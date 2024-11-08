Grammy Awards 2025, le nomination

Le nomination della 67esima edizione del prestigioso premio musicale vedono le donne in testa. Tra le candidate: Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Charlie XCX, Chapell Roan e Sabrina Carpenter.
La cerimonia di premiazione si terrà il 2 febbraio 2025 - IN AGGIORNAMENTO
La Recording Academy ha annunciato i candidati per la sessantasettesima edizione dei Grammy Awards venerdì 8 novembre, premi che saranno consegnati in una serata di gala il prossimo 2 febbraio 2025.
Le nomination mettono in evidenza il lavoro delle artiste donne.
Taylor Swift, che ha trionfato ai Grammy 2024, ha ottenuto importanti candidature, tra cui album dell'anno, per il suo The Tortured Poets Department.
Significativa la nomina di Beyoncé nella categoria Miglior album Country, dopo che era stata snobbata ai Country Music Awards.
Entrano nel vivo della sfida anche Charlie XCX, che con Brat ha ispirato la stagione estiva sotto vari profili, non solo quello musicale.
Sabrina Carpenter si afferma sempre più tra le più importanti realtà musicali internazionali.
Not Like Us di Kendrick Lamarr, Please Please Please di Sabrina Carpenter e Texas Hold ‘Em di Beyoncé si sono affermate tra le migliori canzoni dell'anno.
Ecco i candidati ai Grammy Awards 2025 nel dettaglio.
Tutte le nomination delle principali categorie
Album of the Year
André 3000 – New Blue Sun
Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter
Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet
Charli XCX – Brat
Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol. 4
Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft
Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department
Record of the Year
The Beatles – Now and Then
Beyoncé – Texas Hold ‘Em
Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso
Charli XCX – 360
Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!
Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – Fortnight
Song of the Year
Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile
Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – Fortnight
Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Sabrina Carpenter – Please Please Please
Beyoncé – Texas Hold ‘Em
Best New Artist
Benson Boone
Sabrina Carpenter
Doechii
Khruangbin
Raye
Chappell Roan
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Best Pop Vocal Album
Short n’ Sweet - Sabrina Carpenter
Hit Me Hard and Soft - Billie Eilish
Eternal Sunshine - Ariana Grande
The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess - Chappell Roan
The Tortured Poets Department - Taylor Swift
Best Pop Solo Performance
Beyoncé – Bodyguard
Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso
Charli XCX – Apple
Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Gracie Abrams featuring Taylor Swift – Us
Beyoncé featuring Post Malone – Levii’s Jeans
Charli XCX and Billie Eilish – Guess
Ariana Grande, Brandy, and Monica – The Boy Is Mine
Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile