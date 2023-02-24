Ariana Grande e The Weeknd svelano il remix di "Die For You"

L'attesa è finita: The Weeknd e Ariana Grande hanno pubblicato il remix di Die For You, brano tratto dall’album Starboy del 2016 dell'artista canadese. Questa è la seconda collaborazione tra i due, che insieme avevano già lavorato al remix di Save your tears, sempre del cantante. Dall’inizio del 2023, Die For You ha continuato a conquistare consenti, tanto da essere stabile nella Top10 della Billboard Hot 100, rientrando dopo anni anche nella Top20 della Billboard Global 200. “Ho scritto e registrato una strofa per il mio caro amico dopo una giornata di 14 ore sul set. Questa eccezione doveva essere fatta", ha scritto Ariana Grande sui social, anticipando l'uscita del brano. Ecco il testo e la traduzione della canzone.

Die For You, il testo

I'm findin' ways to articulate the feelin' I'm goin' through

I just can't say I don't love you (Yeah)

'Cause I love you, yeah

It's hard for me to communicate the thoughts that I hold

But tonight, I'm gon' let you know

Let me tell the truth

Baby, let me tell the truth, yeah

You know what I'm thinkin', see it in your eyes

You hate that you want me, hate it when you cry

You're scared to be lonely, 'specially in the night

I'm scared that I'll miss you, happens every time

I don't want this feelin', I can't afford love

I try to find a reason to pull us apart

It ain't workin' 'cause you're perfect

And I know that you're worth it

I can't walk away, oh

Even though we're goin' through it (Ah)

And it makes you feel alone

Just know that I would die for you (Ooh, ooh)

Baby, I would die for you, yeah

The distance and the time between us (Distance and the time)

It'll never change my mind 'cause

Baby, I would die for you (I would die for you)

Baby, I would die for you, yeah

I'm findin' ways to stay concentrated on what I gotta do

But, baby boy, it's so hard 'round you

And yes, I'm blamin' you

And you know I can't fake it, now or never

And you insinuatin' that you think we might be better

Better me and you

Yeah, I know you do

You know what I'm thinkin', see it in your eyes

You hate that you want me, hate it when you cry

It ain't workin' 'cause you're perfect (Mm)

And I know you deserve it

I can't walk away

Even though we're goin' through it

And it makes you (Me) feel alone

Just know that I would die for you (I would die for you)

Baby, I would die for you, yeah

The distance and the time between us

It'll never change my mind 'cause

Baby, I would die for you (I would die for you, uh)

Baby, I would die for you, yeah (I would die for you)

I would die for you, I would lie for you

Keep it real with you, I would kill for you, my baby

I'm just sayin', yeah

I would die for you, I would lie for you

Keep it real with you, I would kill for you, my baby

Na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na-na

Even though we're goin' through it (Ooh)

And it makes you feel alone (No, no)

Just know that I would die for you (No)

Baby, I would die for you, yeah

The distance and the time between us (Ooh)

It'll never change my mind 'cause (No, no)

Baby, I would die for you (No)

Baby, I would die for you, yeah (Oh, babe)