The Cure, il nuovo brano Alone anticipa l'album Songs of a Lost World

The Cure, il nuovo singolo Alone anticipa l'uscita dell'album Songs of a Lost WorldMusica
A sedici anni dall’album 4:13 Dream, il gruppo è tornato con Alone, primo singolo estratto da Songs of a Lost World in uscita il 1° novembre. La canzone è una riflessione sui cambiamenti e sull’impossibilità di arrestare lo scorrere inesorabile del tempo
A sedici anni da 4:13 Dream, The Cure hanno annunciato l’arrivo del loro quattordicesimo progetto discografico Songs of a Lost World. L’album è stato anticipato dal singolo Alone, uscito venerdì 27 settembre.
the cure, il ritorno della band
Una delle formazioni rock più famose nella storia della musica è tornata. Venerdì 27 settembre il gruppo ha lanciato Alone, di cui ha pubblicato il lyric video sul suo canale YouTube. La canzone, dalla durata di oltre sei minuti, ha aperto alla nuova era discografia della band guidata dalla voce di Robert Smith.
Alone è il primo singolo estratto dall’album Songs of a Lost World in uscita tra poche settimane, più precisamente il 1° novembre. La canzone è una riflessione sui cambiamenti e sull’impossibilità di arrestare lo scorrere inesorabile del tempo. Questo il testo di Alone:
This is the end
Of every song that we sing
The fire burned out to ash
And the stars
Grown dim with tears
Cold and afraid
The ghosts of all that we’ve been
We toast with bitter dregs
To our emptiness
And the birds
Falling out of our skies
And the words
Falling out of our minds
And here is to love
To all the love
Falling out of our lives
Hopes and dreams are gone
The end of every song
And it all stops
We were always sure
That we would never change
And it all stops
We were always sure
That we would stay the same
But it all stops
And we close our eyes
To sleep
To dream
A boy and girl
Who dream the world is nothing
But a dream...
Where did it go?
Where did it go?
Broken voiced lament
To call us home
This is the end
Of every song we sing
Alone
Dal debutto alla fine degli anni ’70 ai grandi successi collezionati nel corso dei decenni successivi, The Cure sono tra i grandi protagonisti della musica post punk e new wave. Tra gli album più noti troviamo sicuramente Three Imaginary Boys, The Head on the Door, Disintegration e Wish.
Per quanto riguarda i singoli, ricordiamo Boys Don't Cry, Friday I’m In Love e Just Like a Heaven. Nel corso della carriera il gruppo ha collezionato numerosi riconoscimenti, tra i quali due nomination ai Grammy Awards e due statuette ai BRIT Awards nella categoria British Video of the Year per Lullaby nel 1990 e come British Group nel 1991.