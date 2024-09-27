The Cure, il nuovo brano Alone anticipa l'album Songs of a Lost World

A sedici anni dall’album 4:13 Dream, il gruppo è tornato con Alone, primo singolo estratto da Songs of a Lost World in uscita il 1° novembre. La canzone è una riflessione sui cambiamenti e sull’impossibilità di arrestare lo scorrere inesorabile del tempo

A sedici anni da 4:13 Dream, The Cure hanno annunciato l’arrivo del loro quattordicesimo progetto discografico Songs of a Lost World. L’album è stato anticipato dal singolo Alone, uscito venerdì 27 settembre.

the cure, il ritorno della band

Una delle formazioni rock più famose nella storia della musica è tornata. Venerdì 27 settembre il gruppo ha lanciato Alone, di cui ha pubblicato il lyric video sul suo canale YouTube. La canzone, dalla durata di oltre sei minuti, ha aperto alla nuova era discografia della band guidata dalla voce di Robert Smith.

Alone è il primo singolo estratto dall’album Songs of a Lost World in uscita tra poche settimane, più precisamente il 1° novembre. La canzone è una riflessione sui cambiamenti e sull’impossibilità di arrestare lo scorrere inesorabile del tempo. Questo il testo di Alone:

This is the end

Of every song that we sing

The fire burned out to ash

And the stars

Grown dim with tears

Cold and afraid

The ghosts of all that we’ve been

We toast with bitter dregs

To our emptiness

And the birds

Falling out of our skies

And the words

Falling out of our minds

And here is to love

To all the love

Falling out of our lives

Hopes and dreams are gone

The end of every song

And it all stops

We were always sure

That we would never change

And it all stops

We were always sure

That we would stay the same

But it all stops

And we close our eyes

To sleep

To dream

A boy and girl

Who dream the world is nothing

But a dream...

Where did it go?

Where did it go?

Broken voiced lament

To call us home

This is the end

Of every song we sing

Alone