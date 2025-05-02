Damiano David, Voices è il nuovo singolo prima di Funny Little Fears

Il testo di Voices

New heights, new me, new state

New look, new cut, new plate

But I still feel you close

My new girl, she don't lie

She wants that simple life

But damn, she sounds like you

They say that movin' on will heal it over time

It's your imagination tellin' you the lies

They say throwin' out your things would set it right

Out of sight, but you're still on my mind





All these voices, they're gonna find me wherever I go, wherever I go

All thesе voices, they're gonna drivе me right back to your door, right back to your door

Oh, baby, I've been runnin', chasing after silence, every road I take leads straight to you

All these voices, they're gonna find me wherever I go (Ooh)

Tell me you can hear 'em too

Do you hear them late at night

When he's layin' by your side?

Do they cut through like a knife?

Do they make them memories pour

Deep down into your core?

They make you want me more



They say that movin' on will heal it over time

It's your imagination tellin' you the lies

They say throwin' out your things would set it right

Out of sight, but you're still on my mind



All these voices, they're gonna find me wherever I go, wherever I go

All these voices, they're gonna drive me right back to your door, right back to your door

Oh, baby, I've been runnin', chasing after silence, every road I take leads straight to you

All these voices, they're gonna find me wherever I go (Ooh)

Tell me you can hear 'em too





They're all in my head

Won't let me to bed

Won't let me forget

They're goin' 'round, 'round, yeah

They're all in my head

Won't let me to bed

Won't let me forget

They're goin' 'round, 'round, yeah



All these voices, they're gonna find me wherever I go, wherever I go

All these voices, they're gonna drive me right back to your door, right back to your door

Oh, baby, I've been runnin', chasing after silence, every road I take leads straight to you

All these voices, they're gonna find me wherever I go (Ooh)

Tell me you can hear 'em too





They're all in my head

Won't let me to bed

Won't let me forget

They're goin' 'round, 'round, yeah

They're all in my head

Won't let me to bed

Won't let me forget

They're goin' 'round, 'round, yeah