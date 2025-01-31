Grammy Awards, la guida alla cerimonia: dalle nomination ai performer

Ecco le nomination delle categorie principali:

Album of the Year

André 3000 – New Blue Sun

Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter

Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet

Charli XCX – Brat

Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol. 4

Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft

Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department

Record of the Year

The Beatles – Now and Then

Beyoncé – Texas Hold ‘Em

Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso

Charli XCX – 360

Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!

Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – Fortnight



Song of the Year

Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile

Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – Fortnight

Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Sabrina Carpenter – Please Please Please

Beyoncé – Texas Hold ‘Em

Best New Artist

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

Raye

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Best Pop Vocal Album

Short n’ Sweet - Sabrina Carpenter

Hit Me Hard and Soft - Billie Eilish

Eternal Sunshine - Ariana Grande

The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess - Chappell Roan

The Tortured Poets Department - Taylor Swift

Best Pop Solo Performance

Beyoncé – Bodyguard

Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso

Charli XCX – Apple

Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather

Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Gracie Abrams featuring Taylor Swift – Us

Beyoncé featuring Post Malone – Levii’s Jeans

Charli XCX and Billie Eilish – Guess

Ariana Grande, Brandy, and Monica – The Boy Is Mine

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile

Best Rock Album

The Black Crowes – Happiness Bastards

Fontaines D.C. – Romance

Green Day – Saviors

Idles – Tangk

Pearl Jam – Dark Matter

The Rolling Stone – Hackney Diamonds

Jack White – No Name

Best Rock Song

The Black Keys – Beautiful People (Stay High)

St. Vincent – Broken Man

Pearl Jam – Dark Matter

Green Day – Dilemma

Idles – Gift Horse

Best Rock Performance

The Beatles – Now and Then

The Black Keys – Beautiful People (Stay High)

Green Day – The American Dream Is Killing Me

Idles – Gift Horse

Pearl Jam – Dark Matter

St. Vincent – Broken Man

Best Alternative Music Album

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – Wild God

Clairo – Charm

Kim Gordon – The Collective

Brittany Howard – What Now

St. Vincent – All Born Screaming

Best Metal Performance

Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor Le Masne – Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)

Judas Priest – Crown of Horns

Knocked Loose featuring Poppy – Suffocate

Metallica – Screaming Suicide

Spiritbox – Cellar Door

Best Rap Album

J. Cole – Might Delete Later

Common and Pete Rock – The Auditorium, Vol. 1

Doechii – Alligator Bites Never Heal

Eminem – The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)

Future and Metro Boomin – We Don’t Trust You