Taylor Swift lancia Midnights, i testi e le traduzioni del nuovo album

La cantautrice ha pubblicato una clip con gli spezzoni dei prossimi video dei brani del disco. Ecco tutti i testi e le traduzioni delle 13 canzoni dell'album
Iscriviti alla nostra newsletter per restare aggiornato sulle notizie di spettacolo
Poche ore prima della pubblicazione, da parte di Taylor Swift, del suo nuovo album Midnights, la musicista ha condiviso sui social un teaser trailer con gli spezzoni dei prossimi video del disco. La clip raccoglie diverse immagini di brani di Midnights non ancora pubblicati, anticipando la presenza nei video di volti noti come Laura Dern, Jack Antonoff, HAIM, John Early, Mike Birbiglia e Dita von Teese.
Taylor Swift, ecco Midnights
approfondimento
Taylor Swift, annunciato un duetto con Lana Del Rey
Taylor Swift ha annunciato Midnights ad agosto, mentre le veniva consegnato il premio Video of the Year per il cortometraggio di All Too Well alla cerimonia degli MTV VMAs 2022. Dopo l'annuncio, il sito web ufficiale della cantautrice statunitense è andato in tilt a causa dell'eccessivo traffico da parte dei suoi fan, segnale di quanto il nuovo lavoro fosse atteso. La cantante ha lavorato al seguito di Evermore con il suo storico collaboratore Jack Antonoff. Il disco, inoltre, include un duetto con Lana Del Rey per il brano Snow on the Beach. Non si può dire, però, che i fan di Taylor Swift fossero in astinenza da musica della loro beniamina. La popstar ha pubblicato il disco di inediti Folklore nel 2020, seguito da Evermore nello stesso anno. Entrambi gli album sono stati realizzati in collaborazione con Aaron Dessner dei National e includevano la voce di Bon Iver. Nel 2021 la cantante ha poi ripubblicato i suoi album di esordio, Fearless (Taylor’s Version) e Red (Taylor’s Version): la “versione di Taylor” sta ad indicare album e canzoni che adesso appartengono totalmente all'artista. Swift, infatti, aveva deciso di registrare nuovamente le sue vecchie canzoni nel 2019, dopo aver interrotto i rapporti con la Big Machine Records, la sua vecchia casa discografica poi comprata dal produttore Scooter Braun, con cui Swift è in cattivi rapporti. Swift ha deciso di registrare di nuovo tutti i vecchi dischi usciti con Big Machine Records per evitare che Braun si arricchisca con i diritti delle sue prime canzoni.
Taylor Swift, testi e traduzioni delle canzoni di Midnights
GUARDA ANCHE
Tutti i video su musica e concerti
Scopriamo allora tutti i brani di Midnights, i testi e le traduzioni in italiano. Midnights, come spiegato dalla stessa Swift, è una collezione di inediti scritti durante le sue notti insonni, sia che fossero felici o tristi o tormentate.
Lavender Haze, testo
[Intro]
Meet me at midnight
[Verse 1]
Staring at the ceiling with you
Oh, you don’t ever say too much
And you don’t really read into
My melancholia
[Pre-Chorus]
I’ve been under scrutiny (Yeah, oh, yeah)
You handled it beautifully (Yeah, oh, yeah)
All this shit is new to me (Yeah, oh, yeah)
[Chorus]
I feel
The lavender haze creepin’ up on me
So real
I’m damned if I do give a damn what people say
No deal
The 1950s shit they want for me
I just wanna stay in our lavender haze
[Verse 2]
All they keep asking me (All they keep asking me)
Is if I’m gonna be your bride
The only kinda girl they see (Only kinda girl they see)
Is a one-night or a wife
[Pre-Chorus]
I find it dizzying (Yeah, oh, yeah)
They’re bringin’ up my history (Yeah, oh, yeah)
But you ain’t even listening (Yeah, oh, yeah)
Oh
[Chorus]
I feel
The lavender haze creepin’ up on me
So real
I’m damned if I do give a damn what people say
No deal
The 1950s shit they want for me
I just wanna stay in our lavender haze
[Post-Chorus]
The lavender haze
[Bridge]
Talk your talking, go viral
I just need this love spiral
Get it off your chest
Get it off my desk (Off my desk)
Talk your talking, go viral
I just need this love spiral
Get it off your chest
Get it off my desk
[Chorus]
I feel (I feel)
The lavender haze creepin’ up on me
So real
I’m damned if I do give a damn what people say
No deal (No deal)
The 1950s shit they want for me
I just wanna stay in our lavender haze (Oh)
[Outro]
Get it off your chest
Get it off my desk
The lavender haze
I just wanna stay
I just wanna stay in our lavender haze
Lavender Haze, traduzione
[Intro]
Incontrami a mezzanotte
[Verse 1]
Guardo il soffitto con te
Oh, non nemmeno molto
e non ci leggo nemmeno tanto
la mia malinconia
[Pre-Chorus]
Sono stata sotto esame minuzioso (Yeah, oh, yeah)
l’hai gestito in modo bellissimo (Yeah, oh, yeah)
Tutta questa me**a è nuova per me (Yeah, oh, yeah)
[Chorus]
Sento
Una foschia color lavanda salire su di me
così reale
mi chiedo se ti importi qualcosa di quello che dice la gente
nessun problema
la roba anni ’50 dei vogliono per me
voglio restare nella nostra foschia color lavanda
[Verse 2]
Tutti mi chiedono (Tutti mi chiedono)
se diventerò la tua sposa
l’unico tipo di ragazza che vedono (l’unico tipo di ragazza che vedono)
è una notte o una sposa
[Pre-Chorus]
lo trovo disorientante (Yeah, oh, yeah)
loro ritirano fuori la mia storia (Yeah, oh, yeah)
ma tu non stai nemmeno ascoltando (Yeah, oh, yeah)
Oh
[Chorus]
Sento
Una foschia color lavanda salire su di me
così reale
mi chiedo se ti importi qualcosa di quello che dice la gente
nessun problema
la roba anni ’50 dei vogliono per me
voglio restare nella nostra foschia color lavanda
[Post-Chorus]
La foschia color lavanda
[Bridge]
Fate i vostri discorsi, andate virali
i ho bisogno sono di questa spirale d’amore
buttalo fuori
toglilo dalla mia scrivania (dalla mia scrivania)
Fate i vostri discorsi, andate virali
io ho bisogno sono di questa spirale d’amore
buttalo fuori
toglilo dalla mia scrivania
[Chorus]
Sento
Una foschia color lavanda salire su di me
così reale
mi chiedo se ti importi qualcosa di quello che dice la gente
nessun problema
la roba anni ’50 dei vogliono per me
voglio restare nella nostra foschia color lavanda
[Outro]
buttalo fuori
toglilo dalla mia scrivania
foschia color lavanda
Voglio stare
voglio stare in questa spirale d’amore
Maroon, testo
[Verse 1]
When the morning came
We were cleaning incense off your vinyl shelf
‘Cause we lost track of time again
Laughing with my feet in your lap
Like you were my closest friend
How’d we end up on the floor, anyway?
You say, ”Your roommate’s cheap-ass screw top Rosé,” that’s how
I see you everyday now
[Chorus]
And I chose you
The one I was dancing with
In New York, no shoes
Looked up at the sky, and it was
The burgundy on my T-shirt
When you splashed your wine onto me
And how the blood rushed into my cheeks
So scarlet, it was
The mark you saw on my collarbonе
The rust that grew between tеlephones
The lips I used to call “home”
So scarlet, it was maroon
[Verse 2]
When my silence came
We were shaking, blind, and hazy
How the hell did we lose sight of us again?
Sobbing with your head in your hands
Ain’t that the way shit always ends?
You were standing hollow-eyed in the hallway
Carnations you had thought were roses, that’s us
I feel you, no matter what
The rubies that I gave up
[Chorus]
When I lost you
The one I was dancing with
In New York, no shoes
Looked up at the sky, and it was marron
The burgundy on my T-shirt
When you splashed your wine onto me
And how the blood rushed into my cheeks
So scarlet, it was maroon
The mark you saw on my collarbone
The rust that grew between telephones
The lips I used to call “home”
So scarlet, it was (Was) maroon
[Bridge]
Awake, with your memory over me
That’s a real fucking legacy, legacy
Awake with your memory over me
That’s a real fucking legacy to leave
[Chorus]
The burgundy on my T-shirt
When you splashed your wine onto me
And how the blood rushed into my cheeks
So scarlet, it was maroon
The mark you saw on my collarbone
The rust that grew between telephones
The lips I used to call “home”
So scarlet, it was maroon
[Outro]
And it was maroon
And it was maroon
Maroon, traduzione
[Verse 1]
Quando arriva la mattina
stavamo pulendo l’incenso dalla mensola dei tuoi vinili
perché abbiamo perso di nuovo la cognizione del tempo
rido con i piedi sulle tue gambe
come se fossi il mi amico più caro
come siamo finiti per terra, in ogni caso?
mi dici, ”il tuo coinquilino tirchio ha aperto il Rosé,” ecco come
ti vedo ogni giorno adesso
[Chorus]
e ti scelgo
quello con cui stavo ballando
a New York, senza scarpe
guardando il cielo, ed è stato così
c’è del bordeaux nella mia maglia
quando mi hai rovesciato il vino addosso
e come il sangue mi è arrivato sulle guance
così rosso scarlatto, era
la macchia che hai visto sul mio colletto
la ruggine che cresce tra i telefoni
le labbra che chiamavo “casa”
così rosso scarlatto, era rosso granata
[Verse 2]
quando è arrivato il mio silenzio
Noi stavamo tremando, ciechi ed annebbiati
come abbiamo fatto a perdere il focus su di noi ancora?
singhiozzi con la testa nelle tue mani
non è il modo in cui finisce sempre tutto?
eri con gli con gli occhi gonfi nel corridoio
garofani in mani che pensavi fossero rose, siamo noi
ti capisco, nonostante tutto
i rubini che ho dato via
[Chorus]
Quando ti ho perso
ballavo da sola
a New York, senza scarpe
guardando il cielo, ed era rosso granata
c’è del bordeaux nella mia maglia
quando mi hai rovesciato il vino addosso
e come il sangue mi è arrivato sulle guance
così rosso scarlatto, era
la macchia che hai visto sul mio colletto
la ruggine che cresce tra i telefoni
le labbra che chiamavo “casa”
così rosso scarlatto, era rosso granata
[Bridge]
sveglia con il tuo ricordo su di me
è una fottuta eredità, eredità
sveglia con il tuo ricordo su di me
è una fottuta eredità, eredità da lasciare
[Chorus]
c’è del bordeaux nella mia maglia
quando mi hai rovesciato il vino addosso
e come il sangue mi è arrivato sulle guance
così rosso scarlatto, era rosso granata
la macchia che hai visto sul mio colletto
la ruggine che cresce tra i telefoni
le labbra che chiamavo “casa”
così rosso scarlatto, era rosso granata
[Outro]
ed era rosso granata x2
Anti-Hero, testo
[Verse 1]
I have this thing where I get older
But just never wiser
Midnights become my afternoons
When my depression works
The graveyard shift, all of the people
I’ve ghosted stand there in the room
[Pre-Chorus]
I should not be left to my own devices
They come with prices and vices, I end up in crisis
(I’ve realized all this time)
I wake up screaming from dreaming
One day, I’ll watch as you’re leaving
‘Cause you got tired of my scheming
(For the last time)
[Chorus]
It’s me, hi, I’m the problem
It’s me, I tick time, everybody agrees
I’ll stare directly at the Sun, but never in the mirror
It must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero
[Verse 2]
Sometimes, I feel like everybody is a sexy baby
And I’m a monster on the hill
Too big to hang out, slowly lurching towards your favourite city
Pierced through the heart, but never killed
[Pre-Chorus]
Did you hear my covered narcissism
I disguise as altruism, like some kind of congressman?
(I’ve realized all this time)
I wake up screaming from dreaming
One day, I’ll watch as you’re leaving
And life will lose all its meaning
(For the last time)
[Chorus]
It’s me, hi, I’m the problem (I’m the problem, it’s me)
It’s me, I tick time, everybody agrees
I’ll stare directly at the Sun, but never in the mirror
It must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero
[Bridge]
I have this dream my daughter-in-law kills me for the money
She thinks I left them in the will
The family gathers around and reads it
And then someone screams out
“She’s laughing up at us from hell”
[Breakdown]
It’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me
It’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me
It’s me, hi, everybody agrees, everybody agrees
[Chorus]
It’s me, hi (Hi), I’m the problem (I’m the problem, it’s me)
It’s me, I tick (I tick) time (Time), everybody agrees (Everybody agrees)
I’ll stare directly at the Sun, but never in the mirror
It must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero
Anti-Hero, traduzione
[Verse 1]
Ho questa cosa che invecchio
ma non divento mai più saggia
le mezzanotti diventano i miei pomeriggi
quando agisce la mia depressione
il cimitero delle str****ate, tutte le persone
a cui ho fatto ghosting sono nella stanza
[Pre-Chorus]
Non dovrei essere lasciata con i miei dispositivi
arrivano con prezzi e vizi, e finiscono per diventare crisi
(L’ho capito da tempo)
Mi risveglio dai sogni urlando
un giorno, ti guarderò mentre te ne andrai
perché ti sei stufato dei miei complotti
(una volta per tutte)
[Chorus]
Sono io, ciao, Sono io il problema (Sono io il problema, sono io)
Sono io, perdo tempo, sono tutti d’accordo
Fisso dritto verso il sole, ma mai allo specchio
deve essere snervante tifare sempre per l’anti eroe
[Verse 2]
Qualche volta, senti che tutti sono sexy
e io sono il mostro sulla collina
troppo grande per uscire, che si muove lentamente contro la tua città preferita
perforato al cuore, ma mai ucciso
[Pre-Chorus]
Hai percepito il mio narcisismo nascosto
lo maschero da altruismo, come una specie di politico?
(L’ho capito da tempo)
Mi risveglio dai sogni urlando
un giorno, ti guarderò mentre te ne andrai
perché ti sei stufato dei miei complotti
(una volta per tutte)
[Chorus]
Sono io, ciao, Sono io il problema (Sono io il problema, sono io)
Sono io, perdo tempo, sono tutti d’accordo
Fisso dritto verso il sole, ma mai allo specchio
deve essere snervante tifare sempre per l’anti eroe
[Bridge]
Ho sognato che la mia figliastra mi uccideva per i soldi
pensava che li avessi lasciati nel testamento
La mia famiglia si ritrova per leggerlo
e qualcuno urla
“Sta riendo di noi dall’inferno”
[Breakdown]
Sono io, ciao, Sono io il problema, sono io
Sono io, ciao, Sono io il problema, sono io
Sono io, ciao, concordano tutti
[Chorus]
Sono io, ciao, Sono io il problema (Sono io il problema, sono io)
Sono io, perdo tempo, sono tutti d’accordo
Fisso dritto verso il sole, ma mai allo specchio
deve essere snervante tifare sempre per l’anti eroe
Snow On the Beach, testo
[Verse 1: Taylor Swift]
One night, a few moons ago
I saw flecks of what could’ve been lights
But it might just have been you
Passing by, unbeknownst to me
Life is emotionally abusive
And time can’t stop me quite like you did
And my flight was awful, thanks for asking
I’m unglued, thanks to you
[Chorus: Taylor Swift, Taylor Swift & Lana Del Rey]
And it’s like snow at the beach, weird but fucking beautiful
Flyin’ in a dream, stars by the pocket full
You wantin’ me tonight feels impossible
But it’s comin’ down, no sound and it’s all around
[Post-Chorus: Taylor Swift & Lana Del Rey, Lana Del Rey]
Like snow on the beach x3
Like snow, uh-huh, uh-huh, ah
[Verse 2: Taylor Swift, Taylor Swift & Lana Del Rey]
This scene feels like what I once saw on a screen
I searched aurora borealis green
I’ve never seen someone live from within
Blurring out my periphery
My smile is like I’ve won a contest
And to hide that would be so dishonest
And it’s fine to fake it ‘til you make it
‘Til you do, ‘til it’s true
[Chorus: Taylor Swift & Lana Del Rey]
And now it’s like snow at the beach
Weird but fucking beautiful
Flyin’ in a dream
Stars by the pocket full
You wanting me
Tonight, feels impossible
But it’s comin’ down
No sound and it’s all around
[Post-Chorus: Taylor Swift & Lana Del Rey, Lana Del Rey]
Like snow on the beach x3
Like snow, uh-huh, uh-huh, ah
[Bridge: Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey]
I (I) can’t (Can’t) speak
Afraid to jinx it
I (I) don’t (Don’t) even dare to wish it
But your eyes are flying saucers from another planet
Now I’m all for you like Janet
Can this be your real thing? (Can it?)
Are we falling like
[Chorus: Taylor Swift & Lana Del Rey, Taylor Swift]
Snow at the beach? (Snow)
Weird, but fucking beautiful
Flying in a dream (Flying in a dream)
Stars by the pocket full
You wanting me (You wanting me) tonight feels impossible
But it’s coming down
No sound, and it’s all around
[Post-Chorus: Taylor Swift & Lana Del Rey, Taylor Swift]
Like snow on the beach (Snow on the beach) x3
Like snow (Like snow)
But it’s coming down
No sound, and it’s all around
[Outro: Taylor Swift & Lana Del Rey, Taylor Swift]
Like snow on the beach
(It’s coming down, it’s coming down) x2
Like snow on the beach
(It’s coming down, it’s coming down) x6
Snow On the Beach, traduzione
[Verse 1: Taylor Swift]
Una notte, qualche luna fa
Ho visto il bagliore di quelle che potevano essere luci
ma potevi solo essere tu
passando, alla mia insaputa
La vita è emotivamente abusante
ed il tempo non può fermarmi come hai fatto tu
ed il mio volo era terribile, grazie per avermelo chiesto
sono sconfusionata, grazie a te
[Chorus: Taylor Swift, Taylor Swift & Lana Del Rey]
ed è neve sulla spiaggia, strano, ma fottutamente bello
volo nei miei sogni, le tasche piene di stelle
tu che mi vuoi stanotte sembra impossibile
ma sta succedendo, nessuno suono, è tutto intorno
[Post-Chorus: Taylor Swift & Lana Del Rey, Lana Del Rey]
come la neve sulla spiaggia x3
come la neve, uh-huh, uh-huh, ah
[Verse 2: Taylor Swift, Taylor Swift & Lana Del Rey]
Questa scena sembra come una che ho visto sullo schermo
cercavo il verde dell’aurora boreale
non ho mai visto nessuno vivere da dentro
sfuocando i miei lati esterni
il mio sorriso come se avessi vinto un concorso
e nascondo quello che sarebbe disonesto
e va bene fingere finché non lo diventi
finché non ce la fai, è vero
[Chorus: Taylor Swift & Lana Del Rey]
ed è neve sulla spiaggia, strano, ma fottutamente bello
volo nei miei sogni, le tasche piene di stelle
tu che mi vuoi stanotte sembra impossibile
ma sta succedendo, è tutto intorno
nessun suono, è tutto intorno
[Post-Chorus: Taylor Swift & Lana Del Rey, Lana Del Rey]
come la neve sulla spiaggia x3
come la neve, uh-huh, uh-huh, ah
[Bridge: Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey]
io (Io) non posso (non posso) parlare
ho paura di rovinarlo
io (Io) non posso (non posso) azzardarmi a desiderarlo
ma i tuoi occhi sono dischi volanti di altri pianeti
Sono tutta per te come Janet (*citazione Janet Jackson)
Può essere una cosa vera? (Can it?)
Stiamo candendo come
[Chorus: Taylor Swift & Lana Del Rey, Taylor Swift]
neve sulla spiaggia? (Neve)
strano, ma fottutamente bello
volo nei miei sogni (volo nei miei sogni)
tasche piene di stelle
tu che mi vuoi stanotte sembra impossibile
ma sta succedendo,
nessun suono, è tutto intorno
[Post-Chorus: Taylor Swift & Lana Del Rey, Taylor Swift]
come la neve sulla spiaggia (neve sulla spiaggia ) x3
come la neve (come la neve)
ma sta succedendo,
nessun suono, è tutto intorno
[Outro: Taylor Swift & Lana Del Rey, Taylor Swift]
come la neve sulla spiaggia
(sta scendendo) x2
come la neve sulla spiaggia
(sta scendendo) x6
You’re on Your Own, Kid, testo
[Verse 1]
Summer went away, still the yearning stays
I play it cool with the best of them
I wait patiently, he’s gonna notice me
It’s okay, we’re the best of friends anyway
I hear it in your voice, you’re smoking with your boys
I touch my phone as if it’s your face
I didn’t choose this town, I dream of getting out
There’s just one who could make me stay all my days
[Pre-Chorus]
From sprinkler splashes to fireplace ashes
I waited ages to see you there
I search the party who’ve better bodies
Just to learn that you never cared
[Chorus]
You’re on your own, kid
You always have been
[Verse 2]
I see the great escape, so long Daisy Mae
I picked the petals, he loves me not
Something different bloomed, writing in my room
I play my songs in the parking lot, I’ll run away
[Pre-Chorus]
From sprinkler splashes to fireplace ashes
I called a taxi to take me there
I search the party who’ve better bodies
Just to learn that my dreams aren’t rare
[Chorus]
You’re on your own, kid
You always have been
[Instrumental Break]
[Bridge]
From sprinkler splashes to fireplace ashes
I gave my blood, sweat, and tears for this
I hosted parties and starved my body
Like I’d be saved by a perfect kiss
The jokes weren’t funny, I took the money
My friends from home don’t know what to say
I looked around in a blood-soaked gown
And I saw something they can’t take away
‘Cause there were pages turned with the bridges burned
Everything you lose is a step you take
To make the friendship raise, let’s take the moment and taste it
You’ve got no reason to be afraid
[Chorus]
You’re on your own, kid (Ah)
Yeah, you can face this (Ah)
You’re on your own, kid
You always have been
You’re on Your Own, Kid, traduzione
[Verse 1]
L’estate è passata, ancora nelle fasi del desiderio
Faccio quella cool con i migliori di loro
Aspetto pazientemente, mi noterà
E’ okay, siamo migliori amici in ogni caso
lo sento nella tua voce, stai fumando con i tuoi amici
tocco il mio telefono come se fosse il tuo volto
non scelto questa città, sogno di andarmene
c’è solo una persona che può farmi restare tutti i miei giorni
[Pre-Chorus]
Dagli spruzzi dell’irrigatore alle ceneri del camino
ho atteso ere per vederti qui
ho cercato nella festa chi aveva i corpi migliori
ma ho scoperto che a te non interessava
[Chorus]
Sei sola, ragazzina
lo sei sempre stata
[Verse 2]
Ho visto una via d’uscita, finalmente Daisy Mae
ho strappato i petali, non mi ama
qualcosa di diverso è sbocciato, scrivo nella mia stanza
suono le mie canzoni nel parcheggio, scappo via
[Pre-Chorus]
Dagli spruzzi dell’irrigatore alle ceneri del camino
chiamo un taxi che mi porti li
ho cercato nella festa chi aveva i corpi migliori
ma ho scoperto che a te non interessava
[Chorus]
Sei sola, ragazzina
lo sei sempre stata
[Instrumental Break]
[Bridge]
Dagli spruzzi dell’irrigatore alle ceneri del camino
Ho dato il mio sangue e lacrime per questo
ho organizzato feste e fatto patire la fame al mio corpo
come essere salvata del bacio perfetto
le battute non facevano ridere, ho preso i soldi
I miei amici di sempre non sanno cosa dire
mi guardo intorno un un vestito bagnato di sangue
ma vedo qualcosa che non possono prendersi
perché quando ho rotto i ponti ho voltato pagina
ogni cosa che perdi è qualcosa che guadagni
per far crescere l’amicizia, prendiamo il momento e godiamecelo
non c’è motivo di aver paura
[Chorus]
Sei sola, ragazzina
Yeah, affrontiamolo (Ah)
Sei sola, ragazzina, kid
lo sei sempre stata
Midnight Rain, testo
[Intro]
Rain
He wanted it comfortable, I wanted that pain
He wanted a bride, I was making my own name
Chaing that fame, he stayed the same
All of me changed like midnight
[Verse 1]
My town was a wasteland
Full of cages, full of fences
Pageant queens and big pretenders
But for some, it was paradise
My boy was a montage
A slow-motion, love potion
Jumping off things in the ocean
I broke his heart ‘cause he was nice
He was sunshine, I was midnight
[Chorus]
Rain
He wanted it comfortable, I wanted that pain
He wanted a bride, I was making my own name
Chaing that fame, he stayed the same
All of me change like midnight
[Verse 2]
It came like a postcard
Picture perfect shiny family
Holiday peppermint candy
But for him it’s every day
So I peered through a window
A deep portal, time travel
All the love we unravel
And the life I gave away
‘Cause he was sunshine, I was midnight rain
[Chorus]
He wanted it comfortable, I wanted that pain
He wanted a bride, I was making my own name
Chaing that fame, he stayed the same
All of me changed like midnight
Rain
He wanted it comfortable, I wanted that pain
He wanted a bride, I was making my own name
Chaing that fame, he stayed the same
All of me changed like midnight
You might also like
Question…?
Taylor Swift
You’re On Your Own, Kid
Taylor Swift
All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) [From the Vault]
Taylor Swift
[Outro]
I guess sometimes we all get
Just what we wanted, just what we wanted
And he never thinks of me
Except when I’m on TV
I guess sometimes we all get
Some kind of haunted, some kind of haunted
And I never think of him
Except on midnights like this
Midnights like this
Question…?, testo
[Intro]
I remember
[Verse 1]
Good girl, sad boy
Big city, wrong choices
We had one thing goin’ on
I swear that it was somethin’
‘Cause I don’t remember who I was
Before you painted all my nights
A color I’ve searched for since
But one thing after another
Fucking situation, circumstances, miscommunications
And I have to say, by the way
I just made life some explanations
[Chorus]
Can I ask you a question?
Did you ever have someone kiss you in a crowded room
And every single one of your friends was making fun of you
But fifteen seconds latеr, they were clapping, too?
Thеn what did you do?
Did you leave her house in the middle of the night? Oh
Did you wish you’d put up more of a fight? Oh
When she said it was too much
Do you wish you could still touch her?
It’s just a question
[Verse 2]
Half-moon eyes, bad surprise
Did you realize out of time?
She was on your mind
With some dickhead guy
That you saw that night
But you were on something
It was one drink after another
Fucking politics and gender roles
And you’re not sure and I don’t know
Got swept away in the grey
I just may like to have a conversation
[Chorus]
Can I ask you a question?
Did you ever have someone kiss you in a crowded room
And every single one of your friends was making fun of you
But fifteen seconds later, they were clapping, too?
Then what did you do?
Did you leave her house in the middle of the night? Oh
Did you wish you’d put up more of a fight? Oh
When she said it was too much
Do you wish you could still touch her?
It’s just a question
[Bridge]
Does it feel like everything’s just like second best
After that meteor strike?
And what’s that that I heard
That you’re still with her? That’s nice
I’m sure that’s what’s suitable
And right, but tonight
[Chorus]
Can I ask you a question? (Can I ask you a question?)
Did you ever have someone kiss you in a crowded room (In a crowded room)
And every single one of your friends was making fun of you (Was making fun of you)
But fifteen seconds later, they were clapping, too?
Then what did you do? (Do)
Did you leave her house in the middle of the night? Oh
Did you wish you’d put up more of a fight? Oh (More of a fight)
When she said it was too much
Do you wish you could still touch her?
It’s just a question
Question…?, traduzione
[Intro]
Mi ricordo
[Verse 1]
Brava ragazza, ragazzo triste
Grande città, scelte sbagliate
Avevamo una cosa in ballo
Giuro che era qualcosa
perché non ricordo cosa fosse
Prima che dipingessi tutte le mie notti
di un colore che cerco da allora
ma una cosa dopo l’altra
Fottuta frustrazione, circostanze, mancata comunicazione
e devo dire, poi
ho dato vita ad alcune spiegazioni
[Chorus]
Posso frati una domanda?
Ti ha mai baciato qualcuno in una stanza affollata
e tutti i tuoi amici si stanno prendendo gioco di te
ma 15 secondi dopo, stanno tutti applaudendo?
e cosa hai fatto?
Hai lasciato la sua casa nel bel mezzo della notte? Oh
Avresti voluto lottare di più? Oh
quando ti ha detto che era troppo
Vorresti ancora poterla toccare?
Solo una domanda
[Verse 2]
occhi a mezzaluna, ma sorpresa
Lo hai capito a tempo scaduto?
Era nella tua mente
come qualche ragazzo testa di c**o
che hai visto quella sera
ma avevi qualcosa
era un drink di qualcun altro
politica del c**o e ruoli di genere
non ne sei sicuro ed io non so
è sfumato nel grigio
Mi piacerebbe solo una conversazione
[Chorus]
Posso frati una domanda?
Ti ha mai baciato qualcuno in una stanza affollata
e tutti i tuoi amici si stanno prendendo gioco di te
ma 15 secondi dopo, stanno tutti applaudendo?
e cosa hai fatto?
Hai lasciato la sua casa nel bel mezzo della notte? Oh
Avresti voluto lottare di più? Oh
quando ti ha detto che era troppo
Vorresti ancora poterla toccare?
Solo una domanda
[Bridge]
Senti che è la seconda cosa migliore
dopo che è arrivato il meteorite?
e cos’è la cosa che ho sentito
che sei ancora con lei? che carino
sono certa che è appropriato
e giusto, ma stasera
[Chorus]
Posso frati una domanda?
Ti ha mai baciato qualcuno in una stanza affollata
e tutti i tuoi amici si stanno prendendo gioco di te
ma 15 secondi dopo, stanno tutti applaudendo?
e cosa hai fatto?
Hai lasciato la sua casa nel bel mezzo della notte? Oh
Avresti voluto lottare di più? Oh
quando ti ha detto che era troppo
Vorresti ancora poterla toccare?
Solo una domanda
Vigilante Shit, testo
[Verse 1]
Draw the cat eye, sharp enough to kill a man
You did some bad things, but I’m the worst of them
Sometimes I wonder, which one will be your last lie?
They say looks can kill and I might try
[Pre-Chorus]
I don’t dress for women, I don’t dress for men
Lately I’ve been dressing for revenge
[Chorus]
I don’t start shit, but I can tell you how it ends
Don’t get sad, get even
So on the weekends, I don’t dress for friends
Lately I’ve been dressing for revenge
[Verse 2]
She needed a cold heart proof, so I gave her some
She had the envelope, where you think she got it from?
Now she gets the house, gets the kids, gets the pride
Picture me thick as thieves with your ex-wife
[Pre-Chorus]
And she looks so pretty drivin’ in your Benz
Lately she’s been dressing for revenge
[Chorus]
She don’t start shit, but she can tell you how it ends
Don’t get sad, get even
So on the weekends, she don’t dress for friends
Lately she’s been dressing for revenge
[Bridge]
Ladies always rise above
Ladies know what people want
Someone sweet and kind and fun
The ladies simply had enough
[Verse 3]
Well, he was doing lines
And crossin’ all of mine
Someone told his white collar crimes
To the FBI
[Pre-Chorus]
And I don’t dress for villains or for innocents
I’m a vigilante shit again
[Chorus]
I don’t start shit, but I can tell you how it ends
Don’t get sad, get even
So on the weekends, I don’t dress for friends
Lately I’ve been dressing for revenge
Vigilante Shit, traduzione
[Verse 1]
Disegni l’occhio del gatto, affilato abbastanza da uccidere un uomo
hai fatto delle cose brutte, e io sono la peggiore di queste
A volte mi chiedo, quale sarà la tua ultima bugia?
dicono che gli sguardi posso uccidere, potrei provare
[Pre-Chorus]
Non mi vesto per le donne, non mi vesto per gli uomini
ultimamente mi vesto per vendetta
[Chorus]
Non inizio i casini, ma posso dirti come andrà a finire
Non essere triste, sii in pari
quindi nei fine settimana, non mi vesto per gli amici
ultimamente mi vesto per vendetta
[Verse 2]
Le serve una prova netta, quindi gliele do
Ha una busta, dove l’hai presa?
Ora avrà la casa, i bambini, ed il suo orgoglio
Immaginami amicona con la tua ex moglie
[Pre-Chorus]
ed è carina mentre guida la tua Mercedes Benz
ultimamente mi vesto per vendetta
[Chorus]
Non ha iniziato i casini, ma può dirti come andrà a finire
Non essere triste, sii in pari
quindi nei fine settimana, lei non si veste per gli amici
ultimamente si vesto per vendetta
[Bridge]
Le donne volano sempre più in alto
Le donne sanno cosa vuole la gente
a volte dolce, gentile e divertente
le donne ne hanno abbastanza
[Verse 3]
Bene, lui ha tirato le righe
ed ha oltrepassato tutte le mie
qualcuno ha detto il suo crimine da colletto bianco
al FBI
[Pre-Chorus]
non mi vesto per cattivi od innocenti
Sono un c**o di vigilante di nuovo
[Chorus]
Non inizio i casini, ma posso dirti come andrà a finire
Non essere triste, sii in pari
quindi nei fine settimana, non mi vesto per gli amici
ultimamente mi vesto per vendetta
Bejeweled, testo
[Verse 1]
Baby love, I think I’ve been a little too kind
Didn’t notice you walkin’ all over my peace of mind
In the shoes I gave you as a present
Putting someone first only works when you’re in their top five
And by the way, I’m goin’ out tonight
[Chorus]
Best believe, I’m still bejeweled
When I walk in the room
I can still make the whole place shimmer
And when I meet the fan
They ask, “Do you have a man?”
I can still say I don’t remember
Familiarity brings contempt
So put mе in the basement
Whеn I’m in the penthouse of your heart
Diamonds and my price
I polish off real, I polish off real nice
[Post-Chorus]
Nice
[Verse 2]
Baby boy, I think I’ve been too good of a girl (Too good of a girl)
Did all the extra credit, then got graded on curve
I think it’s time to teach some lessons
I made you my world (Huh), have you heard? (Huh)
I can reclaim the land
And I miss you (Miss you), but I miss sparkling (Nice)
[Chorus]
Best believe, I’m still bejeweled
When I walk in the room
I can still make the whole place shimmer
And when I meet the fan
They ask, “Do you have a man?”
I can still say I don’t remember
Familiarity brings contempt
So put me in the basement
When I’m in the penthouse of your heart
Diamonds and my price
I polish off real, I polish off real nice
[Post-Chorus]
Nice
[Bridge]
Saphire tears on my face
Sadness became my whole sky
But some guy said my aura’s moonstone
Just ‘cause he was high
And we danced all night
And you can try to change my mind
But you might have to wait in line
What’s a girl gonna do?
A diamond’s gotta shine
[Chorus]
Best believe, I’m still bejeweled
When I walk in the room
I can still make the whole place shimmer (Shimmer)
And when I meet the fan
They ask, “Do you have a man?”
I can still say I don’t remember
Familiarity brings contempt
So put me in the basement
When I’m in the penthouse of your heart
Diamonds and my price
I polish off real (Nice), I polish off real nice
[Outro]
And we danced all night
And you can try to change my mind
But you might have to wait in line
What’s a girl gonna do? What’s a girl gonna do?
I polish off nice
Best believe, I’m still bejeweled
When I walk in the room
I can still make the whole place shimmer
Labyrinth, testo
[Verse 1]
“It only hurts this much right now”
That’s what I was thinkin’ the whole time
Breathe in, breathe through, breathe deep, breathe out
I’ll be getting over you my whole life
[Pre-Chorus]
You know how scared I am of elevators
Never trusted it
If it rises fast, it can’t last
[Chorus]
Uh-oh, I’m fallin’ in love
Oh, no, I’m fallin’ in love again
Oh, I’m fallin’ in love
I thought the plane was going down
I should turn it right around
[Verse 2]
It only feels this rough right now
Lost in the labyrinth of my mind (My mind)
Break out, break free, break through, break down
You would break your back to make me break a smile
[Pre-Chorus]
You know how much I hate
That everybody just expects me to bounce back
Just like that
[Chorus]
Uh-oh, I’m fallin’ in love
Oh, no, I’m fallin’ in love again
Oh, I’m fallin’ in love
I thought the plane was going down
I should turn it right around
Uh-oh, I’m fallin’ in love
Oh, no, I’m fallin’ in love again
Oh, I’m fallin’ in love
I thought the plane was going down
I should turn it right around
Uh-oh, I’m fallin’ in love
Oh, no, I’m fallin’ in love again
Oh, I’m fallin’ in love
I thought the plane was going down
I should turn it right around
Uh-oh, I’m fallin’ in love
Oh, no, I’m fallin’ in love again
Oh, I’m fallin’ in love
I thought the plane was going down
I should turn it right around
Karma, testo
[Verse 1]
You’re talking shit for the hell of it
Addicted to betrail, but you’re relevant
You’re terrified to look down
‘Cause if you dare, you’ll see the glare
Of everyone you burned just to get there
It’s coming back around
[Pre-Chorus]
And I keep the side of my street clean
You wouldn’t know what I mean
[Chorus]
‘Cause karma is my boyfriend
Karma is a God
Karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend
Karma’s a relaxing thought
But for you, it’s not sweet like honey
Karma is a cat purring in my lap ‘cause it loves me
Flexing like a goddamn acrobat
Me and karma vibe like that
[Verse 2]
Spider boy, king of thieves
Weave your little webs of opacity
My pennies made your crown
Trick me once, trick me twice
Don’t you know the cash ain’t the only prize?
It’s coming back around
[Pre-Chorus]
And I keep the side of my street clean
You wouldn’t know what I mean
[Chorus]
‘Cause karma is my boyfriend
Karma is a God
Karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend
Karma’s a relaxing thought
But for you, it’s not sweet like honey
Karma is a cat purring in my lap ‘cause it loves me
Flexing like a goddamn acrobat
Me and karma vibe like that
[Bridge]
Ask me what I learned from all those years
Ask me what I earned from all those tears
Ask my why so many things, but I’m still here
(I’m still here, I’m still here)
[Breakdown]
‘Cause karma is the thunder
Rattling your ground
Karma is on your scent like a bounty hunter
Karma’s gonna track you down
Step by step, from town to town
Sweet like justice, karma is a queen
Karma takes all my friends to the summit
Karma is the guy on the screen
Coming straight home to me
[Chorus]
‘Cause karma is my boyfriend (Karma is my boyfriend)
Karma is a God
Karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend (Weekend)
Karma’s a relaxing thought
But it’s not for you, it’s not sweet like honey
Karma is a cat purring in my lap ‘cause it loves me
Flexing like a goddamn acrobat
Me and karma vibe like that
Karma, traduzione
[Verse 1]
Stai dicendo str***ate da quell’inferno
Ossessionato dal tradimento, ma sei rilevante
sei terrorizzata dal guardare in basso
perché se ci provi, vedrai il riflesso
da tutti quelli che hai bruciato per arrivare li
torna indietro
[Pre-Chorus]
e tendo il lato della mia strada pulita
non capirai cosa intendo
[Chorus]
perché il karma è il mio fidanzato
Karma è Dio
Karma è la brezza nei miei capelli il weekend
Karma è un pensiero rilassante
ma per te, non è dolce come il miele
Karma è il gatto che fa le fusa sulle mie gambe perché mi ama
si flette come un bravo acrobata
io ed il karma abbiamo un’intesa
[Verse 2]
Ragazzo ragno, re dei ladri
muovi la piccola ragnatela di opacità
i miei spiccioli sono la tua corona
mi hai ingannato una volta, mi hai ingannato due volte
Non sai che i soldi non solo il solo prezzo?
sta tornando indietro
[Pre-Chorus]
e tendo il lato della mia strada pulita
non capirai cosa intendo
[Chorus]
perché il karma è il mio fidanzato
Karma è Dio
Karma è la brezza nei miei capelli il weekend
Karma è un pensiero rilassante
ma per te, non è dolce come il miele
Karma è il gatto che fa le fusa sulle mie gambe perché mi ama
si flette come un bravo acrobata
io ed il karma abbiamo un’intesa
[Bridge]
Chiedimi cosa ho imparato in tutti questi anni
chiedimi cosa ho guadagnato da tutte queste lacrime
chiedimi tante cose, ma sono ancora qui
(I’m still here, I’m still here)
[Breakdown]
Perché il karma è un tuono
che sfregia il tuo suolo
Karma segue il tuo odore come un cacciatore di taglie
Karma ti troverà
passo dopo passo, città dopo città
dolce coem la giustizia, karma è la regina
Karma porta tutti i miei amici all’incontro
Karma è l’uomo sullo schermo
che torna a casa da me
[Chorus]
perché il karma è il mio fidanzato
Karma è Dio
Karma è la brezza nei miei capelli il weekend
Karma è un pensiero rilassante
ma per te, non è dolce come il miele
Karma è il gatto che fa le fusa sulle mie gambe perché mi ama
si flette come un bravo acrobata
io ed il karma abbiamo un’intesa
Sweet Nothing, testo
[Verse 1]
I spy with my little tired eye
Tiny as a firefly, a pebble
That we picked up last July
Down deep inside your pocket
We almost forgot it
Does it ever miss sometimes?
Ooh, ooh
[Chorus]
They said the end is coming
Everyone’s up to something
I found myself around and into your sweet nothings
I’ll take their pushing, shoving
You’re in the kitchen, humming
All that you ever wanted from me was sweet nothing
[Verse 2]
On the way home
I wrote a poem
You said, “What a mind”
This happens all the time
Ooh, ooh
[Chorus]
‘Cause they said thе end is coming
Everyone’s up to somеthing
I found myself around and into your sweet nothings
I’ll take their pushing, shoving
You’re in the kitchen, humming
All that you ever wanted from me was nothing
[Bridge]
Industry distractors and soulf desconstructors
And smooth-talking hucksters are out glad-handing each other
And the voices that implore you should be doing more
To you, I can’t admit that I’m just too soft for all of it
Ooh
[Chorus]
They said the end is coming
Everyone’s up to something
I found myself around and into your sweet nothings
I’ll take their pushing, shoving
You’re in the kitchen, humming
All that you ever wanted from me was sweet nothing
They said the end is coming
(They said the end is coming)
Everyone’s up to something
(Everyone’s up to something)
I found myself around and into your sweet nothings
I’ll take their pushing, shoving
(I’ll take their pushing, shoving)
You’re in the kitchen, humming
(You’re in the kitchen, humming)
All that you ever wanted from me was sweet nothing
Mastermind, testo
[Verse 1]
Once upon a time, the planets and the fates
And all the stars aligned
You and I ended up in the same room
At the same time
[Pre-Chorus]
And the touch of a hand lit the fuse
Of a chain reaction of counter moves
To excess the equation of you
Checkmate, I couldn’t lose
[Chorus]
What if I told you none of it was accidental?
In the first night that you saw me
Nothing was gonna stop me
I laid the groundwork, and then
Just like clockwork
The dominoes cascated in the line
What if I told you I’m a mastermind?
And now you’rе mine
It was all by design
‘Cause I’m a mastеrmind
[Verse 2]
You see, all the wisest women
Had to do it this way
‘Cause we were born to be the pawn
Of every lover’s game
[Pre-Chorus]
If you fail to plan, you plan to fail
Strategy sets the scene for the tail
I’m the wind and I’m free, flowing sails
In the liquor of our cocktails
[Chorus]
What if I told you none of it was accidental?
In the first night that you saw me
I knew that I wanted you, buddy
I laid the groundwork, and then
Just like clockwork
The dominoes cascated in the line
What if I told you I’m a mastermind?
And now you’re mine
It was all my design
‘Cause I’m a mastermind
[Bridge]
No one wanted to play with me as a little kid
So I’ve been scheming like a criminal ever since
To make them love me and make it seem effortless
This is the first time I’ve felt the need to confess
And I swear
I’m only cryptic in my gear of valley
‘Cause I can
[Chorus]
So I told you none of it was accidental
In the first night that you saw me
Nothing was gonna stop me
I laid the groundwork, and then
Saw a white smirk on your face
You knew the entire time
You knew that I’m a mastermind
And now you’re mine
Yeah, all you did was smile
‘Cause I’m a mastermind
Mastermind, traduzione
[Verse 1]
C’era una volta, i pianteti ed il destino
tutte le stelle erano allineate
io e te siamo finiti nella stessa stanza
allo stesso momento
[Pre-Chorus]
ed il tocco di una mano ha acceso una miccia
di una reazione a catena di mosse
per capire l’equazione che sei
Scacco matto, non potevo perdere
[Chorus]
Cosa pensi se ti dico che nulla è stato accidentale?
la prima sera in cui mi hai vista
Nulla mi avrebbe fermato
ho preparato tutto e poi
come un meccanismo
i pezzi del domino solo caduti in linea
Cosa ne pensi se ti dico che sono un genio?
e ora sei mio
era tutto il mio piano
perché sono un genio del crimine
[Verse 2]
vedi tutte le donne più sagge
devo fare questa cosa
perché siamo nate per essere pedine
del gioco degli amanti
[Pre-Chorus]
se senti il dolore, pianifichi di fallire
La strategia si crea sul tracciato
sono nel vento e sono libera, navigazione tranquilla
nel liquore dei tuoi cocktail
[Chorus]
Cosa pensi se ti dico che nulla è stato accidentale?
la prima sera in cui mi hai vista
Nulla mi avrebbe fermato
ho preparato tutto e poi
come un meccanismo
i pezzi del domino solo caduti in linea
Cosa ne pensi se ti dico che sono un genio?
e ora sei mio
era tutto il mio piano
perché sono un genio del crimine
[Bridge]
Nessuno voleva giocare con me da bambina
quindi ho architettato piani come un criminale da allora
per far in modo che mi amassero e sembrasse naturale
questa è la prima volta che ho sentito il bisogno di confessare
e lo giuro
sono criptica solo
perché posso
[Chorus]
Cosa pensi se ti dico che nulla è stato accidentale?
la prima sera in cui mi hai vista
Nulla mi avrebbe fermato
ho preparato tutto e poi
come un meccanismo
i pezzi del domino solo caduti in linea
Cosa ne pensi se ti dico che sono un genio?
e ora sei mio
Yeah, non fai altro che sorridere
perché sono un genio del crimine