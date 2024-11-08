Grammy Awards 2025, le nomination

La Recording Academy ha annunciato i candidati per la sessantasettesima edizione dei Grammy Awards venerdì 8 novembre, premi che saranno consegnati in una serata di gala il prossimo 2 febbraio 2025 . Le nomination mettono in evidenza il lavoro delle artiste donne . Taylor Swift , che ha trionfato ai Grammy 2024, ha ottenuto importanti candidature, tra cui album dell'anno, per il suo The Tortured Poets Department . Significativa la nomina di Beyoncé nella categoria Miglior album Country , dopo che era stata snobbata ai Country Music Awards. Entrano nel vivo della sfida anche Charlie XCX , che con Brat ha ispirato la stagione estiva sotto vari profili, non solo quello musicale. Sabrina Carpenter si afferma sempre più tra le più importanti realtà musicali internazionali. Not Like Us di Kendrick Lamarr, Please Please Please di Sabrina Carpenter e Texas Hold ‘Em di Beyoncé si sono affermate tra le migliori canzoni dell'anno. Ecco i candidati ai Grammy Awards 2025 nel dettaglio.

Tutte le nomination delle principali categorie



Album of the Year

André 3000 – New Blue Sun

Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter

Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet

Charli XCX – Brat

Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol. 4

Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft

Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department



Record of the Year

The Beatles – Now and Then

Beyoncé – Texas Hold ‘Em

Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso

Charli XCX – 360

Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!

Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – Fortnight



Song of the Year

Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile

Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – Fortnight

Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Sabrina Carpenter – Please Please Please

Beyoncé – Texas Hold ‘Em

Best New Artist

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

Raye

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Best Pop Vocal Album

Short n’ Sweet - Sabrina Carpenter

Hit Me Hard and Soft - Billie Eilish

Eternal Sunshine - Ariana Grande

The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess - Chappell Roan

The Tortured Poets Department - Taylor Swift

Best Pop Solo Performance

Beyoncé – Bodyguard

Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso

Charli XCX – Apple

Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather

Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Gracie Abrams featuring Taylor Swift – Us

Beyoncé featuring Post Malone – Levii’s Jeans

Charli XCX and Billie Eilish – Guess

Ariana Grande, Brandy, and Monica – The Boy Is Mine

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile

