Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
News:
Sport:
Video:
Format:
79160319
cinema
serie tv
tv show
Musica
altre sezioni
Altro
Seguici:

Lana Del Rey svela A&W, testo e traduzione della nuova canzone

Musica
©IPA/Fotogramma

A San Valentino, la cantante ha pubblicato il secondo singolo dell’album in uscita a marzo, una ballad di 7 minuti

Iscriviti alla nostra newsletter per restare aggiornato sulle notizie di spettacolo

 

 

Lana Del Rey ha fatto il regalo di San Valentino ai suoi fan svelando il nuovo singolo A&W. Il brano è incluso nell’album Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd, che è previsto in uscita il prossimo 24 marzo. Tra le peculiarità della canzone c’è la sua durata, ben 7 minuti. È una ballata molto intensa scritta dalla musicista statunitense insieme a Jack Antonoff. A&W non è il primo singolo estratto dalla tracklist del nuovo disco ma rappresenta il secondo brano, e probabilmente l’ultimo, prima che venga pubblicato. La canzone è divisa in due parti.

Il testo di A&W

approfondimento

Lana Del Rey, il nuovo album uscirà nel 2023

Ecco il testo completo di A&W

 

[Part I: American ****]

I haven't done a cartwheel since I was nine

I haven't seen my mother in a long, long time

I mean, look at me, look at the length of my hair, my face, the shape of my body

Do you really think I give a damn what I do after years of just hearing them talking?

 

I say I live in Rosemead, really, I'm at the Ramada

It doesn't really matter, doesn't really, really matter

 

Call him up, come in to my bedroom

Ended up we fuck on the hotel floor

It's not about having someone to love me anymore

This is the experience of being an American w****

 

Calling up one from calling up another

Forensic Files wasn't on

Watching Teenage Diary of a Girl

Wondering what went wrong

I'm a princess, I'm divisive

Ask me why I'm like this

Maybe I just kinda like this

I don't know, maybe I'm just like this

 

I say I live in Rosemead, really, I'm at the Ramada

It doesn't really matter, doesn't really, really matter

 

Call him up, he comes over again

Yeah, I know I'm over my head, but, oh

It's not about having someone to love me anymore

No, this is the experience of being an American w****

 

I mean, look at my hair

Look at the length of it there, the shape of my body

If I told you that it was me

Do you really think that anybody would think I didn't ask for it?

I didn't ask for it

I'm testifying, already f***** up my story

On top of this, mm

So many other things you can't believe

Did you know a singer can still be

Looking like a side piece at thirty-three?

God's a charlatan, don't look at me

Puts the shower on while he calls me

Seems like a bad time to talk to me

 

I'm invisible, look how you hold me

I'm invisible, I'm invisible

I'm a ghost now, look how you hold me now

 

It's not about having someone to love me anymore (Oh, okay)

No, this is the experience of being an American w****

It's not about having someone to love me anymore

No, this is the experience of being an American w****

 

[Part II: Jimmy]

 

This is the experience of being an American w****

This is the experience of being an American w****

 

Shimmy Shimmy Ko-Ko-Bop, Jimmy, Jimmy ride

Shimmy Shimmy Ko-Ko-Bop, Jimmy, get me high (Oh, my God)

Love me if you live and love, you can be my light

Jimmy, only love me when he wanna get high

Jimmy, only love me when he wanna get high

Jimmy, only love me when he wanna get high

Jimmy, only love me when he wanna get high

 

Your mom called, I told her

"You're f****** up big time"

Your mom called, I told her

"You're f****** up big time"

 

Shimmy Shimmy Ko-Ko-Bop, Jimmy, Jimmy ride

Shimmy Shimmy Ko-Ko-Bop, Jimmy, get me high

Love me if you live and love, you can be my light (Mm)

Jimmy, only love me when he wanna get high

Jimmy, only love me when he wanna get high

Jimmy, only love me when he wanna get high

Jimmy, only love me when he wanna get high

 

Your mom called, I told her

"You're f****** up big time"

 

Jimmy, you should switch it up, baby, light it up

Jimmy, if you leave the house, find me in the club (Like)

Jimmy, if you switch it up, you should light it up

Jimmy, if you leave the house, find me in the club (Hey)

Your mom called, I told her

"You're f****** up big time"

But I don't care, baby, I already lost my mind

Jimmy, if I lie it up, find me in the club (Mind, mind)

Your mom called, I told her

"You're f****** up big time"

 

Shimmy Shimmy Ko-Ko-Bop, Jimmy, Jimmy ride

Shimmy Shimmy Ko-Ko-Bop, Jimmy, get me high

Love me if you live and love, you can be my light

Jimmy only love me when he wanna get high

Jimmy only love me when he wanna get high

Jimmy only love me when he wanna get high

Jimmy only love me when he wanna get high

 

Your mom called, I told her

"You're fucking up big time"

La traduzione di A&W

GUARDA ANCHE

Tutti i video su musica e concerti

Di seguito la traduzione di A&W

 

[Parte I: p****** americana]

 

Non faccio la ruota da quando avevo nove anni

Non vedo mia madre da molto, molto tempo

Voglio dire, guardami, guarda la lunghezza dei miei capelli, il mio viso, la forma del mio corpo

Pensi davvero che me ne frega niente di quello che faccio dopo anni passati a sentirli parlare?

 

Dico che vivo a Rosemead, davvero, sono al Ramada

Non importa davvero, non importa davvero

 

Chiamalo, vieni nella mia camera da letto

Abbiamo finito per s******sul pavimento dell'hotel

Non si tratta più di avere qualcuno che mi ami

Questa è l'esperienza di essere una p****** americana

 

Richiamarne uno dal chiamare un altro

Forensic Files non era attivo

Guardando Diario di una teenager

Chiedendosi cosa è andato storto

Sono una principessa, sono divisiva

Chiedimi perché sono così

Forse mi piace solo questo

Non lo so, forse sono proprio così

 

Dico che vivo a Rosemead, davvero, sono al Ramada

Non importa davvero, non importa davvero

 

Chiamalo, torna di nuovo

Sì, so di essere sopra la mia testa, ma, oh

Non si tratta più di avere qualcuno che mi ami

No, questa è l'esperienza di essere una puttana americana

 

Voglio dire, guarda i miei capelli

Guarda quanto è lungo lì, la forma del mio corpo

Se ti dicessi che ero io

Credi davvero che qualcuno penserebbe che non l'ho chiesto?

Non l'ho chiesto

Sto testimoniando, ho già incasinato la mia storia

Inoltre, mm

Tante altre cose a cui non puoi credere

Sapevi che un cantante può ancora esserlo?

Sembri un pezzo laterale a trentatré anni?

Dio è un ciarlatano, non guardarmi

Mette la doccia mentre mi chiama

Mi sembra un brutto momento per parlare con me

Sono invisibile, guarda come mi stringi

Sono invisibile, sono invisibile

Sono un fantasma ora, guarda come mi stringi ora

 

Non si tratta più di avere qualcuno che mi ami (oh, okay)

No, questa è l'esperienza di essere una p****** americana

Non si tratta più di avere qualcuno che mi ami

No, questa è l'esperienza di essere una p****** americana

 

[Parte II: Jimmy]

 

Questa è l'esperienza di essere una p****** americana

Questa è l'esperienza di essere una p****** americana

 

Shimmy Shimmy Ko-Ko-Bop, Jimmy, Jimmy ride

Shimmy Shimmy Ko-Ko-Bop, Jimmy, portami in alto (Oh, mio Dio)

Amami se vivi e ami, puoi essere la mia luce

Jimmy, amami solo quando vuole sballarsi

Jimmy, amami solo quando vuole sballarsi

Jimmy, amami solo quando vuole sballarsi

Jimmy, amami solo quando vuole sballarsi

 

Tua madre ha chiamato, le ho detto

"Stai f******* alla grande"

Tua madre ha chiamato, le ho detto

"Stai f******* alla grande"

 

Shimmy Shimmy Ko-Ko-Bop, Jimmy, Jimmy ride

Shimmy Shimmy Ko-Ko-Bop, Jimmy, portami in alto

Amami se vivi e ami, puoi essere la mia luce (Mm)

Jimmy, amami solo quando vuole sballarsi

Jimmy, amami solo quando vuole sballarsi

Jimmy, amami solo quando vuole sballarsi

Jimmy, amami solo quando vuole sballarsi

 

Tua madre ha chiamato, le ho detto

"Stai f******* alla grande"

 

Jimmy, dovresti accenderlo, baby, accenderlo

Jimmy, se esci di casa, trovami nel club (Mi piace)

Jimmy, se lo accendi, dovresti accenderlo

Jimmy, se esci di casa, trovami nel club (Ehi)

Tua madre ha chiamato, le ho detto

"Stai f******* alla grande"

Ma non mi interessa, baby, ho già perso la testa

Jimmy, se mento, trovami nel club (Mente, mente)

Tua madre ha chiamato, le ho detto

"Stai f*******alla grande"

 

Shimmy Shimmy Ko-Ko-Bop, Jimmy, Jimmy ride

Shimmy Shimmy Ko-Ko-Bop, Jimmy, portami in alto

Amami se vivi e ami, puoi essere la mia luce

Jimmy mi ama solo quando vuole sballarsi

Jimmy mi ama solo quando vuole sballarsi

Jimmy mi ama solo quando vuole sballarsi

Jimmy mi ama solo quando vuole sballarsi

 

Tua madre ha chiamato, le ho detto

"Stai f******* alla grande"

Spettacolo: Ultime notizie

Pooh in concerto a Roma, dopo San Siro annunciata la data all'Olimpico

Musica

Nuovo evento per i Pooh, che il prossimo 15 luglio saliranno sul palco dello stadio Olimpico di...

Pooh in concerto a Roma, dopo San Siro annunciata la data all'Olimpico

Marco Mengoni in concerto, tutte le date negli stadi

Musica

Sette date in giro per l’Italia: Bibione, Padova, Salerno, Bari, Bologna, Torino e Milano

Marco Mengoni in concerto, tutte le date negli stadi

La legge di Lidia Poët, cast della serie con Matilda de Angelis. FOTO

Serie TV

In sei episodi, la serie TV è approdata su Netflix mercoledì 15 febbraio (visibile anche su Sky...

12 foto
La legge di Lidia Poët, cast della serie con Matilda de Angelis. FOTO

Buongiorno, Mamma! 2, il cast della fiction con Raoul Bova

Serie TV

Torna dal 15 febbraio 2023 la seconda stagione della fiction con Raoul Bova e Maria Chiara...

Buongiorno, Mamma! 2, il cast della fiction con Raoul Bova

Grey's Anatomy, il cast canta Taylor Swift per San Valentino VIDEO

Serie TV

Per le clip per la festa degli innamorati gli attori hanno scelto dei brani di Taylor Swift che...

Grey's Anatomy, il cast canta Taylor Swift per San Valentino VIDEO

Video in evidenza

Share:

Spettacolo: Per te