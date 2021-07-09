Billie Eilish, NDA: il testo della nuova canzone

“NDA” è il quinto singolo estratto dal nuovo album “Happier Than Ever” e il video della canzone è stato diretto dalla stessa cantante
In attesa dell’uscita del nuovo album in arrivo il 30 luglio, Billie Eilish (FOTO) ha pubblicato “NDA”, nuovo singolo ed ennesimo estratto da “Happier Than Ever”. “NDA” è infatti il quinto singolo del progetto discografico della cantante classe 2001 dopo “Your Power”, “My Future”, “Lost Cause” e “Therefore I Am”, quest’ultimo certificato con un disco d’argento nel Regno Unito per aver venduto più di 200.000 copie. In contemporanea con la pubblicazione del singolo, è stato svelato anche il video della canzone che in poche ore ha già superato le 700 mila views e viaggia spedito verso quota un milione.
Il video di “NDA” è stato diretto dalla stessa Billie Eilish che sia sui social che con i media ha confessato di essere davvero entusiasta del risultato ottenuto. Per realizzarlo ha scelto di camminare al buio lungo una strada trafficata con auto che sfrecciano da entrambi i lati. Nessuna controfigura ma tanta voglia di sperimentare. Il testo della canzone invece allude agli aspetti meno divertenti della fama ottenuta in poco tempo, un argomento già trattato in “Everything I Wanted”. In “NDA” canta "Aveva un bel ragazzo ma non poteva restare / Mentre usciva gli ho fatto firmare un accordo di non divulgazione”.
Il testo di “NDA”
Did you think I'd show up in a limousine? (No)
Had to save my money for security
Got a stalker walkin' up and down the street
Says he's Satan and he'd like to meet
I bought a secret house when I was seventeen (Hah)
Haven't had a party since I got the keys
Had a pretty boy over, but he couldn't stay
On his way out I made him sign an NDA, mm
Yeah, I made him sign an NDA
Once was good enough
'Cause I don't want him having shit to say-ay, ayy, ayy, ayy-ayy
You couldn't save me, but you can't let me go, oh, no
I can crave you, but you don't need to know, oh-oh
Mm-mm, mm-mm
Thirty under thirty for another year (Another year)
I can barely go outside, I think I hate it herе (Think I hate it here)
Maybе I should think about a new career
Somewhere in Kaua'i where I can disappear
I've been havin' fun (Fun, fun, fun) gettin' older now
Didn't change my number, made him shut his mouth
At least I gave him something he can cry about
I thought about my future, but I want it now, oh-oh
Want it now, mm-mm-mm
You can't give me up
You couldn't save me, but you can't let me go, oh, no
I can crave you, but you don't need to know, oh-oh
Did I take it too far? (Did I take it too far?)
Now I know what you are (Are)
You hit me so hard (So hard)
I saw stars (I saw stars)
Think I took it too far (Too far)
When I sold you my heart (My heart)
How'd it get so dark? (So dark)
I saw stars (I saw stars)
Stars (Stars)