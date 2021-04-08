Twenty One Pilots, la nuova canzone è Shy Away: il testo

La band statunitense, vincitrice di un Grammy Award, ha pubblicato il singolo che anticipa l'album in studio “Scaled And Icy” in uscita il 21 maggio

Grandi novità per i fan dei Twenty One Pilots . La band ha pubblicato un nuovo singolo, “Shy Away”, disponibile su tutte le piattaforme streaming e anche su Youtube con il video ufficiale.

La band americana, vincitrice di un Grammy Award nel 2017, ha annunciato la pubblicazione del nuovo album in studio “Scaled And Icy” in uscita il 21 maggio su etichetta Fueled By Ramen. L'uscita è stata anticipata dal singolo “ Shy Away ”, disponibile su tutte le piattaforme streaming il cui video ufficiale è diretto da Miles & AJ. “Scaled And Icy” è il primo album in studio dei Twenty One Pilots tre anni dopo “Trench”, certificato Platino in US e ORO in Italia.

Twenty One Pilots, il primo evento in streaming mondiale

Il duo, formato dal cantante, tastierista e bassista Tyler Joseph e dal batterista Josh Dun, ha annunciato anche il primo evento in assoluto in streaming mondiale, "Twenty One Pilots - Livestream Experience", che sarà trasmesso venerdì 21 maggio alle 20, orario di New York. Si tratta di un live che conterrà anche i nuovi brani di “Scaled And Icy”. I biglietti per l’evento sono in vendita sul sito ufficiale della band, in cui si può anche accedere ad una speciale esperienza virtuale pre-show per i fan. Le esperienze interattive sono state ideate e prodotte da Lili STUDIOS e supportate dalla piattaforma per il live stream di Maestro. Scritto e in gran parte prodotto da Tyler nell’ultimo anno in isolamento nel suo studio di casa, con Josh che ha lavorato alla batteria dell'album da ogni parte del paese, “Scaled And Icy” è il prodotto di sessioni virtuali a distanza.

Twenty One Pilots, il testo di Shy Away

When I get home,

You better not be there

We’re placing bets you won’t

Shed your modesty

And the only thing to leave behind

Is your own skin on the floor

Don’t you shy away

Manifest a ceiling when you shy away

Searching for that feeling

Just like an ‘I Love You’

That isn’t words

Like a song he wrote

that’s never heard

Don’t you shh…

When you get home

You barely recognize the pictures they

put in a frame

‘Cause you shed your modesty

Don’t circle the track

Take what you have

and leave your skin on the floor.

Don’t you shy away

Manifest a ceiling when you shy away

Searching for that feeling

Just like an ‘I Love You’

That isn’t words

Like a song he wrote

that’s never heard

When I get home

Boy, you better not be there

You’re long gone

Shed your modesty

Don’t circle the track

Just break the cycle in half

and leave your skin on the floor.

Don’t you shy away

Manifest a ceiling when you shy away

Searching for that feeling

Just like an ‘I Love You’

That isn’t words

Like a song he wrote

that’s never heard

that’s never heard…

an ‘I Love You’

That isn’t words

Like a song he wrote

that’s never heard

Don’t you shy away