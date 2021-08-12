MTV Music Awards 2021, ecco la lista completa delle nomination

Sono stati annunciati gli artisti in gara che si contenderanno i premi dedicati ai video musicali, nello show in onda il 12 settembre da New York
Sono state annunciate tutte le nomination degli MTV Music Awards 2021, i premi dedicati ai video musicali in onda domenica 12 settembre in diretta dal Barclays Center di New York.
MTV Music Awards 2021, le nomination
approfondimento
Billie Eilish, è uscito il secondo album "Happier than ever"
Ecco tutte le nomination ai VMAs 2021:
Video Of The Year
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “POPSTAR” (Starring Justin Bieber)
Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”
Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”
The Weeknd – “Save Your Tears”
Artist Of The Year
approfondimento
Justin Bieber annuncia un evento musicale di 4 giorni a Las Vegas
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Justin Bieber
Megan Thee Stallion
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Song Of The Year
24kGoldn ft. Iann dior – “Mood”
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”
BTS – “Dynamite”
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
Dua Lipa – “Levitating”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers license”
Best New Artist
24kGoldn
Giveon
The Kid LAROI
Olivia Rodrigo
Polo G
Saweetie
Push Performance Of The Year
Wallows – “Are You Bored Yet?”
Ashnikko – “Daisy”
SAINt JHN – “Gorgeous”
24kGoldn – “Coco”
JC Stewart – “Break My Heart”
Latto -“Sex Lies” — RCA Records
Madison Beer – “Selfish”
The Kid LAROI – “WITHOUT YOU”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers license”
Girl in red – “Serotonin”
Fousheé – “My slime”
jxdn – “Think About Me”
Best Collaboration
24kGoldn ft. Iann dior – “Mood”
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches”
Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – “Prisoner”
Best Pop
Ariana Grande – “Positions”
Billie Eilish – “Therefore I Am”
BTS — “Butter” – BIGHIT MUSIC
Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Good 4 u”
Shawn Mendes – “Wonder”
Taylor Swift – “Willow”
Best Hip Hop
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “On Me (remix)”
Moneybagg Yo – “Said Sum”
Polo G – “RAPSTAR”
Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. – “FRANCHISE”
Best Rock
Evanescence – “Use My Voice”
Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame”
John Mayer – “Last Train Home”
The Killers – “My Own Soul’s Warning”
Kings Of Leon – “The Bandit”
Lenny Kravitz – “Raise Vibration”
Best Alternative
Bleachers – “Stop Making This Hurt”
Glass Animals – “Heat Waves”
Imagine Dragons – “Follow You”
Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear – “My ex’s best friend”
Twenty one pilots – “Shy Away” – Fueled By Ramen
WILLOW ft. Travis Barker – “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l”
Best Latin
Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez – “Dákiti”
Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA – “Lo Vas A Olvidar”
Black Eyed Peas and Shakira – “GIRL LIKE ME”
J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy – “UN DIA (ONE DAY)”
Karol G – “Bichota”
Maluma – “Hawái”
Best R&B
Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – “BROWN SKIN GIRL”
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”
Chris Brown and Young Thug – “Go Crazy”
Giveon — “HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY”
H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown – “Come Through”
SZA – “Good Days”
Best K-POP
(G)I-DLE – “DUMDi DUMDi”
BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez – “Ice Cream”
BTS – “Butter” — BIGHIT MUSIC Monsta X — “Gambler”
SEVENTEEN – “Ready to love”
TWICE – “Alcohol-Free”
Video For Good
Billie Eilish – “Your Power”
Demi Lovato – “Dancing With The Devil”
H.E.R. – “Fight For You”
Kane Brown – “Worldwide Beautiful”
Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”
Pharrell Williams ft. JAY-Z – “Entrepreneur”
Best Direction
Billie Eilish – “Your Power”
DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “POPSTAR (Starring Justin Bieber)”
Lil Nas X — “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”
Taylor Swift – “Willow”
Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A
Tyler, The Creator – “LUMBERJACK”
Best Cinematography
Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid
Billie Eilish – “Therefore I Am”
Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame”
Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper – “Holy”
Lady Gaga – “911”
Lorde – “Solar Power”
Best Art Direction
Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer – “ALREADY”
Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”
Lady Gaga – “911”
Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”
Saweetie ft. Doja Cat – “Best Friend”
Taylor Swift – “Willow”
Best Visual Effect
Bella Poarch – “Build A Bitch”
Coldplay – “Higher Power”
Doja Cat & The Weeknd – “You Right”
Glass Animals – “Tangerine”
Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”
P!NK — “All I Know So Far”
Best Coreography
Ariana Grande – “34+35”
BTS – “Butter”
Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”
Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame”
Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness”
Marshmello & Halsey – “Be Kind”
Best Editing
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”
BTS – “Butter”
Drake – “What’s Next” –
Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches”
Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – “Prisoner”
MTV Music Awards 2021, dove vedere lo show
In Italia gli MTV Video Music Awards 2021 andranno in onda su MTV, in streaming su NOW e su MTV Music. Justin Bieber e Megan Thee Stallion sono i favoriti, con sette e sei nomination, seguiti da Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Olivia Rodrigo e Lil Nas X, tutti in corsa nelle categorie principali.