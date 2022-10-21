Taylor Swift lancia Midnights, i testi e le traduzioni del nuovo album

La cantautrice ha pubblicato una clip con gli spezzoni dei prossimi video dei brani del disco. Ecco tutti i testi e le traduzioni delle 13 canzoni dell'album Condividi

Iscriviti alla nostra newsletter per restare aggiornato sulle notizie di spettacolo Poche ore prima della pubblicazione, da parte di Taylor Swift, del suo nuovo album Midnights, la musicista ha condiviso sui social un teaser trailer con gli spezzoni dei prossimi video del disco. La clip raccoglie diverse immagini di brani di Midnights non ancora pubblicati, anticipando la presenza nei video di volti noti come Laura Dern, Jack Antonoff, HAIM, John Early, Mike Birbiglia e Dita von Teese.

Taylor Swift, ecco Midnights approfondimento Taylor Swift, annunciato un duetto con Lana Del Rey Taylor Swift ha annunciato Midnights ad agosto, mentre le veniva consegnato il premio Video of the Year per il cortometraggio di All Too Well alla cerimonia degli MTV VMAs 2022. Dopo l'annuncio, il sito web ufficiale della cantautrice statunitense è andato in tilt a causa dell'eccessivo traffico da parte dei suoi fan, segnale di quanto il nuovo lavoro fosse atteso. La cantante ha lavorato al seguito di Evermore con il suo storico collaboratore Jack Antonoff. Il disco, inoltre, include un duetto con Lana Del Rey per il brano Snow on the Beach. Non si può dire, però, che i fan di Taylor Swift fossero in astinenza da musica della loro beniamina. La popstar ha pubblicato il disco di inediti Folklore nel 2020, seguito da Evermore nello stesso anno. Entrambi gli album sono stati realizzati in collaborazione con Aaron Dessner dei National e includevano la voce di Bon Iver. Nel 2021 la cantante ha poi ripubblicato i suoi album di esordio, Fearless (Taylor’s Version) e Red (Taylor’s Version): la “versione di Taylor” sta ad indicare album e canzoni che adesso appartengono totalmente all'artista. Swift, infatti, aveva deciso di registrare nuovamente le sue vecchie canzoni nel 2019, dopo aver interrotto i rapporti con la Big Machine Records, la sua vecchia casa discografica poi comprata dal produttore Scooter Braun, con cui Swift è in cattivi rapporti. Swift ha deciso di registrare di nuovo tutti i vecchi dischi usciti con Big Machine Records per evitare che Braun si arricchisca con i diritti delle sue prime canzoni.

Taylor Swift, testi e traduzioni delle canzoni di Midnights GUARDA ANCHE Tutti i video su musica e concerti Scopriamo allora tutti i brani di Midnights, i testi e le traduzioni in italiano. Midnights, come spiegato dalla stessa Swift, è una collezione di inediti scritti durante le sue notti insonni, sia che fossero felici o tristi o tormentate.

Lavender Haze, testo [Intro] Meet me at midnight [Verse 1] Staring at the ceiling with you Oh, you don’t ever say too much And you don’t really read into My melancholia [Pre-Chorus] I’ve been under scrutiny (Yeah, oh, yeah) You handled it beautifully (Yeah, oh, yeah) All this shit is new to me (Yeah, oh, yeah) [Chorus] I feel The lavender haze creepin’ up on me So real I’m damned if I do give a damn what people say No deal The 1950s shit they want for me I just wanna stay in our lavender haze [Verse 2] All they keep asking me (All they keep asking me) Is if I’m gonna be your bride The only kinda girl they see (Only kinda girl they see) Is a one-night or a wife [Pre-Chorus] I find it dizzying (Yeah, oh, yeah) They’re bringin’ up my history (Yeah, oh, yeah) But you ain’t even listening (Yeah, oh, yeah) Oh [Chorus] I feel The lavender haze creepin’ up on me So real I’m damned if I do give a damn what people say No deal The 1950s shit they want for me I just wanna stay in our lavender haze [Post-Chorus] The lavender haze [Bridge] Talk your talking, go viral I just need this love spiral Get it off your chest Get it off my desk (Off my desk) Talk your talking, go viral I just need this love spiral Get it off your chest Get it off my desk [Chorus] I feel (I feel) The lavender haze creepin’ up on me So real I’m damned if I do give a damn what people say No deal (No deal) The 1950s shit they want for me I just wanna stay in our lavender haze (Oh) [Outro] Get it off your chest Get it off my desk The lavender haze I just wanna stay I just wanna stay in our lavender haze Lavender Haze, traduzione [Intro] Incontrami a mezzanotte [Verse 1] Guardo il soffitto con te Oh, non nemmeno molto e non ci leggo nemmeno tanto la mia malinconia [Pre-Chorus] Sono stata sotto esame minuzioso (Yeah, oh, yeah) l’hai gestito in modo bellissimo (Yeah, oh, yeah) Tutta questa me**a è nuova per me (Yeah, oh, yeah) [Chorus] Sento Una foschia color lavanda salire su di me così reale mi chiedo se ti importi qualcosa di quello che dice la gente nessun problema la roba anni ’50 dei vogliono per me voglio restare nella nostra foschia color lavanda [Verse 2] Tutti mi chiedono (Tutti mi chiedono) se diventerò la tua sposa l’unico tipo di ragazza che vedono (l’unico tipo di ragazza che vedono) è una notte o una sposa [Pre-Chorus] lo trovo disorientante (Yeah, oh, yeah) loro ritirano fuori la mia storia (Yeah, oh, yeah) ma tu non stai nemmeno ascoltando (Yeah, oh, yeah) Oh [Chorus] Sento Una foschia color lavanda salire su di me così reale mi chiedo se ti importi qualcosa di quello che dice la gente nessun problema la roba anni ’50 dei vogliono per me voglio restare nella nostra foschia color lavanda [Post-Chorus] La foschia color lavanda [Bridge] Fate i vostri discorsi, andate virali i ho bisogno sono di questa spirale d’amore buttalo fuori toglilo dalla mia scrivania (dalla mia scrivania) Fate i vostri discorsi, andate virali io ho bisogno sono di questa spirale d’amore buttalo fuori toglilo dalla mia scrivania [Chorus] Sento Una foschia color lavanda salire su di me così reale mi chiedo se ti importi qualcosa di quello che dice la gente nessun problema la roba anni ’50 dei vogliono per me voglio restare nella nostra foschia color lavanda [Outro] buttalo fuori toglilo dalla mia scrivania foschia color lavanda Voglio stare voglio stare in questa spirale d’amore

Maroon, testo [Verse 1] When the morning came We were cleaning incense off your vinyl shelf ‘Cause we lost track of time again Laughing with my feet in your lap Like you were my closest friend How’d we end up on the floor, anyway? You say, ”Your roommate’s cheap-ass screw top Rosé,” that’s how I see you everyday now [Chorus] And I chose you The one I was dancing with In New York, no shoes Looked up at the sky, and it was The burgundy on my T-shirt When you splashed your wine onto me And how the blood rushed into my cheeks So scarlet, it was The mark you saw on my collarbonе The rust that grew between tеlephones The lips I used to call “home” So scarlet, it was maroon [Verse 2] When my silence came We were shaking, blind, and hazy How the hell did we lose sight of us again? Sobbing with your head in your hands Ain’t that the way shit always ends? You were standing hollow-eyed in the hallway Carnations you had thought were roses, that’s us I feel you, no matter what The rubies that I gave up [Chorus] When I lost you The one I was dancing with In New York, no shoes Looked up at the sky, and it was marron The burgundy on my T-shirt When you splashed your wine onto me And how the blood rushed into my cheeks So scarlet, it was maroon The mark you saw on my collarbone The rust that grew between telephones The lips I used to call “home” So scarlet, it was (Was) maroon [Bridge] Awake, with your memory over me That’s a real fucking legacy, legacy Awake with your memory over me That’s a real fucking legacy to leave [Chorus] The burgundy on my T-shirt When you splashed your wine onto me And how the blood rushed into my cheeks So scarlet, it was maroon The mark you saw on my collarbone The rust that grew between telephones The lips I used to call “home” So scarlet, it was maroon [Outro] And it was maroon And it was maroon Maroon, traduzione [Verse 1] Quando arriva la mattina stavamo pulendo l’incenso dalla mensola dei tuoi vinili perché abbiamo perso di nuovo la cognizione del tempo rido con i piedi sulle tue gambe come se fossi il mi amico più caro come siamo finiti per terra, in ogni caso? mi dici, ”il tuo coinquilino tirchio ha aperto il Rosé,” ecco come ti vedo ogni giorno adesso [Chorus] e ti scelgo quello con cui stavo ballando a New York, senza scarpe guardando il cielo, ed è stato così c’è del bordeaux nella mia maglia quando mi hai rovesciato il vino addosso e come il sangue mi è arrivato sulle guance così rosso scarlatto, era la macchia che hai visto sul mio colletto la ruggine che cresce tra i telefoni le labbra che chiamavo “casa” così rosso scarlatto, era rosso granata [Verse 2] quando è arrivato il mio silenzio Noi stavamo tremando, ciechi ed annebbiati come abbiamo fatto a perdere il focus su di noi ancora? singhiozzi con la testa nelle tue mani non è il modo in cui finisce sempre tutto? eri con gli con gli occhi gonfi nel corridoio garofani in mani che pensavi fossero rose, siamo noi ti capisco, nonostante tutto i rubini che ho dato via [Chorus] Quando ti ho perso ballavo da sola a New York, senza scarpe guardando il cielo, ed era rosso granata c’è del bordeaux nella mia maglia quando mi hai rovesciato il vino addosso e come il sangue mi è arrivato sulle guance così rosso scarlatto, era la macchia che hai visto sul mio colletto la ruggine che cresce tra i telefoni le labbra che chiamavo “casa” così rosso scarlatto, era rosso granata [Bridge] sveglia con il tuo ricordo su di me è una fottuta eredità, eredità sveglia con il tuo ricordo su di me è una fottuta eredità, eredità da lasciare [Chorus] c’è del bordeaux nella mia maglia quando mi hai rovesciato il vino addosso e come il sangue mi è arrivato sulle guance così rosso scarlatto, era rosso granata la macchia che hai visto sul mio colletto la ruggine che cresce tra i telefoni le labbra che chiamavo “casa” così rosso scarlatto, era rosso granata [Outro] ed era rosso granata x2

Anti-Hero, testo [Verse 1] I have this thing where I get older But just never wiser Midnights become my afternoons When my depression works The graveyard shift, all of the people I’ve ghosted stand there in the room [Pre-Chorus] I should not be left to my own devices They come with prices and vices, I end up in crisis (I’ve realized all this time) I wake up screaming from dreaming One day, I’ll watch as you’re leaving ‘Cause you got tired of my scheming (For the last time) [Chorus] It’s me, hi, I’m the problem It’s me, I tick time, everybody agrees I’ll stare directly at the Sun, but never in the mirror It must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero [Verse 2] Sometimes, I feel like everybody is a sexy baby And I’m a monster on the hill Too big to hang out, slowly lurching towards your favourite city Pierced through the heart, but never killed [Pre-Chorus] Did you hear my covered narcissism I disguise as altruism, like some kind of congressman? (I’ve realized all this time) I wake up screaming from dreaming One day, I’ll watch as you’re leaving And life will lose all its meaning (For the last time) [Chorus] It’s me, hi, I’m the problem (I’m the problem, it’s me) It’s me, I tick time, everybody agrees I’ll stare directly at the Sun, but never in the mirror It must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero [Bridge] I have this dream my daughter-in-law kills me for the money She thinks I left them in the will The family gathers around and reads it And then someone screams out “She’s laughing up at us from hell” [Breakdown] It’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me It’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me It’s me, hi, everybody agrees, everybody agrees [Chorus] It’s me, hi (Hi), I’m the problem (I’m the problem, it’s me) It’s me, I tick (I tick) time (Time), everybody agrees (Everybody agrees) I’ll stare directly at the Sun, but never in the mirror It must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero Anti-Hero, traduzione [Verse 1] Ho questa cosa che invecchio ma non divento mai più saggia le mezzanotti diventano i miei pomeriggi quando agisce la mia depressione il cimitero delle str****ate, tutte le persone a cui ho fatto ghosting sono nella stanza [Pre-Chorus] Non dovrei essere lasciata con i miei dispositivi arrivano con prezzi e vizi, e finiscono per diventare crisi (L’ho capito da tempo) Mi risveglio dai sogni urlando un giorno, ti guarderò mentre te ne andrai perché ti sei stufato dei miei complotti (una volta per tutte) [Chorus] Sono io, ciao, Sono io il problema (Sono io il problema, sono io) Sono io, perdo tempo, sono tutti d’accordo Fisso dritto verso il sole, ma mai allo specchio deve essere snervante tifare sempre per l’anti eroe [Verse 2] Qualche volta, senti che tutti sono sexy e io sono il mostro sulla collina troppo grande per uscire, che si muove lentamente contro la tua città preferita perforato al cuore, ma mai ucciso [Pre-Chorus] Hai percepito il mio narcisismo nascosto lo maschero da altruismo, come una specie di politico? (L’ho capito da tempo) Mi risveglio dai sogni urlando un giorno, ti guarderò mentre te ne andrai perché ti sei stufato dei miei complotti (una volta per tutte) [Chorus] Sono io, ciao, Sono io il problema (Sono io il problema, sono io) Sono io, perdo tempo, sono tutti d’accordo Fisso dritto verso il sole, ma mai allo specchio deve essere snervante tifare sempre per l’anti eroe [Bridge] Ho sognato che la mia figliastra mi uccideva per i soldi pensava che li avessi lasciati nel testamento La mia famiglia si ritrova per leggerlo e qualcuno urla “Sta riendo di noi dall’inferno” [Breakdown] Sono io, ciao, Sono io il problema, sono io Sono io, ciao, Sono io il problema, sono io Sono io, ciao, concordano tutti [Chorus] Sono io, ciao, Sono io il problema (Sono io il problema, sono io) Sono io, perdo tempo, sono tutti d’accordo Fisso dritto verso il sole, ma mai allo specchio deve essere snervante tifare sempre per l’anti eroe

Snow On the Beach, testo [Verse 1: Taylor Swift] One night, a few moons ago I saw flecks of what could’ve been lights But it might just have been you Passing by, unbeknownst to me Life is emotionally abusive And time can’t stop me quite like you did And my flight was awful, thanks for asking I’m unglued, thanks to you [Chorus: Taylor Swift, Taylor Swift & Lana Del Rey] And it’s like snow at the beach, weird but fucking beautiful Flyin’ in a dream, stars by the pocket full You wantin’ me tonight feels impossible But it’s comin’ down, no sound and it’s all around [Post-Chorus: Taylor Swift & Lana Del Rey, Lana Del Rey] Like snow on the beach x3 Like snow, uh-huh, uh-huh, ah [Verse 2: Taylor Swift, Taylor Swift & Lana Del Rey] This scene feels like what I once saw on a screen I searched aurora borealis green I’ve never seen someone live from within Blurring out my periphery My smile is like I’ve won a contest And to hide that would be so dishonest And it’s fine to fake it ‘til you make it ‘Til you do, ‘til it’s true [Chorus: Taylor Swift & Lana Del Rey] And now it’s like snow at the beach Weird but fucking beautiful Flyin’ in a dream Stars by the pocket full You wanting me Tonight, feels impossible But it’s comin’ down No sound and it’s all around [Post-Chorus: Taylor Swift & Lana Del Rey, Lana Del Rey] Like snow on the beach x3 Like snow, uh-huh, uh-huh, ah [Bridge: Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey] I (I) can’t (Can’t) speak Afraid to jinx it I (I) don’t (Don’t) even dare to wish it But your eyes are flying saucers from another planet Now I’m all for you like Janet Can this be your real thing? (Can it?) Are we falling like [Chorus: Taylor Swift & Lana Del Rey, Taylor Swift] Snow at the beach? (Snow) Weird, but fucking beautiful Flying in a dream (Flying in a dream) Stars by the pocket full You wanting me (You wanting me) tonight feels impossible But it’s coming down No sound, and it’s all around [Post-Chorus: Taylor Swift & Lana Del Rey, Taylor Swift] Like snow on the beach (Snow on the beach) x3 Like snow (Like snow) But it’s coming down No sound, and it’s all around [Outro: Taylor Swift & Lana Del Rey, Taylor Swift] Like snow on the beach (It’s coming down, it’s coming down) x2 Like snow on the beach (It’s coming down, it’s coming down) x6 Snow On the Beach, traduzione [Verse 1: Taylor Swift] Una notte, qualche luna fa Ho visto il bagliore di quelle che potevano essere luci ma potevi solo essere tu passando, alla mia insaputa La vita è emotivamente abusante ed il tempo non può fermarmi come hai fatto tu ed il mio volo era terribile, grazie per avermelo chiesto sono sconfusionata, grazie a te [Chorus: Taylor Swift, Taylor Swift & Lana Del Rey] ed è neve sulla spiaggia, strano, ma fottutamente bello volo nei miei sogni, le tasche piene di stelle tu che mi vuoi stanotte sembra impossibile ma sta succedendo, nessuno suono, è tutto intorno [Post-Chorus: Taylor Swift & Lana Del Rey, Lana Del Rey] come la neve sulla spiaggia x3 come la neve, uh-huh, uh-huh, ah [Verse 2: Taylor Swift, Taylor Swift & Lana Del Rey] Questa scena sembra come una che ho visto sullo schermo cercavo il verde dell’aurora boreale non ho mai visto nessuno vivere da dentro sfuocando i miei lati esterni il mio sorriso come se avessi vinto un concorso e nascondo quello che sarebbe disonesto e va bene fingere finché non lo diventi finché non ce la fai, è vero [Chorus: Taylor Swift & Lana Del Rey] ed è neve sulla spiaggia, strano, ma fottutamente bello volo nei miei sogni, le tasche piene di stelle tu che mi vuoi stanotte sembra impossibile ma sta succedendo, è tutto intorno nessun suono, è tutto intorno [Post-Chorus: Taylor Swift & Lana Del Rey, Lana Del Rey] come la neve sulla spiaggia x3 come la neve, uh-huh, uh-huh, ah [Bridge: Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey] io (Io) non posso (non posso) parlare ho paura di rovinarlo io (Io) non posso (non posso) azzardarmi a desiderarlo ma i tuoi occhi sono dischi volanti di altri pianeti Sono tutta per te come Janet (*citazione Janet Jackson) Può essere una cosa vera? (Can it?) Stiamo candendo come [Chorus: Taylor Swift & Lana Del Rey, Taylor Swift] neve sulla spiaggia? (Neve) strano, ma fottutamente bello volo nei miei sogni (volo nei miei sogni) tasche piene di stelle tu che mi vuoi stanotte sembra impossibile ma sta succedendo, nessun suono, è tutto intorno [Post-Chorus: Taylor Swift & Lana Del Rey, Taylor Swift] come la neve sulla spiaggia (neve sulla spiaggia ) x3 come la neve (come la neve) ma sta succedendo, nessun suono, è tutto intorno [Outro: Taylor Swift & Lana Del Rey, Taylor Swift] come la neve sulla spiaggia (sta scendendo) x2 come la neve sulla spiaggia (sta scendendo) x6

You’re on Your Own, Kid, testo [Verse 1] Summer went away, still the yearning stays I play it cool with the best of them I wait patiently, he’s gonna notice me It’s okay, we’re the best of friends anyway I hear it in your voice, you’re smoking with your boys I touch my phone as if it’s your face I didn’t choose this town, I dream of getting out There’s just one who could make me stay all my days [Pre-Chorus] From sprinkler splashes to fireplace ashes I waited ages to see you there I search the party who’ve better bodies Just to learn that you never cared [Chorus] You’re on your own, kid You always have been [Verse 2] I see the great escape, so long Daisy Mae I picked the petals, he loves me not Something different bloomed, writing in my room I play my songs in the parking lot, I’ll run away [Pre-Chorus] From sprinkler splashes to fireplace ashes I called a taxi to take me there I search the party who’ve better bodies Just to learn that my dreams aren’t rare [Chorus] You’re on your own, kid You always have been [Instrumental Break] [Bridge] From sprinkler splashes to fireplace ashes I gave my blood, sweat, and tears for this I hosted parties and starved my body Like I’d be saved by a perfect kiss The jokes weren’t funny, I took the money My friends from home don’t know what to say I looked around in a blood-soaked gown And I saw something they can’t take away ‘Cause there were pages turned with the bridges burned Everything you lose is a step you take To make the friendship raise, let’s take the moment and taste it You’ve got no reason to be afraid [Chorus] You’re on your own, kid (Ah) Yeah, you can face this (Ah) You’re on your own, kid You always have been You’re on Your Own, Kid, traduzione [Verse 1] L’estate è passata, ancora nelle fasi del desiderio Faccio quella cool con i migliori di loro Aspetto pazientemente, mi noterà E’ okay, siamo migliori amici in ogni caso lo sento nella tua voce, stai fumando con i tuoi amici tocco il mio telefono come se fosse il tuo volto non scelto questa città, sogno di andarmene c’è solo una persona che può farmi restare tutti i miei giorni [Pre-Chorus] Dagli spruzzi dell’irrigatore alle ceneri del camino ho atteso ere per vederti qui ho cercato nella festa chi aveva i corpi migliori ma ho scoperto che a te non interessava [Chorus] Sei sola, ragazzina lo sei sempre stata [Verse 2] Ho visto una via d’uscita, finalmente Daisy Mae ho strappato i petali, non mi ama qualcosa di diverso è sbocciato, scrivo nella mia stanza suono le mie canzoni nel parcheggio, scappo via [Pre-Chorus] Dagli spruzzi dell’irrigatore alle ceneri del camino chiamo un taxi che mi porti li ho cercato nella festa chi aveva i corpi migliori ma ho scoperto che a te non interessava [Chorus] Sei sola, ragazzina lo sei sempre stata [Instrumental Break] [Bridge] Dagli spruzzi dell’irrigatore alle ceneri del camino Ho dato il mio sangue e lacrime per questo ho organizzato feste e fatto patire la fame al mio corpo come essere salvata del bacio perfetto le battute non facevano ridere, ho preso i soldi I miei amici di sempre non sanno cosa dire mi guardo intorno un un vestito bagnato di sangue ma vedo qualcosa che non possono prendersi perché quando ho rotto i ponti ho voltato pagina ogni cosa che perdi è qualcosa che guadagni per far crescere l’amicizia, prendiamo il momento e godiamecelo non c’è motivo di aver paura [Chorus] Sei sola, ragazzina Yeah, affrontiamolo (Ah) Sei sola, ragazzina, kid lo sei sempre stata

Midnight Rain, testo [Intro] Rain He wanted it comfortable, I wanted that pain He wanted a bride, I was making my own name Chaing that fame, he stayed the same All of me changed like midnight [Verse 1] My town was a wasteland Full of cages, full of fences Pageant queens and big pretenders But for some, it was paradise My boy was a montage A slow-motion, love potion Jumping off things in the ocean I broke his heart ‘cause he was nice He was sunshine, I was midnight [Chorus] Rain He wanted it comfortable, I wanted that pain He wanted a bride, I was making my own name Chaing that fame, he stayed the same All of me change like midnight [Verse 2] It came like a postcard Picture perfect shiny family Holiday peppermint candy But for him it’s every day So I peered through a window A deep portal, time travel All the love we unravel And the life I gave away ‘Cause he was sunshine, I was midnight rain [Chorus] He wanted it comfortable, I wanted that pain He wanted a bride, I was making my own name Chaing that fame, he stayed the same All of me changed like midnight Rain He wanted it comfortable, I wanted that pain He wanted a bride, I was making my own name Chaing that fame, he stayed the same All of me changed like midnight You might also like Question…? Taylor Swift You’re On Your Own, Kid Taylor Swift All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) [From the Vault] Taylor Swift [Outro] I guess sometimes we all get Just what we wanted, just what we wanted And he never thinks of me Except when I’m on TV I guess sometimes we all get Some kind of haunted, some kind of haunted And I never think of him Except on midnights like this Midnights like this

Question…?, testo [Intro] I remember [Verse 1] Good girl, sad boy Big city, wrong choices We had one thing goin’ on I swear that it was somethin’ ‘Cause I don’t remember who I was Before you painted all my nights A color I’ve searched for since But one thing after another Fucking situation, circumstances, miscommunications And I have to say, by the way I just made life some explanations [Chorus] Can I ask you a question? Did you ever have someone kiss you in a crowded room And every single one of your friends was making fun of you But fifteen seconds latеr, they were clapping, too? Thеn what did you do? Did you leave her house in the middle of the night? Oh Did you wish you’d put up more of a fight? Oh When she said it was too much Do you wish you could still touch her? It’s just a question [Verse 2] Half-moon eyes, bad surprise Did you realize out of time? She was on your mind With some dickhead guy That you saw that night But you were on something It was one drink after another Fucking politics and gender roles And you’re not sure and I don’t know Got swept away in the grey I just may like to have a conversation [Chorus] Can I ask you a question? Did you ever have someone kiss you in a crowded room And every single one of your friends was making fun of you But fifteen seconds later, they were clapping, too? Then what did you do? Did you leave her house in the middle of the night? Oh Did you wish you’d put up more of a fight? Oh When she said it was too much Do you wish you could still touch her? It’s just a question [Bridge] Does it feel like everything’s just like second best After that meteor strike? And what’s that that I heard That you’re still with her? That’s nice I’m sure that’s what’s suitable And right, but tonight [Chorus] Can I ask you a question? (Can I ask you a question?) Did you ever have someone kiss you in a crowded room (In a crowded room) And every single one of your friends was making fun of you (Was making fun of you) But fifteen seconds later, they were clapping, too? Then what did you do? (Do) Did you leave her house in the middle of the night? Oh Did you wish you’d put up more of a fight? Oh (More of a fight) When she said it was too much Do you wish you could still touch her? It’s just a question Question…?, traduzione [Intro] Mi ricordo [Verse 1] Brava ragazza, ragazzo triste Grande città, scelte sbagliate Avevamo una cosa in ballo Giuro che era qualcosa perché non ricordo cosa fosse Prima che dipingessi tutte le mie notti di un colore che cerco da allora ma una cosa dopo l’altra Fottuta frustrazione, circostanze, mancata comunicazione e devo dire, poi ho dato vita ad alcune spiegazioni [Chorus] Posso frati una domanda? Ti ha mai baciato qualcuno in una stanza affollata e tutti i tuoi amici si stanno prendendo gioco di te ma 15 secondi dopo, stanno tutti applaudendo? e cosa hai fatto? Hai lasciato la sua casa nel bel mezzo della notte? Oh Avresti voluto lottare di più? Oh quando ti ha detto che era troppo Vorresti ancora poterla toccare? Solo una domanda [Verse 2] occhi a mezzaluna, ma sorpresa Lo hai capito a tempo scaduto? Era nella tua mente come qualche ragazzo testa di c**o che hai visto quella sera ma avevi qualcosa era un drink di qualcun altro politica del c**o e ruoli di genere non ne sei sicuro ed io non so è sfumato nel grigio Mi piacerebbe solo una conversazione [Chorus] Posso frati una domanda? Ti ha mai baciato qualcuno in una stanza affollata e tutti i tuoi amici si stanno prendendo gioco di te ma 15 secondi dopo, stanno tutti applaudendo? e cosa hai fatto? Hai lasciato la sua casa nel bel mezzo della notte? Oh Avresti voluto lottare di più? Oh quando ti ha detto che era troppo Vorresti ancora poterla toccare? Solo una domanda [Bridge] Senti che è la seconda cosa migliore dopo che è arrivato il meteorite? e cos’è la cosa che ho sentito che sei ancora con lei? che carino sono certa che è appropriato e giusto, ma stasera [Chorus] Posso frati una domanda? Ti ha mai baciato qualcuno in una stanza affollata e tutti i tuoi amici si stanno prendendo gioco di te ma 15 secondi dopo, stanno tutti applaudendo? e cosa hai fatto? Hai lasciato la sua casa nel bel mezzo della notte? Oh Avresti voluto lottare di più? Oh quando ti ha detto che era troppo Vorresti ancora poterla toccare? Solo una domanda

Vigilante Shit, testo [Verse 1] Draw the cat eye, sharp enough to kill a man You did some bad things, but I’m the worst of them Sometimes I wonder, which one will be your last lie? They say looks can kill and I might try [Pre-Chorus] I don’t dress for women, I don’t dress for men Lately I’ve been dressing for revenge [Chorus] I don’t start shit, but I can tell you how it ends Don’t get sad, get even So on the weekends, I don’t dress for friends Lately I’ve been dressing for revenge [Verse 2] She needed a cold heart proof, so I gave her some She had the envelope, where you think she got it from? Now she gets the house, gets the kids, gets the pride Picture me thick as thieves with your ex-wife [Pre-Chorus] And she looks so pretty drivin’ in your Benz Lately she’s been dressing for revenge [Chorus] She don’t start shit, but she can tell you how it ends Don’t get sad, get even So on the weekends, she don’t dress for friends Lately she’s been dressing for revenge [Bridge] Ladies always rise above Ladies know what people want Someone sweet and kind and fun The ladies simply had enough [Verse 3] Well, he was doing lines And crossin’ all of mine Someone told his white collar crimes To the FBI [Pre-Chorus] And I don’t dress for villains or for innocents I’m a vigilante shit again [Chorus] I don’t start shit, but I can tell you how it ends Don’t get sad, get even So on the weekends, I don’t dress for friends Lately I’ve been dressing for revenge Vigilante Shit, traduzione [Verse 1] Disegni l’occhio del gatto, affilato abbastanza da uccidere un uomo hai fatto delle cose brutte, e io sono la peggiore di queste A volte mi chiedo, quale sarà la tua ultima bugia? dicono che gli sguardi posso uccidere, potrei provare [Pre-Chorus] Non mi vesto per le donne, non mi vesto per gli uomini ultimamente mi vesto per vendetta [Chorus] Non inizio i casini, ma posso dirti come andrà a finire Non essere triste, sii in pari quindi nei fine settimana, non mi vesto per gli amici ultimamente mi vesto per vendetta [Verse 2] Le serve una prova netta, quindi gliele do Ha una busta, dove l’hai presa? Ora avrà la casa, i bambini, ed il suo orgoglio Immaginami amicona con la tua ex moglie [Pre-Chorus] ed è carina mentre guida la tua Mercedes Benz ultimamente mi vesto per vendetta [Chorus] Non ha iniziato i casini, ma può dirti come andrà a finire Non essere triste, sii in pari quindi nei fine settimana, lei non si veste per gli amici ultimamente si vesto per vendetta [Bridge] Le donne volano sempre più in alto Le donne sanno cosa vuole la gente a volte dolce, gentile e divertente le donne ne hanno abbastanza [Verse 3] Bene, lui ha tirato le righe ed ha oltrepassato tutte le mie qualcuno ha detto il suo crimine da colletto bianco al FBI [Pre-Chorus] non mi vesto per cattivi od innocenti Sono un c**o di vigilante di nuovo [Chorus] Non inizio i casini, ma posso dirti come andrà a finire Non essere triste, sii in pari quindi nei fine settimana, non mi vesto per gli amici ultimamente mi vesto per vendetta

Bejeweled, testo [Verse 1] Baby love, I think I’ve been a little too kind Didn’t notice you walkin’ all over my peace of mind In the shoes I gave you as a present Putting someone first only works when you’re in their top five And by the way, I’m goin’ out tonight [Chorus] Best believe, I’m still bejeweled When I walk in the room I can still make the whole place shimmer And when I meet the fan They ask, “Do you have a man?” I can still say I don’t remember Familiarity brings contempt So put mе in the basement Whеn I’m in the penthouse of your heart Diamonds and my price I polish off real, I polish off real nice [Post-Chorus] Nice [Verse 2] Baby boy, I think I’ve been too good of a girl (Too good of a girl) Did all the extra credit, then got graded on curve I think it’s time to teach some lessons I made you my world (Huh), have you heard? (Huh) I can reclaim the land And I miss you (Miss you), but I miss sparkling (Nice) [Chorus] Best believe, I’m still bejeweled When I walk in the room I can still make the whole place shimmer And when I meet the fan They ask, “Do you have a man?” I can still say I don’t remember Familiarity brings contempt So put me in the basement When I’m in the penthouse of your heart Diamonds and my price I polish off real, I polish off real nice [Post-Chorus] Nice [Bridge] Saphire tears on my face Sadness became my whole sky But some guy said my aura’s moonstone Just ‘cause he was high And we danced all night And you can try to change my mind But you might have to wait in line What’s a girl gonna do? A diamond’s gotta shine [Chorus] Best believe, I’m still bejeweled When I walk in the room I can still make the whole place shimmer (Shimmer) And when I meet the fan They ask, “Do you have a man?” I can still say I don’t remember Familiarity brings contempt So put me in the basement When I’m in the penthouse of your heart Diamonds and my price I polish off real (Nice), I polish off real nice [Outro] And we danced all night And you can try to change my mind But you might have to wait in line What’s a girl gonna do? What’s a girl gonna do? I polish off nice Best believe, I’m still bejeweled When I walk in the room I can still make the whole place shimmer

Labyrinth, testo [Verse 1] “It only hurts this much right now” That’s what I was thinkin’ the whole time Breathe in, breathe through, breathe deep, breathe out I’ll be getting over you my whole life [Pre-Chorus] You know how scared I am of elevators Never trusted it If it rises fast, it can’t last [Chorus] Uh-oh, I’m fallin’ in love Oh, no, I’m fallin’ in love again Oh, I’m fallin’ in love I thought the plane was going down I should turn it right around [Verse 2] It only feels this rough right now Lost in the labyrinth of my mind (My mind) Break out, break free, break through, break down You would break your back to make me break a smile [Pre-Chorus] You know how much I hate That everybody just expects me to bounce back Just like that [Chorus] Uh-oh, I’m fallin’ in love Oh, no, I’m fallin’ in love again Oh, I’m fallin’ in love I thought the plane was going down I should turn it right around Uh-oh, I’m fallin’ in love Oh, no, I’m fallin’ in love again Oh, I’m fallin’ in love I thought the plane was going down I should turn it right around Uh-oh, I’m fallin’ in love Oh, no, I’m fallin’ in love again Oh, I’m fallin’ in love I thought the plane was going down I should turn it right around Uh-oh, I’m fallin’ in love Oh, no, I’m fallin’ in love again Oh, I’m fallin’ in love I thought the plane was going down I should turn it right around

Karma, testo [Verse 1] You’re talking shit for the hell of it Addicted to betrail, but you’re relevant You’re terrified to look down ‘Cause if you dare, you’ll see the glare Of everyone you burned just to get there It’s coming back around [Pre-Chorus] And I keep the side of my street clean You wouldn’t know what I mean [Chorus] ‘Cause karma is my boyfriend Karma is a God Karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend Karma’s a relaxing thought But for you, it’s not sweet like honey Karma is a cat purring in my lap ‘cause it loves me Flexing like a goddamn acrobat Me and karma vibe like that [Verse 2] Spider boy, king of thieves Weave your little webs of opacity My pennies made your crown Trick me once, trick me twice Don’t you know the cash ain’t the only prize? It’s coming back around [Pre-Chorus] And I keep the side of my street clean You wouldn’t know what I mean [Chorus] ‘Cause karma is my boyfriend Karma is a God Karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend Karma’s a relaxing thought But for you, it’s not sweet like honey Karma is a cat purring in my lap ‘cause it loves me Flexing like a goddamn acrobat Me and karma vibe like that [Bridge] Ask me what I learned from all those years Ask me what I earned from all those tears Ask my why so many things, but I’m still here (I’m still here, I’m still here) [Breakdown] ‘Cause karma is the thunder Rattling your ground Karma is on your scent like a bounty hunter Karma’s gonna track you down Step by step, from town to town Sweet like justice, karma is a queen Karma takes all my friends to the summit Karma is the guy on the screen Coming straight home to me [Chorus] ‘Cause karma is my boyfriend (Karma is my boyfriend) Karma is a God Karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend (Weekend) Karma’s a relaxing thought But it’s not for you, it’s not sweet like honey Karma is a cat purring in my lap ‘cause it loves me Flexing like a goddamn acrobat Me and karma vibe like that Karma, traduzione [Verse 1] Stai dicendo str***ate da quell’inferno Ossessionato dal tradimento, ma sei rilevante sei terrorizzata dal guardare in basso perché se ci provi, vedrai il riflesso da tutti quelli che hai bruciato per arrivare li torna indietro [Pre-Chorus] e tendo il lato della mia strada pulita non capirai cosa intendo [Chorus] perché il karma è il mio fidanzato Karma è Dio Karma è la brezza nei miei capelli il weekend Karma è un pensiero rilassante ma per te, non è dolce come il miele Karma è il gatto che fa le fusa sulle mie gambe perché mi ama si flette come un bravo acrobata io ed il karma abbiamo un’intesa [Verse 2] Ragazzo ragno, re dei ladri muovi la piccola ragnatela di opacità i miei spiccioli sono la tua corona mi hai ingannato una volta, mi hai ingannato due volte Non sai che i soldi non solo il solo prezzo? sta tornando indietro [Pre-Chorus] e tendo il lato della mia strada pulita non capirai cosa intendo [Chorus] perché il karma è il mio fidanzato Karma è Dio Karma è la brezza nei miei capelli il weekend Karma è un pensiero rilassante ma per te, non è dolce come il miele Karma è il gatto che fa le fusa sulle mie gambe perché mi ama si flette come un bravo acrobata io ed il karma abbiamo un’intesa [Bridge] Chiedimi cosa ho imparato in tutti questi anni chiedimi cosa ho guadagnato da tutte queste lacrime chiedimi tante cose, ma sono ancora qui (I’m still here, I’m still here) [Breakdown] Perché il karma è un tuono che sfregia il tuo suolo Karma segue il tuo odore come un cacciatore di taglie Karma ti troverà passo dopo passo, città dopo città dolce coem la giustizia, karma è la regina Karma porta tutti i miei amici all’incontro Karma è l’uomo sullo schermo che torna a casa da me [Chorus] perché il karma è il mio fidanzato Karma è Dio Karma è la brezza nei miei capelli il weekend Karma è un pensiero rilassante ma per te, non è dolce come il miele Karma è il gatto che fa le fusa sulle mie gambe perché mi ama si flette come un bravo acrobata io ed il karma abbiamo un’intesa

Sweet Nothing, testo [Verse 1] I spy with my little tired eye Tiny as a firefly, a pebble That we picked up last July Down deep inside your pocket We almost forgot it Does it ever miss sometimes? Ooh, ooh [Chorus] They said the end is coming Everyone’s up to something I found myself around and into your sweet nothings I’ll take their pushing, shoving You’re in the kitchen, humming All that you ever wanted from me was sweet nothing [Verse 2] On the way home I wrote a poem You said, “What a mind” This happens all the time Ooh, ooh [Chorus] ‘Cause they said thе end is coming Everyone’s up to somеthing I found myself around and into your sweet nothings I’ll take their pushing, shoving You’re in the kitchen, humming All that you ever wanted from me was nothing [Bridge] Industry distractors and soulf desconstructors And smooth-talking hucksters are out glad-handing each other And the voices that implore you should be doing more To you, I can’t admit that I’m just too soft for all of it Ooh [Chorus] They said the end is coming Everyone’s up to something I found myself around and into your sweet nothings I’ll take their pushing, shoving You’re in the kitchen, humming All that you ever wanted from me was sweet nothing They said the end is coming (They said the end is coming) Everyone’s up to something (Everyone’s up to something) I found myself around and into your sweet nothings I’ll take their pushing, shoving (I’ll take their pushing, shoving) You’re in the kitchen, humming (You’re in the kitchen, humming) All that you ever wanted from me was sweet nothing

Mastermind, testo [Verse 1] Once upon a time, the planets and the fates And all the stars aligned You and I ended up in the same room At the same time [Pre-Chorus] And the touch of a hand lit the fuse Of a chain reaction of counter moves To excess the equation of you Checkmate, I couldn’t lose [Chorus] What if I told you none of it was accidental? In the first night that you saw me Nothing was gonna stop me I laid the groundwork, and then Just like clockwork The dominoes cascated in the line What if I told you I’m a mastermind? And now you’rе mine It was all by design ‘Cause I’m a mastеrmind [Verse 2] You see, all the wisest women Had to do it this way ‘Cause we were born to be the pawn Of every lover’s game [Pre-Chorus] If you fail to plan, you plan to fail Strategy sets the scene for the tail I’m the wind and I’m free, flowing sails In the liquor of our cocktails [Chorus] What if I told you none of it was accidental? In the first night that you saw me I knew that I wanted you, buddy I laid the groundwork, and then Just like clockwork The dominoes cascated in the line What if I told you I’m a mastermind? And now you’re mine It was all my design ‘Cause I’m a mastermind [Bridge] No one wanted to play with me as a little kid So I’ve been scheming like a criminal ever since To make them love me and make it seem effortless This is the first time I’ve felt the need to confess And I swear I’m only cryptic in my gear of valley ‘Cause I can [Chorus] So I told you none of it was accidental In the first night that you saw me Nothing was gonna stop me I laid the groundwork, and then Saw a white smirk on your face You knew the entire time You knew that I’m a mastermind And now you’re mine Yeah, all you did was smile ‘Cause I’m a mastermind Mastermind, traduzione [Verse 1] C’era una volta, i pianteti ed il destino tutte le stelle erano allineate io e te siamo finiti nella stessa stanza allo stesso momento [Pre-Chorus] ed il tocco di una mano ha acceso una miccia di una reazione a catena di mosse per capire l’equazione che sei Scacco matto, non potevo perdere [Chorus] Cosa pensi se ti dico che nulla è stato accidentale? la prima sera in cui mi hai vista Nulla mi avrebbe fermato ho preparato tutto e poi come un meccanismo i pezzi del domino solo caduti in linea Cosa ne pensi se ti dico che sono un genio? e ora sei mio era tutto il mio piano perché sono un genio del crimine [Verse 2] vedi tutte le donne più sagge devo fare questa cosa perché siamo nate per essere pedine del gioco degli amanti [Pre-Chorus] se senti il dolore, pianifichi di fallire La strategia si crea sul tracciato sono nel vento e sono libera, navigazione tranquilla nel liquore dei tuoi cocktail [Chorus] Cosa pensi se ti dico che nulla è stato accidentale? la prima sera in cui mi hai vista Nulla mi avrebbe fermato ho preparato tutto e poi come un meccanismo i pezzi del domino solo caduti in linea Cosa ne pensi se ti dico che sono un genio? e ora sei mio era tutto il mio piano perché sono un genio del crimine [Bridge] Nessuno voleva giocare con me da bambina quindi ho architettato piani come un criminale da allora per far in modo che mi amassero e sembrasse naturale questa è la prima volta che ho sentito il bisogno di confessare e lo giuro sono criptica solo perché posso [Chorus] Cosa pensi se ti dico che nulla è stato accidentale? la prima sera in cui mi hai vista Nulla mi avrebbe fermato ho preparato tutto e poi come un meccanismo i pezzi del domino solo caduti in linea Cosa ne pensi se ti dico che sono un genio? e ora sei mio Yeah, non fai altro che sorridere perché sono un genio del crimine