Grammy Awards, la guida alla cerimonia: dalle nomination ai performer

Introduzione
Domenica 2 febbraio Trevor Noah condurrà la 67esima edizione dei Grammy Awards dal palco della Crypto.com Arena di Los Angeles. Ecco tutto quello che c’è da sapere: dagli artisti che si esibiranno alle candidature
Quello che devi sapere
Grammy Awards 2025, quando si svolgono
La cerimonia di premiazione si svolgerà domenica 2 febbraio.
Grammy Awards 2025, dove si svolgono
La cerimonia di premiazione avrà luogo presso la Crypto.com Arena di Los Angeles.
Grammy Awards 2025, che edizione è
I Grammy Awards 2025 sono la sessantasettesima edizione nella storia dei premi.
Grammy Awards 2025, chi conduce
Trevor Noah è il conduttore della cerimonia.
Grammy Awards 2025, Trevor Noah ha già condotto in passato?
Il comico ha già condotto la cerimonia negli ultimi quattro anni.
Grammy Awards 2025, chi si esibisce
Ecco tutti i performer annunciati:
- Billie Eilish
- Chappell Roan
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Raye
- Benson Boone
- Teddy Swims
- Shakira
- Charli xcx
- Doechii
- Brad Paisley
- Brittany Howard
- Chris Martin
- Cynthia Erivo
- Herbie Hancock
- Jacob Collier
- Janelle Monáe
- John Legend
- Lainey Wilson
- St Vincent
- Stevie Wonder
- Sheryl Crow
Grammy Awards 2025, chi sono i presenter
Al momento l’organizzazione ha svelato la presenza di Taylor Swift.
Grammy Awards 2025, le categorie delle nomination
In totale le categorie dei Grammy Awards sono novantaquattro.
Grammy Awards 2025, quando sono state annunciate le nomination
Le candidature sono state annunciate l’8 novembre.
Grammy Awards, le nomination (prima parte)
Ecco le nomination delle categorie principali:
Album of the Year
André 3000 – New Blue Sun
Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter
Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet
Charli XCX – Brat
Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol. 4
Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft
Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department
Record of the Year
The Beatles – Now and Then
Beyoncé – Texas Hold ‘Em
Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso
Charli XCX – 360
Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!
Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – Fortnight
Song of the Year
Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile
Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – Fortnight
Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Sabrina Carpenter – Please Please Please
Beyoncé – Texas Hold ‘Em
Best New Artist
Benson Boone
Sabrina Carpenter
Doechii
Khruangbin
Raye
Chappell Roan
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Best Pop Vocal Album
Short n’ Sweet - Sabrina Carpenter
Hit Me Hard and Soft - Billie Eilish
Eternal Sunshine - Ariana Grande
The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess - Chappell Roan
The Tortured Poets Department - Taylor Swift
Best Pop Solo Performance
Beyoncé – Bodyguard
Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso
Charli XCX – Apple
Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Gracie Abrams featuring Taylor Swift – Us
Beyoncé featuring Post Malone – Levii’s Jeans
Charli XCX and Billie Eilish – Guess
Ariana Grande, Brandy, and Monica – The Boy Is Mine
Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile
Best Rock Album
The Black Crowes – Happiness Bastards
Fontaines D.C. – Romance
Green Day – Saviors
Idles – Tangk
Pearl Jam – Dark Matter
The Rolling Stone – Hackney Diamonds
Jack White – No Name
Best Rock Song
The Black Keys – Beautiful People (Stay High)
St. Vincent – Broken Man
Pearl Jam – Dark Matter
Green Day – Dilemma
Idles – Gift Horse
Best Rock Performance
The Beatles – Now and Then
The Black Keys – Beautiful People (Stay High)
Green Day – The American Dream Is Killing Me
Idles – Gift Horse
Pearl Jam – Dark Matter
St. Vincent – Broken Man
Best Alternative Music Album
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – Wild God
Clairo – Charm
Kim Gordon – The Collective
Brittany Howard – What Now
St. Vincent – All Born Screaming
Best Metal Performance
Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor Le Masne – Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)
Judas Priest – Crown of Horns
Knocked Loose featuring Poppy – Suffocate
Metallica – Screaming Suicide
Spiritbox – Cellar Door
Best Rap Album
J. Cole – Might Delete Later
Common and Pete Rock – The Auditorium, Vol. 1
Doechii – Alligator Bites Never Heal
Eminem – The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)
Future and Metro Boomin – We Don’t Trust You
Grammy Awards 2025, le nomination (seconda parte)
Ecco le altre nomination:
Best Rap Song
Rapsody featuring Hit-Boy – Asteroid
¥$ (Kanye West & Ty Dolla $Ign) featuring Rich the Kid & Playboi Carti – Carnival
Future and Metro Boomin featuring Kendrick Lamar – Like That
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
GloRilla – Yeah Glo!
Best Rap Performance
Cardi B – Enough (Miami)
Common and Pete Rock featuring Posdnuos – When the Sun Shines Again
Doechii – Nissan Altima
Eminem – Houdini
Future and Metro Boomin featuring Kendrick Lamar – Like That
GloRilla – Yeah Glo!
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Best R&B Album
Chris Brown – 11:11 (Deluxe)
Lalah Hathaway – Vantablack
Muni Long – Revenge
Lucky Daye – Algorithm
Usher – Coming Home
Best R&B Performance
Jhené Aiko – Guidance
Chris Brown – Residuals
Coco Jones – Here We Go (Uh Oh)
Muni Long – Made for Me (Live on BET)
SZA – Saturn
Best Alternative Jazz Album
Arooj Aftab – Night Reign
André 3000 – New Blue Sun
Robert Glasper – Code Derivation
Keyon Harrold – Foreverland
Meshell Ndegeocello – No More Water: The Gospel Of James Baldwin
Best Reggae Album
Collie Buddz – Take It Easy
Vybz Kartel – Party With Me
Shenseea – Never Gets Late Here
Various Artists – Bob Marley: One Love – Music Inspired By The Film (Deluxe)
The Wailers – Evolution
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Disclosure – She’s Gone, Dance On
Four Set – Loved
Fred Again.. and Baby Keem – Leavemealone
Justice and Tame Impala – Neverender
Kaytrananda featuring Childish Gambino – Witchy
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Charli XCX – Brat
Four Tet – Three
Justice – Hyperdrama
Kaytranada – Timeless
Zedd – Telos
Grammy Awards 2025, le nomination (terza parte)
Ecco le altre nomination:
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Alissia
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Ian Fitchuk
Mustard
Daniel Nigro
Best Country Album
Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter
Post Malone – F-1 Trillion
Kacey Musgraves – Deeper Well
Chris Stapleton – Higher
Lainey Wilson – Whirlwind
Best Country Solo Performance
Beyoncé – 16 Carriages
Jelly Roll – I Am Not Okay
Kacey Musgraves – The Architect
Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Chris Stapleton – It Takes a Woman
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
The Color Purple - (Various Artists)
Deadpool & Wolverine - (Various Artists)
Maestro: Music By Leonard Bernstein London Symphony Orchestra, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Bradley Cooper
Saltburn - (Various Artists)
Twisters: The Album - (Various Artists)
Best Score Soundtrack
American Fiction - Laura Karpman, composer
Challengers - Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers
The Color Purple - Kris Bowers, composer
Dune: Part Two - Hans Zimmer, composer
Shōgun - Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross & Leopold Ross, composers
Best Song Written for Visual Media
Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma [From “Twisters: The Album”]
Jessi Alexander, Luke Combs & Jonathan Singleton, songwriters (Luke Combs)
Better Place [From “TROLLS Band Together - Amy Allen, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters (*NSYNC & Justin Timberlake)
Can’t Catch Me Now [From “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes”] Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
It Never Went Away [From “American Symphony” Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
Love Will Survive [From “The Tattooist of Auschwitz”] Walter Afanasieff, Charlie Midnight, Kara Talve & Hans Zimmer, songwriters (Barbra Streisand)
Best Music video
Tailor Swif - A$AP Rocky
360 - Charli XCX
Houdini - Eminem
Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar
Fortnight - Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone
Grammy Awards 2025, i dettagli delle nomination
Beyoncé guida la lista delle candidature con undici nomination.
Grammy Awards, chi ha avuto più nomination
Beyoncé è l'artista con più nomination nella storia dei riconoscimenti. L’artista vanta ben novantanove candidature.
Grammy Awards, chi ha vinto più premi
Beyoncé detiene il record di vittorie con ben trentadue statuette.
Grammy Awards, la Recording Academy
La Recording Academy ha dichiarato sul suo sito ufficiale: “La missione della Recording Academy è di riconoscere l’eccellenza nelle arti e nelle scienze musicali, coltivare il benessere della comunità musicale e assicurare che la musica rimanga una parte indelebile della nostra cultura”.
