damiano David, Voices è il nuovo singolo prima di Funny Little Fears

Il cantautore ha pubblicato l'ultimo brano prima del lancio del suo album d'esordio da solista, previsto per il 16 maggio
È uscito venerdì 2 maggio, dopo una efficace campagna di lancio sui social, Voices, il quinto singolo da solista di Damiano David, l'ultimo prima della pubblicazione dell'attesissimo album Funny Little Fears, in arrivo il 16 maggio per Sony Music Italy / Epic Records in digitale e in fisico nella doppia versione Cd e vinile.
L'annuncio sui social
Voices è il primo brano della tracklist dell'album. Una canzone che conferma la svolta pop della voce dei Måneskin, che lo ha annunciato sui social attraverso un post su Instagram e un video su TikTok. "Rappresenta la mia battaglia interiore contro tutto ciò che mi ha portato lontano da me, dalla capacità di capire quello che volevo ma soprattutto quello che non volevo", ha commentato il cantante.
Damiano ha anche parlato dell'album in arrivo: "Ho definito Funny little fears il diario emotivo di questo mio ultimo anno. Scriverlo mi ha aiutato a superare alcuni blocchi emotivi e alcune ansie, e a mostrare un lato personale e musicale per me importante. Pubblicare Voices prima dell'uscita dell'album è come voltare l'ultima pagina del prologo di questo diario".
Il testo di Voices
New heights, new me, new state
New look, new cut, new plate
But I still feel you close
My new girl, she don't lie
She wants that simple life
But damn, she sounds like you
They say that movin' on will heal it over time
It's your imagination tellin' you the lies
They say throwin' out your things would set it right
Out of sight, but you're still on my mind
All these voices, they're gonna find me wherever I go, wherever I go
All thesе voices, they're gonna drivе me right back to your door, right back to your door
Oh, baby, I've been runnin', chasing after silence, every road I take leads straight to you
All these voices, they're gonna find me wherever I go (Ooh)
Tell me you can hear 'em too
Do you hear them late at night
When he's layin' by your side?
Do they cut through like a knife?
Do they make them memories pour
Deep down into your core?
They make you want me more
They say that movin' on will heal it over time
It's your imagination tellin' you the lies
They say throwin' out your things would set it right
Out of sight, but you're still on my mind
All these voices, they're gonna find me wherever I go, wherever I go
All these voices, they're gonna drive me right back to your door, right back to your door
Oh, baby, I've been runnin', chasing after silence, every road I take leads straight to you
All these voices, they're gonna find me wherever I go (Ooh)
Tell me you can hear 'em too
They're all in my head
Won't let me to bed
Won't let me forget
They're goin' 'round, 'round, yeah
They're all in my head
Won't let me to bed
Won't let me forget
They're goin' 'round, 'round, yeah
All these voices, they're gonna find me wherever I go, wherever I go
All these voices, they're gonna drive me right back to your door, right back to your door
Oh, baby, I've been runnin', chasing after silence, every road I take leads straight to you
All these voices, they're gonna find me wherever I go (Ooh)
Tell me you can hear 'em too
They're all in my head
Won't let me to bed
Won't let me forget
They're goin' 'round, 'round, yeah
They're all in my head
Won't let me to bed
Won't let me forget
They're goin' 'round, 'round, yeah