MTV Music Awards 2021, ecco la lista completa delle nomination

Sono stati annunciati gli artisti in gara che si contenderanno i premi dedicati ai video musicali, nello show in onda il 12 settembre da New York

Sono state annunciate tutte le nomination degli MTV Music Awards 2021 , i premi dedicati ai video musicali in onda domenica 12 settembre in diretta dal Barclays Center di New York.

The Weeknd – “Save Your Tears”

Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

Video Of The Year

Billie Eilish, è uscito il secondo album "Happier than ever"

Siamo spiacenti! Per poter visualizzare questo contenuto Instagram , clicca su Gestisci cookie e Accetta tutto

Song Of The Year

24kGoldn ft. Iann dior – “Mood”

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”

BTS – “Dynamite”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Dua Lipa – “Levitating”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers license”

Best New Artist

24kGoldn

Giveon

The Kid LAROI

Olivia Rodrigo

Polo G

Saweetie

Push Performance Of The Year

Wallows – “Are You Bored Yet?”

Ashnikko – “Daisy”

SAINt JHN – “Gorgeous”

24kGoldn – “Coco”

JC Stewart – “Break My Heart”

Latto -“Sex Lies” — RCA Records

Madison Beer – “Selfish”

The Kid LAROI – “WITHOUT YOU”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers license”

Girl in red – “Serotonin”

Fousheé – “My slime”

jxdn – “Think About Me”

Best Collaboration

24kGoldn ft. Iann dior – “Mood”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches”

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – “Prisoner”

Best Pop

Ariana Grande – “Positions”

Billie Eilish – “Therefore I Am”

BTS — “Butter” – BIGHIT MUSIC

Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Good 4 u”

Shawn Mendes – “Wonder”

Taylor Swift – “Willow”

Best Hip Hop

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “On Me (remix)”

Moneybagg Yo – “Said Sum”

Polo G – “RAPSTAR”

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. – “FRANCHISE”

Best Rock

Evanescence – “Use My Voice”

Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame”

John Mayer – “Last Train Home”

The Killers – “My Own Soul’s Warning”

Kings Of Leon – “The Bandit”

Lenny Kravitz – “Raise Vibration”

Best Alternative

Bleachers – “Stop Making This Hurt”

Glass Animals – “Heat Waves”

Imagine Dragons – “Follow You”

Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear – “My ex’s best friend”

Twenty one pilots – “Shy Away” – Fueled By Ramen

WILLOW ft. Travis Barker – “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l”

Best Latin

Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez – “Dákiti”

Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA – “Lo Vas A Olvidar”

Black Eyed Peas and Shakira – “GIRL LIKE ME”

J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy – “UN DIA (ONE DAY)”

Karol G – “Bichota”

Maluma – “Hawái”

Best R&B

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – “BROWN SKIN GIRL”

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”

Chris Brown and Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

Giveon — “HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY”

H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown – “Come Through”

SZA – “Good Days”

Best K-POP

(G)I-DLE – “DUMDi DUMDi”

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez – “Ice Cream”

BTS – “Butter” — BIGHIT MUSIC Monsta X — “Gambler”

SEVENTEEN – “Ready to love”

TWICE – “Alcohol-Free”

Video For Good

Billie Eilish – “Your Power”

Demi Lovato – “Dancing With The Devil”

H.E.R. – “Fight For You”

Kane Brown – “Worldwide Beautiful”

Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

Pharrell Williams ft. JAY-Z – “Entrepreneur”

Best Direction

Billie Eilish – “Your Power”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “POPSTAR (Starring Justin Bieber)”

Lil Nas X — “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

Taylor Swift – “Willow”

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A

Tyler, The Creator – “LUMBERJACK”

Best Cinematography

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid

Billie Eilish – “Therefore I Am”

Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame”

Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper – “Holy”

Lady Gaga – “911”

Lorde – “Solar Power”

Best Art Direction

Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer – “ALREADY”

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”

Lady Gaga – “911”

Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

Saweetie ft. Doja Cat – “Best Friend”

Taylor Swift – “Willow”

Best Visual Effect

Bella Poarch – “Build A Bitch”

Coldplay – “Higher Power”

Doja Cat & The Weeknd – “You Right”

Glass Animals – “Tangerine”

Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

P!NK — “All I Know So Far”

Best Coreography

Ariana Grande – “34+35”

BTS – “Butter”

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”

Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame”

Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness”

Marshmello & Halsey – “Be Kind”

Best Editing

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”

BTS – “Butter”

Drake – “What’s Next” –

Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches”

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – “Prisoner”