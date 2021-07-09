Billie Eilish, NDA: il testo della nuova canzone

In attesa dell’uscita del nuovo album in arrivo il 30 luglio, Billie Eilish ( FOTO ) ha pubblicato “NDA”, nuovo singolo ed ennesimo estratto da “ Happier Than Ever ”. “ NDA ” è infatti il quinto singolo del progetto discografico della cantante classe 2001 dopo “Your Power”, “My Future”, “Lost Cause” e “Therefore I Am”, quest’ultimo certificato con un disco d’argento nel Regno Unito per aver venduto più di 200.000 copie. In contemporanea con la pubblicazione del singolo, è stato svelato anche il video della canzone che in poche ore ha già superato le 700 mila views e viaggia spedito verso quota un milione.

Il video di “NDA” è stato diretto dalla stessa Billie Eilish che sia sui social che con i media ha confessato di essere davvero entusiasta del risultato ottenuto. Per realizzarlo ha scelto di camminare al buio lungo una strada trafficata con auto che sfrecciano da entrambi i lati. Nessuna controfigura ma tanta voglia di sperimentare. Il testo della canzone invece allude agli aspetti meno divertenti della fama ottenuta in poco tempo, un argomento già trattato in “Everything I Wanted”. In “NDA” canta "Aveva un bel ragazzo ma non poteva restare / Mentre usciva gli ho fatto firmare un accordo di non divulgazione”.

Il testo di “NDA”

Did you think I'd show up in a limousine? (No)

Had to save my money for security

Got a stalker walkin' up and down the street

Says he's Satan and he'd like to meet

I bought a secret house when I was seventeen (Hah)

Haven't had a party since I got the keys

Had a pretty boy over, but he couldn't stay

On his way out I made him sign an NDA, mm

Yeah, I made him sign an NDA

Once was good enough

'Cause I don't want him having shit to say-ay, ayy, ayy, ayy-ayy

You couldn't save me, but you can't let me go, oh, no

I can crave you, but you don't need to know, oh-oh

Mm-mm, mm-mm

Thirty under thirty for another year (Another year)

I can barely go outside, I think I hate it herе (Think I hate it here)

Maybе I should think about a new career

Somewhere in Kaua'i where I can disappear

I've been havin' fun (Fun, fun, fun) gettin' older now

Didn't change my number, made him shut his mouth

At least I gave him something he can cry about

I thought about my future, but I want it now, oh-oh

Want it now, mm-mm-mm

You can't give me up

You couldn't save me, but you can't let me go, oh, no

I can crave you, but you don't need to know, oh-oh

Did I take it too far? (Did I take it too far?)

Now I know what you are (Are)

You hit me so hard (So hard)

I saw stars (I saw stars)

Think I took it too far (Too far)

When I sold you my heart (My heart)

How'd it get so dark? (So dark)

I saw stars (I saw stars)

Stars (Stars)