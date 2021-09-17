Lady Gaga e Tony Bennet, il testo e il video del singolo Love For Sale

Tony Bennett e Lady Gaga pubblicheranno il nuovo disco il 1° ottobre
Love For Sale è il secondo brano che anticipa l’uscita dell’omonimo progetto discografico della coppia formata da Lady Gaga e Tony Bennett.
Lady Gaga: “ovviamente ho accettato l’invito”
Dopo il grande successo riscosso con Cheek to Cheek, i due artisti sono tornati a lavorare insieme per il disco Love For Sale omaggiando Cole Porter.
Alcuni giorni fa la voce di Poker Face ha parlato della nascita del progetto discografico attraverso un post sul profilo Instagram da oltre quarantanove milioni di follower: “Il giorno che abbiamo pubblicato Cheek To Cheek nel 2014, Tony Bennett mi ha chiamata e mi ha chiesto se avessi voluto registrare un altro album con lui, questo volta per celebrare le canzoni di Cole Porter. Sono sempre onorata di cantare con il mio amico Tony, così ovviamente ho accettato l’invito”.
Love For Sale farà il suo arrivo sul mercato tra pochi giorni, più precisamente il 1° ottobre, nel frattempo la coppia ha condiviso il secondo singolo estratto dall’album.
Lady Gaga, il messaggio a Tony Bennett
Nelle scorse ore la cantante (FOTO) ha dedicato un messaggio al suo amico e collega: “Tony, questo è l’ultimo album che avremo creato insieme, ma la celebrazione del jazz e il nostro essere compagni musicali vivranno per sempre con me. Offriamo al pubblico Love For Sale per l’amore libero e per farli sorridere perché è questo il motivo per il quale siamo qui".
Lady Gaga e Tony Bennett, il testo di Love For Sale
Ecco il testo del singolo:
When the only sound in the empty street
Is the heavy tread of the heavy feet
That belong to a lonesome cop
She opens shop
When the moon so long has been gazing down
On the wayward ways of this wayward town
Then her smile becomes a smirk
She goes to work
Love for sale
Appetizing, young love for sale
Love that's fresh and still unspoiled
Love that's only slightly soiled
Love for sale
Who will buy?
Who would like to sample her supply?
Who's prepared to pay the price
For a trip to paradise?
Love for sale
Let the poets pipe of love
In their childish way
I know every type of love
Better far than they
If you want the thrill of love
She's been through the mill of love
Old love, new love
Every love, but true love for sale
Appetizing young love for sale
If you want to buy her wares,
Follow me and climb the stairs
Love for sale
Let the poets pipe of love
In their childish way
I know every type of love
Better far than they
If you want the thrill of love
She's been through the mill of love
Old love, new love
Every love, but true love for sale
Appetizing young love for sale
Love for sale
If you want to buy her wares,
Follow me and climb the stairs
Love for sale