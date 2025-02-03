Grammy Awards 2025, tutti i vincitori: da Kendrick Lamar a Beyoncé

Esplora tutte le offerte Sky
Offerte
Cosa vedere:
Come vederlo:
Online con Sky:

Grammy Awards 2025, i vincitori: da Kendrick Lamar a Beyoncé

Musica

Matteo Rossini

Photo IPA by John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Introduzione

Trevor Noah ha condotto una delle notti più importanti del mondo della musica. Tante conferme, ma anche molte sorprese. Kendrick Lamar grande trionfatore, Beyoncé ha esteso il suo record di vittorie, tra queste quella per l'Album of the Year. Ecco i vincitori delle principali categorie dei Grammy Awards 2025

Quello che devi sapere

Best New Artist

Chappell Roan ha portato a casa la statuetta. Per l’ottavo anno consecutivo un’artista femminile ha avuto la meglio in questa categoria.

Record of the Year

Kendrick Lamar ha vinto con Not Like Us. Il rapper sarà l'headliner dell'Halftime Show dell'imminente Super Bowl.

Song of the Year

Vittoria per Kendrick Lamar con Not Like Us.

Album of the Year

Cowboy Carter di Beyoncé ha vinto nella categoria Album of the Year.

Best Pop Vocal Album

Sabrina Carpenter, presentatasi ai nastri di partenza con sei candidature, ha trionfato con l’album Short n’ Sweet.

Best Pop Solo Performance

Altra statuetta per Sabrina Carpenter. La vittoria è arrivata grazie alla hit Espresso

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Statuetta conquistata dal duetto Die With A Smile di Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars. La voce di Born This Way è l'artista ad aver vinto più volte in questa categoria, ricordiamo Rain On Me con Ariana Grande e Shallow con Bradley Cooper.

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Norah Jones ha portato a casa la statuetta con Visions.

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Vittoria conquistata da Neverender dei Justice e Tame Impala.

Best Dance Pop Recording

Charli xcx ha battuto gli altri candidati con Von Dutch, primo singolo estratto dall’album brat, tra i dischi più amati e apprezzati del 2024.

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Charli xcx ha vinto con l’acclamato brat.

Best R&B Song

SZA ha battuto gli altri nominati grazie al brano Saturn.

Best R&B Performance

Statuetta conquistata da Made For Me (Live On BET) di Muni Long.

Best R&B Album

Chris Brown ha vinto nella categoria Best R&B Album con 11:11 (Deluxe).

Best Progressive R&B Album

Vittoria a pari merito per AverySunshine con So Glad to Know You e NxWorries con Why Lawd?

Best Latin Pop Album

Shakira ha collezionato un’altra statuetta con l’album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran uscito nel marzo dello scorso anno.

Best Rock Album

Hackney Diamonds dei Rolling Stones hanno conquistato l'ambito riconoscimento.

Best Rock Song

L'artista statunitense St Vincent ha trionfato con il brano Broken Man.

Best Rock Performance

Storia vittoria per i Fab Four. I Beatles hanno vinto con Now and Then, primo brano realizzato con l’intelligenza artificiale ad essere candidato ai Grammy Awards.

Best Rap Performance

Anche questa vittoria è andata a Kendrick Lamar con Not Like Us.

Best Rap Song

Altro trionfo di Kendrick Lamar con Not Like Us.

Best Rap Album

La statuetta per il Best Rap Album è andata a Doechii per Alligator Bites Never Heal.

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Statuetta vinta da 3:AM di Rapsody ed Erykah Badu.

Best Country Album

Storica vittoria per Beyoncé con Cowboy Carter.

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Beyoncé ha allungato il suo record di vittorie ai Grammy Awards. L’artista ha trionfato con II Most Wanted in duetto con Miley Cyrus.

Best Country Solo Performance

Chris Stapleton ha avuto la meglio con It Takes A Woman.

Best Country Song

Vittoria conquistata da Kacey Musgraves con The Architect.

Best African Music Performance

Il premio come Best African Music Performance è andato a Tems con Love Me JeJe.

Best Alternative Music Album

All Born Screaming di St Vincent ha battuto tutti gli altri candidati.

Best Alternative Music Performance

Altra statuetta per St Vincent con Flea.

Best Metal Performance

Vincitori Gojira, Marina Viotti e Victor Le Masne con Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!).

Best Music Video

Altra statuetta per Kendrick Lamar. Il rapper ha trionfato con la canzone Not Like Us.

Leggi anche

Musica

Grammy Awards 2025, tutti i vincitori: da Kendrick Lamar a Beyoncé

Serie TV

Elsbeth, trama e cast della serie tv spin-off di The Good Wife

Musica

Grammy Awards, la guida alla cerimonia: dalle nomination ai performer

Musica

Jovanotti, il nuovo album Il Corpo Umano - Vol. 1: tutti i dettagli

Musica

The Weeknd, è uscito il nuovo album Hurry Up Tomorrow: cosa sapere
in questa scheda
1/33