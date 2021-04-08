Twenty One Pilots, la nuova canzone è Shy Away: il testo

La band statunitense, vincitrice di un Grammy Award, ha pubblicato il singolo che anticipa l'album in studio “Scaled And Icy” in uscita il 21 maggio
Grandi novità per i fan dei Twenty One Pilots. La band ha pubblicato un nuovo singolo, “Shy Away”, disponibile su tutte le piattaforme streaming e anche su Youtube con il video ufficiale.
Twenty One Pilots, singolo e album
La band americana, vincitrice di un Grammy Award nel 2017, ha annunciato la pubblicazione del nuovo album in studio “Scaled And Icy” in uscita il 21 maggio su etichetta Fueled By Ramen. L'uscita è stata anticipata dal singolo “Shy Away”, disponibile su tutte le piattaforme streaming il cui video ufficiale è diretto da Miles & AJ. “Scaled And Icy” è il primo album in studio dei Twenty One Pilots tre anni dopo “Trench”, certificato Platino in US e ORO in Italia.
Ecco la tracklist di "Scaled And Icy":
- Good Day
- Choker
- Shy Away
- The Outside
- Saturday
- Never Take It
- Mulberry Street
- Formidable
- Bounce Man
- No Chances
- Redecorate
Twenty One Pilots, il primo evento in streaming mondiale
Il duo, formato dal cantante, tastierista e bassista Tyler Joseph e dal batterista Josh Dun, ha annunciato anche il primo evento in assoluto in streaming mondiale, "Twenty One Pilots - Livestream Experience", che sarà trasmesso venerdì 21 maggio alle 20, orario di New York. Si tratta di un live che conterrà anche i nuovi brani di “Scaled And Icy”. I biglietti per l’evento sono in vendita sul sito ufficiale della band, in cui si può anche accedere ad una speciale esperienza virtuale pre-show per i fan. Le esperienze interattive sono state ideate e prodotte da Lili STUDIOS e supportate dalla piattaforma per il live stream di Maestro. Scritto e in gran parte prodotto da Tyler nell’ultimo anno in isolamento nel suo studio di casa, con Josh che ha lavorato alla batteria dell'album da ogni parte del paese, “Scaled And Icy” è il prodotto di sessioni virtuali a distanza.
Twenty One Pilots, il testo di Shy Away
When I get home,
You better not be there
We’re placing bets you won’t
Shed your modesty
And the only thing to leave behind
Is your own skin on the floor
Don’t you shy away
Manifest a ceiling when you shy away
Searching for that feeling
Just like an ‘I Love You’
That isn’t words
Like a song he wrote
that’s never heard
Don’t you shh…
When you get home
You barely recognize the pictures they
put in a frame
‘Cause you shed your modesty
Don’t circle the track
Take what you have
and leave your skin on the floor.
Don’t you shy away
Manifest a ceiling when you shy away
Searching for that feeling
Just like an ‘I Love You’
That isn’t words
Like a song he wrote
that’s never heard
When I get home
Boy, you better not be there
You’re long gone
Shed your modesty
Don’t circle the track
Just break the cycle in half
and leave your skin on the floor.
Don’t you shy away
Manifest a ceiling when you shy away
Searching for that feeling
Just like an ‘I Love You’
That isn’t words
Like a song he wrote
that’s never heard
that’s never heard…
an ‘I Love You’
That isn’t words
Like a song he wrote
that’s never heard
Don’t you shy away