Grammy Awards 2025, tutti i vincitori: da Kendrick Lamar a Beyoncé

Grammy Awards 2025, i vincitori: da Kendrick Lamar a BeyoncéMusica
Introduzione
Trevor Noah ha condotto una delle notti più importanti del mondo della musica. Tante conferme, ma anche molte sorprese. Kendrick Lamar grande trionfatore, Beyoncé ha esteso il suo record di vittorie, tra queste quella per l'Album of the Year. Ecco i vincitori delle principali categorie dei Grammy Awards 2025
Quello che devi sapere
Best New Artist
Chappell Roan ha portato a casa la statuetta. Per l’ottavo anno consecutivo un’artista femminile ha avuto la meglio in questa categoria.
Record of the Year
Kendrick Lamar ha vinto con Not Like Us. Il rapper sarà l'headliner dell'Halftime Show dell'imminente Super Bowl.
Song of the Year
Vittoria per Kendrick Lamar con Not Like Us.
Album of the Year
Cowboy Carter di Beyoncé ha vinto nella categoria Album of the Year.
Best Pop Vocal Album
Sabrina Carpenter, presentatasi ai nastri di partenza con sei candidature, ha trionfato con l’album Short n’ Sweet.
Best Pop Solo Performance
Altra statuetta per Sabrina Carpenter. La vittoria è arrivata grazie alla hit Espresso
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Statuetta conquistata dal duetto Die With A Smile di Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars. La voce di Born This Way è l'artista ad aver vinto più volte in questa categoria, ricordiamo Rain On Me con Ariana Grande e Shallow con Bradley Cooper.
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Norah Jones ha portato a casa la statuetta con Visions.
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Vittoria conquistata da Neverender dei Justice e Tame Impala.
Best Dance Pop Recording
Charli xcx ha battuto gli altri candidati con Von Dutch, primo singolo estratto dall’album brat, tra i dischi più amati e apprezzati del 2024.
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Charli xcx ha vinto con l’acclamato brat.
Best R&B Song
SZA ha battuto gli altri nominati grazie al brano Saturn.
Best R&B Performance
Statuetta conquistata da Made For Me (Live On BET) di Muni Long.
Best R&B Album
Chris Brown ha vinto nella categoria Best R&B Album con 11:11 (Deluxe).
Best Progressive R&B Album
Vittoria a pari merito per AverySunshine con So Glad to Know You e NxWorries con Why Lawd?
Best Latin Pop Album
Shakira ha collezionato un’altra statuetta con l’album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran uscito nel marzo dello scorso anno.
Best Rock Album
Hackney Diamonds dei Rolling Stones hanno conquistato l'ambito riconoscimento.
Best Rock Song
L'artista statunitense St Vincent ha trionfato con il brano Broken Man.
Best Rock Performance
Storia vittoria per i Fab Four. I Beatles hanno vinto con Now and Then, primo brano realizzato con l’intelligenza artificiale ad essere candidato ai Grammy Awards.
Best Rap Performance
Anche questa vittoria è andata a Kendrick Lamar con Not Like Us.
Best Rap Song
Altro trionfo di Kendrick Lamar con Not Like Us.
Best Rap Album
La statuetta per il Best Rap Album è andata a Doechii per Alligator Bites Never Heal.
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Statuetta vinta da 3:AM di Rapsody ed Erykah Badu.
Best Country Album
Storica vittoria per Beyoncé con Cowboy Carter.
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Beyoncé ha allungato il suo record di vittorie ai Grammy Awards. L’artista ha trionfato con II Most Wanted in duetto con Miley Cyrus.
Best Country Solo Performance
Chris Stapleton ha avuto la meglio con It Takes A Woman.
Best Country Song
Vittoria conquistata da Kacey Musgraves con The Architect.
Best African Music Performance
Il premio come Best African Music Performance è andato a Tems con Love Me JeJe.
Best Alternative Music Album
All Born Screaming di St Vincent ha battuto tutti gli altri candidati.
Best Alternative Music Performance
Altra statuetta per St Vincent con Flea.
Best Metal Performance
Vincitori Gojira, Marina Viotti e Victor Le Masne con Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!).
Best Music Video
Altra statuetta per Kendrick Lamar. Il rapper ha trionfato con la canzone Not Like Us.
