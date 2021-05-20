Duran Duran, Invisible: il testo del nuovo singolo

“ Invisible ” è l'inedito rilasciato mercoledì 19 maggio 2021 come primo singolo estratto da “Future Past”, quindicesimo album in studio dei Duran Duran ( FOTO ) che uscirà in tutto il mondo il 22 ottobre 2021 per BMG, a oltre sei anni dall’ultima fatica discografica “Paper Gods”.

"È un brano musicale molto insolito. L'unione di tutti gli strumenti penso crei un suono globale che forse non avete mai sentito prima" ha dichiarato Nick Rhodes , co-fondatore e tastierista dei Duran Duran. Il video musicale è stato creato da un'intelligenza artificiale chiamata Huxley. "Quando siamo entrati in studio per la prima volta alla fine del 2018, stavo cercando di convincere i ragazzi che tutto ciò che dovevamo fare era scrivere due o tre tracce per un Ep - ha rivelato Simon Le Bon - Quattro giorni dopo, con il nucleo di 25 canzoni forti, che meritavano tutte di essere sviluppate, ho capito che il lavoro sarebbe stato più lungo, ma questo era prima del Covid ( LO SPECIALE - GLI AGGIORNAMENTI - LA MAPPA ). Quindi eccoci nel 2021 con il nostro quindicesimo album in studio. Iniziamo con la canzone Invisible, che è cominciata come una storia su una relazione unilaterale ma è diventata qualcosa di molto più grande, perché 'una folla senza voce non si sta tirando indietro'. La traccia ritmica di John e Roger è montuosa; le melodie di Nick si contorcono e si librano; la chitarra di Graham è un coltello. Sembra esattamente perfetto per uscire adesso".

Duran Duran, il testo di “Invisible”

[Intro]

(Invisible)

(Invisible)

(Invisible)

(Invisible)

[Verse 1]

(Shy one)

Walking by the wall

(Shy one)

The shadows will not fall

(Shy one)

Is silently ignored

(Quiet one)

DIscouraged by the noise

(Quiet one)

Living without choice

(Quiet one)

Is a life without a voice

[Chorus]

When you can’t even say

My name

Has the memory gone? Are you feeling numb?

Go on, call my name

I can’t play this game so I ask again

Will you say my name?

Has the memory gone? Are you feeling numb?

Or have I become invisible?

[Verse 2]

(Sky light)

That dreamers wish away

(Hindsight)

Is falling on my face

(Highlights)

The shape of my disgrace

[Chorus]

When you don’t hear a word

I say

As the talking goes, it’s a one way flow

No fault

No blame

Has the memory gone? Are you feeling numb?

And have I become invisible?

[Interlude]

(Invisible)

(Invisible)

(Invisible)

(Invisible)

(Invisible)

(Invisible)

(Invisible)

(Invisible)

(Invisible)

[Chorus]

And no one hears a word, they say

Has the memory gone? Are you feeling numb?

Not a word, they say

But a voiceless crowd isn’t backing down

When the air

Turns red

With their loaded hesitation

Can you say my name?

Has the memory gone? Are you feeling numb?

Have we all become invisible?