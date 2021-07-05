Sigala e Rita Ora, è uscita la collaborazione You for Me

Il nuovo brano di Rita Ora con Sigala, dal titolo You for Me, si preannuncia come una hit estiva “euforica e felice”

“You for Me” è un brano estivo, scritto insieme a Charli XCX, che riesce a sprigionare tutta la forza e l’intensità dell’estate, in quello che viene definito dallo stesso Sigala come un “pezzo euforico e felice. Mi auguro che questo sia solo un segno di tutto ciò che accadrà nel futuro”.

Venerdì 2 luglio è uscito il nuovo singolo dell’esplosiva cantante Rita Ora, ovvero “You for Me”, in collaborazione con Sigala. Il dj britannico, a soli 28 anni, ha già all’attivo importanti featuring con star internazionali, tra cui Sean Paul, Craig David e James Arthur. Il primo album di Sigala, “Brighten Days”, uscito nel 2018, ha ottenuto il Disco d’Oro in Polonia e nel Regno Unito.

You for Me, il testo

Come anticipato dal dj britannico Sigala, il pezzo è una celebrazione dell’estate, un inno all’amore e alla gioia di vivere.

Scopriamo il testo completo:

I hold you, I hold you, I hold you, yeah

I hold you, I hold you, I hold you

You make it really hard to sleep

You keep me up

Maybe you're my amphetamine, oh

Brought out this side of me

Don't even know

Controlling my whole anatomy, oh

Fingers are holding you right at the edge

You're slipping out of my hands, yeah

Keeping my secrets all up in my head

I'm scared that you don't want me back

I dance to every song like it's about you

I drink till I kiss someone who looks like you

I wish that I was honest when I had you

I should've told you that I wanted you for me

I dance to every song like it's about you

I drink till I kiss someonе who looks like you

I wish that I was honest when I had you

I should'vе told you that I wanted you for me

I, hold you, told you, you

I, hold you, told you, you

I, hold you, told you, you

That I wanted you for me

I'm at this party just because

Tears in my cup

Swallow it down to feel the rush, oh

I'm on the other side of town

Spinning around

Don't even know you've let me down, oh

Fingers are holding you right at the edge

You're slipping out of my hands, yeah

Keeping my secrets all up in my head

I'm scared that you don't want me back (Yeah yeah)

I dance to every song like it's about you

I drink till I kiss someone who looks like you

I wish that I was honest when I had you

I should've told you that I wanted you for me

I dance to every song like it's about you

I drink till I kiss someone who looks like you

I wish that I was honest when I had you

I should've told you that I wanted you for me

I, dance, loud, about you

I, kiss, drink, look like you

Honest, wish I had you

I should have told you that I wanted you for me

I, dance, loud, about you

I, kiss, drink, look like you

Honest, wish I had you

I should have told you that I wanted you for me

Rita Ora torna sulle scene con un pezzo dance

La bella e talentuosa cantante ritorna dopo aver pubblicato il singolo “How to be Lonely”, nel 2020, il primo estratto del suo nuovo cd, la cui pubblicazione è stata posticipata causa Covid-19 (LO SPECIALE - GLI AGGIORNAMENTI - LA MAPPA).

Nel frattempo, Rita Ora ha rilasciato un Ep dal titolo “Bang” ed è stata una dei giudici della decima edizione di “The Voice Australia”.

Il post Instagram in cui annuncia l’uscita di “You for Me” la vede protagonista di uno scatto: fasciata in un bikini rosso in posa, Rita Ora chiede ai suoi fan “Chi è pronto per l’estate? Sono felicissima di annunciare la mia collaborazione con Sigala. You for Me fuori il 2 luglio!”