The Cure, il nuovo brano Alone anticipa l'album Songs of a Lost World

The Cure, il nuovo singolo Alone anticipa l'uscita dell'album Songs of a Lost World

Musica

Matteo Rossini

©IPA/Fotogramma

A sedici anni dall’album 4:13 Dream, il gruppo è tornato con Alone, primo singolo estratto da Songs of a Lost World in uscita il 1° novembre. La canzone è una riflessione sui cambiamenti e sull’impossibilità di arrestare lo scorrere inesorabile del tempo

A sedici anni da 4:13 Dream, The Cure hanno annunciato l’arrivo del loro quattordicesimo progetto discografico Songs of a Lost World. L’album è stato anticipato dal singolo Alone, uscito venerdì 27 settembre.

the cure, il ritorno della band

Una delle formazioni rock più famose nella storia della musica è tornata. Venerdì 27 settembre il gruppo ha lanciato Alone, di cui ha pubblicato il lyric video sul suo canale YouTube. La canzone, dalla durata di oltre sei minuti, ha aperto alla nuova era discografia della band guidata dalla voce di Robert Smith.

 

Alone è il primo singolo estratto dall’album Songs of a Lost World in uscita tra poche settimane, più precisamente il 1° novembre. La canzone è una riflessione sui cambiamenti e sull’impossibilità di arrestare lo scorrere inesorabile del tempo. Questo il testo di Alone:

 

This is the end

Of every song that we sing 

The fire burned out to ash 

And the stars

Grown dim with tears

 

Cold and afraid

The ghosts of all that we’ve been 

We toast with bitter dregs

To our emptiness

 

And the birds

Falling out of our skies 

And the words

Falling out of our minds 

And here is to love

To all the love

Falling out of our lives

 

Hopes and dreams are gone 

The end of every song

 

And it all stops

We were always sure

That we would never change 

And it all stops

We were always sure

That we would stay the same 

But it all stops

And we close our eyes

To sleep

To dream

A boy and girl

Who dream the world is nothing 

But a dream...

 

Where did it go? 

Where did it go? 

Broken voiced lament

To call us home

 

This is the end

Of every song we sing 

Alone

approfondimento

Songs of a Lost World, il nuovo album di The Cure in uscita a novembre

Dal debutto alla fine degli anni ’70 ai grandi successi collezionati nel corso dei decenni successivi, The Cure sono tra i grandi protagonisti della musica post punk e new wave. Tra gli album più noti troviamo sicuramente Three Imaginary Boys, The Head on the Door, Disintegration e Wish.

approfondimento

The Cure, nuovi brani in un vinile ecosostenibile dal vivo

Per quanto riguarda i singoli, ricordiamo Boys Don't Cry, Friday I’m In Love e Just Like a Heaven. Nel corso della carriera il gruppo ha collezionato numerosi riconoscimenti, tra i quali due nomination ai Grammy Awards e due statuette ai BRIT Awards nella categoria British Video of the Year per Lullaby nel 1990 e come British Group nel 1991.

