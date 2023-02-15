Lana Del Rey svela A&W, testo e traduzione della nuova canzone

A San Valentino, la cantante ha pubblicato il secondo singolo dell’album in uscita a marzo, una ballad di 7 minuti
Lana Del Rey ha fatto il regalo di San Valentino ai suoi fan svelando il nuovo singolo A&W. Il brano è incluso nell’album Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd, che è previsto in uscita il prossimo 24 marzo. Tra le peculiarità della canzone c’è la sua durata, ben 7 minuti. È una ballata molto intensa scritta dalla musicista statunitense insieme a Jack Antonoff. A&W non è il primo singolo estratto dalla tracklist del nuovo disco ma rappresenta il secondo brano, e probabilmente l’ultimo, prima che venga pubblicato. La canzone è divisa in due parti.
Il testo di A&W
Ecco il testo completo di A&W
[Part I: American ****]
I haven't done a cartwheel since I was nine
I haven't seen my mother in a long, long time
I mean, look at me, look at the length of my hair, my face, the shape of my body
Do you really think I give a damn what I do after years of just hearing them talking?
I say I live in Rosemead, really, I'm at the Ramada
It doesn't really matter, doesn't really, really matter
Call him up, come in to my bedroom
Ended up we fuck on the hotel floor
It's not about having someone to love me anymore
This is the experience of being an American w****
Calling up one from calling up another
Forensic Files wasn't on
Watching Teenage Diary of a Girl
Wondering what went wrong
I'm a princess, I'm divisive
Ask me why I'm like this
Maybe I just kinda like this
I don't know, maybe I'm just like this
I say I live in Rosemead, really, I'm at the Ramada
It doesn't really matter, doesn't really, really matter
Call him up, he comes over again
Yeah, I know I'm over my head, but, oh
It's not about having someone to love me anymore
No, this is the experience of being an American w****
I mean, look at my hair
Look at the length of it there, the shape of my body
If I told you that it was me
Do you really think that anybody would think I didn't ask for it?
I didn't ask for it
I'm testifying, already f***** up my story
On top of this, mm
So many other things you can't believe
Did you know a singer can still be
Looking like a side piece at thirty-three?
God's a charlatan, don't look at me
Puts the shower on while he calls me
Seems like a bad time to talk to me
I'm invisible, look how you hold me
I'm invisible, I'm invisible
I'm a ghost now, look how you hold me now
It's not about having someone to love me anymore (Oh, okay)
No, this is the experience of being an American w****
It's not about having someone to love me anymore
No, this is the experience of being an American w****
[Part II: Jimmy]
This is the experience of being an American w****
This is the experience of being an American w****
Shimmy Shimmy Ko-Ko-Bop, Jimmy, Jimmy ride
Shimmy Shimmy Ko-Ko-Bop, Jimmy, get me high (Oh, my God)
Love me if you live and love, you can be my light
Jimmy, only love me when he wanna get high
Jimmy, only love me when he wanna get high
Jimmy, only love me when he wanna get high
Jimmy, only love me when he wanna get high
Your mom called, I told her
"You're f****** up big time"
Your mom called, I told her
"You're f****** up big time"
Shimmy Shimmy Ko-Ko-Bop, Jimmy, Jimmy ride
Shimmy Shimmy Ko-Ko-Bop, Jimmy, get me high
Love me if you live and love, you can be my light (Mm)
Jimmy, only love me when he wanna get high
Jimmy, only love me when he wanna get high
Jimmy, only love me when he wanna get high
Jimmy, only love me when he wanna get high
Your mom called, I told her
"You're f****** up big time"
Jimmy, you should switch it up, baby, light it up
Jimmy, if you leave the house, find me in the club (Like)
Jimmy, if you switch it up, you should light it up
Jimmy, if you leave the house, find me in the club (Hey)
Your mom called, I told her
"You're f****** up big time"
But I don't care, baby, I already lost my mind
Jimmy, if I lie it up, find me in the club (Mind, mind)
Your mom called, I told her
"You're f****** up big time"
Shimmy Shimmy Ko-Ko-Bop, Jimmy, Jimmy ride
Shimmy Shimmy Ko-Ko-Bop, Jimmy, get me high
Love me if you live and love, you can be my light
Jimmy only love me when he wanna get high
Jimmy only love me when he wanna get high
Jimmy only love me when he wanna get high
Jimmy only love me when he wanna get high
Your mom called, I told her
"You're fucking up big time"
La traduzione di A&W
Di seguito la traduzione di A&W
[Parte I: p****** americana]
Non faccio la ruota da quando avevo nove anni
Non vedo mia madre da molto, molto tempo
Voglio dire, guardami, guarda la lunghezza dei miei capelli, il mio viso, la forma del mio corpo
Pensi davvero che me ne frega niente di quello che faccio dopo anni passati a sentirli parlare?
Dico che vivo a Rosemead, davvero, sono al Ramada
Non importa davvero, non importa davvero
Chiamalo, vieni nella mia camera da letto
Abbiamo finito per s******sul pavimento dell'hotel
Non si tratta più di avere qualcuno che mi ami
Questa è l'esperienza di essere una p****** americana
Richiamarne uno dal chiamare un altro
Forensic Files non era attivo
Guardando Diario di una teenager
Chiedendosi cosa è andato storto
Sono una principessa, sono divisiva
Chiedimi perché sono così
Forse mi piace solo questo
Non lo so, forse sono proprio così
Dico che vivo a Rosemead, davvero, sono al Ramada
Non importa davvero, non importa davvero
Chiamalo, torna di nuovo
Sì, so di essere sopra la mia testa, ma, oh
Non si tratta più di avere qualcuno che mi ami
No, questa è l'esperienza di essere una puttana americana
Voglio dire, guarda i miei capelli
Guarda quanto è lungo lì, la forma del mio corpo
Se ti dicessi che ero io
Credi davvero che qualcuno penserebbe che non l'ho chiesto?
Non l'ho chiesto
Sto testimoniando, ho già incasinato la mia storia
Inoltre, mm
Tante altre cose a cui non puoi credere
Sapevi che un cantante può ancora esserlo?
Sembri un pezzo laterale a trentatré anni?
Dio è un ciarlatano, non guardarmi
Mette la doccia mentre mi chiama
Mi sembra un brutto momento per parlare con me
Sono invisibile, guarda come mi stringi
Sono invisibile, sono invisibile
Sono un fantasma ora, guarda come mi stringi ora
Non si tratta più di avere qualcuno che mi ami (oh, okay)
No, questa è l'esperienza di essere una p****** americana
Non si tratta più di avere qualcuno che mi ami
No, questa è l'esperienza di essere una p****** americana
[Parte II: Jimmy]
Questa è l'esperienza di essere una p****** americana
Questa è l'esperienza di essere una p****** americana
Shimmy Shimmy Ko-Ko-Bop, Jimmy, Jimmy ride
Shimmy Shimmy Ko-Ko-Bop, Jimmy, portami in alto (Oh, mio Dio)
Amami se vivi e ami, puoi essere la mia luce
Jimmy, amami solo quando vuole sballarsi
Jimmy, amami solo quando vuole sballarsi
Jimmy, amami solo quando vuole sballarsi
Jimmy, amami solo quando vuole sballarsi
Tua madre ha chiamato, le ho detto
"Stai f******* alla grande"
Tua madre ha chiamato, le ho detto
"Stai f******* alla grande"
Shimmy Shimmy Ko-Ko-Bop, Jimmy, Jimmy ride
Shimmy Shimmy Ko-Ko-Bop, Jimmy, portami in alto
Amami se vivi e ami, puoi essere la mia luce (Mm)
Jimmy, amami solo quando vuole sballarsi
Jimmy, amami solo quando vuole sballarsi
Jimmy, amami solo quando vuole sballarsi
Jimmy, amami solo quando vuole sballarsi
Tua madre ha chiamato, le ho detto
"Stai f******* alla grande"
Jimmy, dovresti accenderlo, baby, accenderlo
Jimmy, se esci di casa, trovami nel club (Mi piace)
Jimmy, se lo accendi, dovresti accenderlo
Jimmy, se esci di casa, trovami nel club (Ehi)
Tua madre ha chiamato, le ho detto
"Stai f******* alla grande"
Ma non mi interessa, baby, ho già perso la testa
Jimmy, se mento, trovami nel club (Mente, mente)
Tua madre ha chiamato, le ho detto
"Stai f*******alla grande"
Shimmy Shimmy Ko-Ko-Bop, Jimmy, Jimmy ride
Shimmy Shimmy Ko-Ko-Bop, Jimmy, portami in alto
Amami se vivi e ami, puoi essere la mia luce
Jimmy mi ama solo quando vuole sballarsi
Jimmy mi ama solo quando vuole sballarsi
Jimmy mi ama solo quando vuole sballarsi
Jimmy mi ama solo quando vuole sballarsi
Tua madre ha chiamato, le ho detto
"Stai f******* alla grande"