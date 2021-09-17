Lady Gaga e Tony Bennet, il testo e il video del singolo Love For Sale

Alcuni giorni fa la voce di Poker Face ha parlato della nascita del progetto discografico attraverso un post sul profilo Instagram da oltre quarantanove milioni di follower : “Il giorno che abbiamo pubblicato Cheek To Cheek nel 2014, Tony Bennett mi ha chiamata e mi ha chiesto se avessi voluto registrare un altro album con lui, questo volta per celebrare le canzoni di Cole Porter. Sono sempre onorata di cantare con il mio amico Tony, così ovviamente ho accettato l’invito”.

Dopo il grande successo riscosso con Cheek to Cheek, i due artisti sono tornati a lavorare insieme per il disco Love For Sale omaggiando Cole Porter .

Nelle scorse ore la cantante ( FOTO ) ha dedicato un messaggio al suo amico e collega: “Tony, questo è l’ultimo album che avremo creato insieme, ma la celebrazione del jazz e il nostro essere compagni musicali vivranno per sempre con me. Offriamo al pubblico Love For Sale per l’amore libero e per farli sorridere perché è questo il motivo per il quale siamo qui".

approfondimento

Ecco il testo del singolo:

When the only sound in the empty street

Is the heavy tread of the heavy feet

That belong to a lonesome cop

She opens shop

When the moon so long has been gazing down

On the wayward ways of this wayward town

Then her smile becomes a smirk

She goes to work

Love for sale

Appetizing, young love for sale

Love that's fresh and still unspoiled

Love that's only slightly soiled

Love for sale

Who will buy?

Who would like to sample her supply?

Who's prepared to pay the price

For a trip to paradise?

Love for sale

Let the poets pipe of love

In their childish way

I know every type of love

Better far than they

If you want the thrill of love

She's been through the mill of love

Old love, new love

Every love, but true love for sale

Appetizing young love for sale

If you want to buy her wares,

Follow me and climb the stairs

Love for sale

Let the poets pipe of love

In their childish way

I know every type of love

Better far than they

If you want the thrill of love

She's been through the mill of love

Old love, new love

Every love, but true love for sale

Appetizing young love for sale

Love for sale

If you want to buy her wares,

Follow me and climb the stairs

Love for sale